Madras defense stuffs the Huskies to open overtime, then the White Buffalos score on two Dru Boyle runs to start season with 26-20 victory Timely stout defense and quarterback Dru Boyle's hard running keyed a 26-20 overtime victory for the Madras White Buffalos over Sweet Home Friday. Boyle needed just two carries in overtime to cap the exciting night for the Buffs and first-year coach Judd Stutzman. After the White Buffs' defense shut down an explosive Husky offense on four plays to start the overtime, Madras decided to bull its way for the victory. Boyle, the three-year starting senior quarterback,...

SWEET HOME, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO