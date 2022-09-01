Read full article on original website
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Ann Arbor woman launches mobile café in 1969 Red Dale trailer
ANN ARBOR, MI -- When Hailey Polidori had the idea to open a café just a few years ago, she didn’t drink coffee. Polidori, 26, was a student at Central Michigan University when she first realized she wanted to open her own business. “There was a coffee shop...
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Sept. 4
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Here’s a list:. Stadium Boulevard between Brockman Boulevard and Washtenaw Avenue: The installation of a new water main near the East Stadium Boulevard and Washtenaw Avenue intersection plans to bring some lane closures to the area. The project plans to be completed by 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, weather permitting.
5 great places to get a salad in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Nothing balances the last dredges of summer like a bowl full of leafy greens. With flavors ranging from classic strawberry salads to Indian-inspired greens, Ann Arbor has plenty of choices for every salad craving.
What’s next for major overhaul of downtown Ann Arbor’s South State Street?
ANN ARBOR, MI - Excavated trenches and heavy machinery have become mainstays at the heart of downtown Ann Arbor this summer, part of a major overhaul of the State Street corridor in the business district next to the University of Michigan’s Central Campus. But beginning just after the Labor...
New Ann Arbor-area nature preserve honors legacy of ‘Grampa Don’
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI — Just beyond Ann Arbor’s western border is a wooded area off Miller Road by M-14 where the songs of birds echo through the forest and where deer prance and wildflowers cover the ground each spring. It’s been a place of refuge and recreation for...
6 ejected from University of Michigan football home opener against Colorado State
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s home opener saw six fans ejected from the Wolverines’ 51-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 3. Out of the six fans ejected from the UM’s home win over the Rams on Saturday, five were ejected for being excessively intoxicated, while one person was ejected for assault, said Deputy Chief Melissa Overton of the UM Division of Public Safety and Security.
WZZM 13
Milan Bolden-Morris makes history as first female grad assistant for Power 5 football program
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Football returned to the Big House on Saturday as Michigan topped Colorado State 51-7. The 100,000 plus fans watching inside Michigan Stadium did not just witness a beatdown, but also some history. Michigan coach Milan Bolden-Morris became the first female grad assistant on the sidelines...
fox2detroit.com
Ann Arbor considers breaking with DTE, setting up own utility in wake of power outages
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Following the most recent series of power outages across Southeast Michigan, the city of Ann Arbor says its considering breaking with the region's utility provider completely in search of a more reliable service for providing power, a release said this week. The city council...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Driver traveling at ‘high rate of speed’ dies after crashing into vehicle exiting onto I-75 -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Driver dies after rear-ending car exiting onto I-75 from I-696 A driver traveling at a “high rate of speed” died after rear-ending another vehicle as...
MLive.com
Here’s how the Top 50 in high school football in Michigan fared in Week 2
Here’s how the MLive Top 50 fared during Week 2 of the high school football season. 1. Belleville – beat Dearborn 49-22; will host Livonia Churchill Week 3.
Historic Farmington Hills home has floor-to-ceiling windows, hidden features behind walls
Near the northern end of a tree-lined, dead-end street in Farmington Hills sits a mid-century, award-winning piece of architecture known as the Arthur Beckwith House. The house at 31765 Franklin Fairway is known for its clean lines and exterior walls that are mostly glass, especially in the main living area.
Skyline High School closed Tuesday, Sept. 6
ANN ARBOR, MI – Skyline High School is closed Tuesday. A leak in the geothermal system was discovered over the weekend, Ann Arbor Public Schools said Sept. 4. Skyline High School is closed, along with all before and after school activities Sept. 6, the district said. The leak was...
MLive.com
Michigan tight end Erick All becomes a father hours before kickoff
ANN ARBOR -- Erick All helped Michigan start the 2022 football season with a victory on Saturday, but it won’t be what he remembers about Sep. 3. The senior tight end became a father at 7:30 a.m. ET, according to the Michigan radio broadcast. The Wolverines kicked off their season at noon against Colorado State, winning 51-7. All caught one pass for 22 yards in the blowout.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Zingerman’s Deli in Ann Arbor announces new sandwich for a good cause
ANN ARBOR – Zingerman’s Deli has announced a new sandwich with a mission close to home. Portions of sales of the ChadWink sandwich will go towards the ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation this month. The foundation aims to fund groundbreaking pediatric brain cancer research with the goal of discovering effective treatments.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: There’s more than wine at Cherry Creek Cellars in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, MI – While wine is No. 1 at Cherry Creek Cellars, you won’t want to pass up the food. Cherry Creek Cellars was opened by John and Denise Burtka in 2003. It’s currently owned by Patrick Spensley, who joined the winery’s team in 2011 and took over as owner in 2018.
Crumbling West Road bridge causing mounting frustration Downriver
The West Road Viaduct in Trenton has been a sore spot for neighbors for years. “I’m scared every time I go over it,” said Lynn Weclowski, who lives near the bridge.
Ann Arbor woman killed in senior apartment building; neighbor admits to slaying
ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ann Arbor man was arrested Thursday after admitting to killing a woman inside a senior apartment building in downtown Ann Arbor during a visit two days earlier, police said on Friday. Police were called at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, to the Courthouse Square...
saturdaytradition.com
B1G program posts largest spread in program history, per report
If Vanderbilt can beat Hawai’i by 53 points, it’s not insane to think Michigan can’t. Still, I’m not sure I would take Michigan’s spread this week against the Rainbow Warriors. The Wolverines spread against the Rainbow Warriors is +46, what one Michigan beat writer believes...
Franchised mental health clinic to open first Michigan location in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new model for dealing with mental health needs will soon be opening in Ann Arbor. Ellie Mental Health, a franchised mental health clinic, is opening its first Michigan location at 1601 Briarwood Circle, Ann Arbor. While the clinic has been open for telehealth appointments since Aug. 1., it will soon be available for in-person appointments, with an estimated opening date of Sept. 14.
kisswtlz.com
Multiple Crashes Close I-75 Friday Night; One Killed
Michigan State Police (MSP) Tri-City Post troopers responded to several traffic crashes on northbound I-75 near M-13 about 9:50 p.m. on Friday,. Preliminary investigation indicates the first crash occurred when a 2019 GMC Acadia towing a dune buggy struck a 1997 Chevrolet pickup driven by a 17-year-old man from Ortonville. The dune buggy became disconnected from the Acadia and came to rest on the median side of the freeway while both vehicles pulled to the right shoulder.
