ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Sept. 4

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Here’s a list:. Stadium Boulevard between Brockman Boulevard and Washtenaw Avenue: The installation of a new water main near the East Stadium Boulevard and Washtenaw Avenue intersection plans to bring some lane closures to the area. The project plans to be completed by 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, weather permitting.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
The Ann Arbor News

6 ejected from University of Michigan football home opener against Colorado State

ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s home opener saw six fans ejected from the Wolverines’ 51-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 3. Out of the six fans ejected from the UM’s home win over the Rams on Saturday, five were ejected for being excessively intoxicated, while one person was ejected for assault, said Deputy Chief Melissa Overton of the UM Division of Public Safety and Security.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Games#The Big House#Michigan Stadium#Pauline#American Football#Learn
The Ann Arbor News

Skyline High School closed Tuesday, Sept. 6

ANN ARBOR, MI – Skyline High School is closed Tuesday. A leak in the geothermal system was discovered over the weekend, Ann Arbor Public Schools said Sept. 4. Skyline High School is closed, along with all before and after school activities Sept. 6, the district said. The leak was...
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MLive.com

Michigan tight end Erick All becomes a father hours before kickoff

ANN ARBOR -- Erick All helped Michigan start the 2022 football season with a victory on Saturday, but it won’t be what he remembers about Sep. 3. The senior tight end became a father at 7:30 a.m. ET, according to the Michigan radio broadcast. The Wolverines kicked off their season at noon against Colorado State, winning 51-7. All caught one pass for 22 yards in the blowout.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Zingerman’s Deli in Ann Arbor announces new sandwich for a good cause

ANN ARBOR – Zingerman’s Deli has announced a new sandwich with a mission close to home. Portions of sales of the ChadWink sandwich will go towards the ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation this month. The foundation aims to fund groundbreaking pediatric brain cancer research with the goal of discovering effective treatments.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

B1G program posts largest spread in program history, per report

If Vanderbilt can beat Hawai’i by 53 points, it’s not insane to think Michigan can’t. Still, I’m not sure I would take Michigan’s spread this week against the Rainbow Warriors. The Wolverines spread against the Rainbow Warriors is +46, what one Michigan beat writer believes...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Franchised mental health clinic to open first Michigan location in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new model for dealing with mental health needs will soon be opening in Ann Arbor. Ellie Mental Health, a franchised mental health clinic, is opening its first Michigan location at 1601 Briarwood Circle, Ann Arbor. While the clinic has been open for telehealth appointments since Aug. 1., it will soon be available for in-person appointments, with an estimated opening date of Sept. 14.
ANN ARBOR, MI
kisswtlz.com

Multiple Crashes Close I-75 Friday Night; One Killed

Michigan State Police (MSP) Tri-City Post troopers responded to several traffic crashes on northbound I-75 near M-13 about 9:50 p.m. on Friday,. Preliminary investigation indicates the first crash occurred when a 2019 GMC Acadia towing a dune buggy struck a 1997 Chevrolet pickup driven by a 17-year-old man from Ortonville. The dune buggy became disconnected from the Acadia and came to rest on the median side of the freeway while both vehicles pulled to the right shoulder.
FLUSHING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy