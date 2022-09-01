Read full article on original website
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
WSMV
Man arrested for alleged shooting at Speedway parking lot in June
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mount Juliet Police arrested a man who was allegedly wanted for attempted homicide back in June. On June 11, around 11 p.m. officers responded to 1975 Murfreesboro Pike for reports of a shooting in the parking lot of Speedway. When officers arrived, they found Giljuan...
Police searching for suspect who escaped custody in Cannon County
A manhunt is underway for a suspect who escaped custody while being placed under arrest in Cannon County.
Family, friends remember gas station clerk killed in armed robbery
Oftentimes, people will blame the suspect who took the life of their loved one, but that's not the case for those who were close to Nick Patterson.
Lebanon Man Killed in Fatal Car Crash in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a single car wreck that left one person dead and four others injured on Sunday, Sept. 4. The fatal crash occurred on E. Clark Blvd. at N. Tennessee Blvd. at 1 a.m. The intersection was closed for hours while the FACT […] The post Lebanon Man Killed in Fatal Car Crash in Murfreesboro appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WSMV
Body found in Midtown, homicide investigation underway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police began conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found in Midtown. Police said a man’s body was found in the 1200 block of 14th Ave South in the Edgehill neighborhood at 1:56 a.m. Monday morning. Officers on the scene said the body...
WKRN
Man wanted for severe assault in Franklin
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for September 4, …. Nashville one of top cities for apartment construction. Investigation underway after fire at Ramsey Solutions …. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for September 3, …. World Vulture Day: Meet Fester from the Nashville …. Combating student homelessness in Sumner County. Family...
22-Year-Old Marcus Webb Died 4 Other Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Murfreesboro (Murfreesboro, TN)
According to the officials, a single-vehicle crash occurred in Murfreesboro on Sunday. The officials stated that the front passenger of the vehicle, 22-year-old Marcus Webb was declared dead at [..]
Police searching for missing teen in Columbia
The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.
Franklin Police searching for suspect after brutal attack in Franklin
Authorities in Franklin are searching for a 21-year-old after police say he brutally attacked a woman early Saturday morning.
South Nashville neighbors help nab felon accused of numerous break-ins
Neighbors in South Nashville are relieved after helping catch a wanted felon, saying he's continuously burglarized the neighborhood.
WSMV
Police: Man charged with double homicide planned to murder ex-girlfriend
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police confirmed Friday that the man charged with killing two women had been planning on killing one of them. According to an affidavit by WSMV4, neighbors told police that 72-year-old Lloyd T. Martin Jr. was stalking 67-year-old Laura Undis before her death. The two were in a failed relationship, and neighbors said that is what led to Martin stalking Undis.
murfreesboro.com
Arrest Made for Attempted Aggravated Robbery and Homicide
Detectives from the Smyrna Police Department, working in conjunction with investigators from the Brentwood Police Department, Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, have charged Keanthony Williams, age 31, for the Attempted Aggravated Robbery and 1st Degree Murder of 34 year old clerk, Nicholas Patterson at the Shell Station in Smyrna on 8/30/2022.
fox17.com
One dead in Priest Lake area head-on crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A head-on crash in the Priest Lake area leaves one person dead. The crash occurred on Hobson Pike just past Old Nottingham Drive at 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Metro Nashville police say their preliminary investigation shows that a Nissan Murano crossed a double line and hit a Saturn Aura.
LPR camera helps Lebanon police arrest alleged thief in stolen van
A combination of good police work and a license plate recognition (LPR) camera hit in Lebanon may have solved multiple crimes in Middle Tennessee.
Passenger dies following crash on Hobson Pike
A 28-year-old man is dead following a head-on crash early Sunday morning.
WSMV
1 dead in head-on collision on Hobson Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person died Sunday morning after a head-on collision on Hobson Pike, Metro Police said. Police said the crash occurred just before 5:30 a.m. when a Saturn Aura traveling northeast crossed the double line into the oncoming lanes of traffic and struck a Nissan Murano head on just past the Ole Nottingham Drive intersection.
WSMV
MNPD evacuates movie theater after reports of a shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department evacuated the Regal Hollywood movie theater at 719 Thompson Lane after there were reports of a possible shooting on Saturday. Officials heard that there were reports of a shooting around 8:20 p.m. which caused the movie theater to be evacuated. During...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Arrest Made in Wednesday Shooting on Molloy Lane in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Officers responded to 1501 Molloy Lane in reference to a shooting early Wednesday morning at 4:13 AM (Aug. 31, 2022). According to Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, "A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford [Hospital] where he is in stable condition."
murfreesborovoice.com
Subject Arrested after Molloy Lane Shooting in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Officers responded to 1501 Molloy Lane in reference to a shooting early Wednesday morning at 4:13 AM (Aug. 31, 2022). According to Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, "A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford [Hospital] where he is in stable condition."
WSMV
‘Fill up for Nick’: Smyrna gas station to donate to slain clerk’s family
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Filling up your gas tank in Smyrna next week could help the family of a man killed at work on Tuesday. On Sept. 8, the Twice Daily’s gas station on Stonecrest Parkway will give 50 cents per gallon of gas sold to the family of slain clerk Nick Patterson, who was shot and killed during a robbery attempt Aug. 30.
