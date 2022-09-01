ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Man arrested for alleged shooting at Speedway parking lot in June

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mount Juliet Police arrested a man who was allegedly wanted for attempted homicide back in June. On June 11, around 11 p.m. officers responded to 1975 Murfreesboro Pike for reports of a shooting in the parking lot of Speedway. When officers arrived, they found Giljuan...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Lebanon Man Killed in Fatal Car Crash in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a single car wreck that left one person dead and four others injured on Sunday, Sept. 4. The fatal crash occurred on E. Clark Blvd. at N. Tennessee Blvd. at 1 a.m. The intersection was closed for hours while the FACT […] The post Lebanon Man Killed in Fatal Car Crash in Murfreesboro appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Smyrna, TN
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Spring Hill, TN
Smyrna, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
WSMV

Body found in Midtown, homicide investigation underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police began conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found in Midtown. Police said a man’s body was found in the 1200 block of 14th Ave South in the Edgehill neighborhood at 1:56 a.m. Monday morning. Officers on the scene said the body...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man wanted for severe assault in Franklin

Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for September 4, …. Nashville one of top cities for apartment construction. Investigation underway after fire at Ramsey Solutions …. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for September 3, …. World Vulture Day: Meet Fester from the Nashville …. Combating student homelessness in Sumner County. Family...
FRANKLIN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Station#Shooting#Bus Station#Robbery#Violent Crime#Titans#Middle Tn#Gop#Natchez Trace Bridge
WSMV

Police: Man charged with double homicide planned to murder ex-girlfriend

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police confirmed Friday that the man charged with killing two women had been planning on killing one of them. According to an affidavit by WSMV4, neighbors told police that 72-year-old Lloyd T. Martin Jr. was stalking 67-year-old Laura Undis before her death. The two were in a failed relationship, and neighbors said that is what led to Martin stalking Undis.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Arrest Made for Attempted Aggravated Robbery and Homicide

Detectives from the Smyrna Police Department, working in conjunction with investigators from the Brentwood Police Department, Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, have charged Keanthony Williams, age 31, for the Attempted Aggravated Robbery and 1st Degree Murder of 34 year old clerk, Nicholas Patterson at the Shell Station in Smyrna on 8/30/2022.
SMYRNA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
fox17.com

One dead in Priest Lake area head-on crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A head-on crash in the Priest Lake area leaves one person dead. The crash occurred on Hobson Pike just past Old Nottingham Drive at 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Metro Nashville police say their preliminary investigation shows that a Nissan Murano crossed a double line and hit a Saturn Aura.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

1 dead in head-on collision on Hobson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person died Sunday morning after a head-on collision on Hobson Pike, Metro Police said. Police said the crash occurred just before 5:30 a.m. when a Saturn Aura traveling northeast crossed the double line into the oncoming lanes of traffic and struck a Nissan Murano head on just past the Ole Nottingham Drive intersection.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

MNPD evacuates movie theater after reports of a shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department evacuated the Regal Hollywood movie theater at 719 Thompson Lane after there were reports of a possible shooting on Saturday. Officials heard that there were reports of a shooting around 8:20 p.m. which caused the movie theater to be evacuated. During...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Arrest Made in Wednesday Shooting on Molloy Lane in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Officers responded to 1501 Molloy Lane in reference to a shooting early Wednesday morning at 4:13 AM (Aug. 31, 2022). According to Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, "A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford [Hospital] where he is in stable condition."
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

Subject Arrested after Molloy Lane Shooting in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Officers responded to 1501 Molloy Lane in reference to a shooting early Wednesday morning at 4:13 AM (Aug. 31, 2022). According to Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, "A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford [Hospital] where he is in stable condition."
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

‘Fill up for Nick’: Smyrna gas station to donate to slain clerk’s family

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Filling up your gas tank in Smyrna next week could help the family of a man killed at work on Tuesday. On Sept. 8, the Twice Daily’s gas station on Stonecrest Parkway will give 50 cents per gallon of gas sold to the family of slain clerk Nick Patterson, who was shot and killed during a robbery attempt Aug. 30.
SMYRNA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy