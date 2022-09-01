ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

dawgnation.com

Georgia football winners and losers following Week 1 win over Oregon

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following Week 1 win over Oregon. Winner: Ladd McConkey. We know defenses...
ATHENS, GA
Tri-City Herald

SEC Shorts Puts Utah, Oregon in Crosshairs

With the SEC going 14-1 and LSU's debacle against Florida State going late into the evening, the guys over at SEC Shorts decided to poke fun at the PAC-12's attempt to come at the SEC against Florida and Georgia. Utah and Oregon's current selves time travel back to advise their...
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Ducks stumble in Atlanta, fall to Georgia

ATLANTA, GA. -- No. 11 Oregon falls to No. 3 Georgia, 49-3, in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs score 21 unanswered points to start the game. Oregon's offense was stagnant throughout the contest. Ducks quarterback Bo Nix went 21-37 for 173 yards with two interceptions. Oregon...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

WATCH: Dan Lanning addresses Oregon's 49-3 loss to Georgia

Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning put the blame on himself and the Oregon coaches after the program's 49-3 loss to Georgia to open the 2022 football season. Hear what Lanning said following the loss and how the Ducks will rebound from here. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Kirby Smart Has A Blunt Message For Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning

Georgia's Kirby Smart had a strong message for fans in Eugene after the Bulldogs 49-3 blowout of Oregon: stick with your coach. "He's gonna do a really good job at Oregon," Smart said of Ducks head coach and former assistant Dan Lanning. "He's relentless. They'll bounce back from this and he knows we have better players. He'll never say that but he knows we've got better players."
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Ducks can't complete comeback vs. Boise State

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon soccer's second-half efforts fell short in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Boise State. The Broncos scored a par of first-half goals and the Ducks couldn't recover . Oregon cut it to a one-score game after a Jordan Snyder goal in the 63rd minute. The Broncos responded with...
EUGENE, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Buffs beat Sweet Home in overtime

Madras defense stuffs the Huskies to open overtime, then the White Buffalos score on two Dru Boyle runs to start season with 26-20 victory Timely stout defense and quarterback Dru Boyle's hard running keyed a 26-20 overtime victory for the Madras White Buffalos over Sweet Home Friday. Boyle needed just two carries in overtime to cap the exciting night for the Buffs and first-year coach Judd Stutzman. After the White Buffs' defense shut down an explosive Husky offense on four plays to start the overtime, Madras decided to bull its way for the victory. Boyle, the three-year starting senior quarterback,...
SWEET HOME, OR
hh-today.com

What’s this? A big party downtown!

At first, all I heard on a bike ride through Albany on Saturday night was the sound. Sounded like a band. Then I remembered I had seen something online about a “block party” that was planned for downtown. Turns out that’s what it was when I got closer....
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Wildfire smoke to arrive in eastern Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- As firefighting efforts continue, shifting winds are expected to bring heavier wildfire smoke into several east Lane County communities, negatively impacting air quality. Officials with the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency say that smoke from the nearby Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires is likely to...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Male driver dies in ATV accident at cancer benefit race

JUNCTION CITY, Ore.-- A male driver has died following an ATV accident at a cancer benefit race in Junction City, Lane Fire Authority officials confirmed. This is at the 4th annual Vintage Race for a Cure. Crews responded to the accident just before 1 p.m. This is on the 92...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
nbc16.com

RV Fire leaves woman with burns on hands

EUGENE, Ore. — An RV fire broke out Saturday evening on west 14th and Chambers. The fire sent a plume of smoke over the surrounding area. According to Eugene Police, the cause of the fire was a gas spill that spilled from a generator outside the RV. Police said...
EUGENE, OR

