NBC Washington
Man Found Shot and Killed in Hyattsville Parking Lot
A man was found shot and killed in a parking lot in Hyattsville, Maryland, police said. Officers responded to a shooting in the 7700 Block of 23 Avenue, about a mile west of the University of Maryland campus at 1 a.m. Police found an adult male in a parking lot with gunshots wounds, the Prince George's County police said in a statement.
NBC Washington
Man Killed at Bladensburg Apartment
A man died from a gunshot wound at an apartment in Bladensburg, Maryland, police said. Police responded to reports of gunshots fired at the 4200 Block of 58 Avenue at 9 p.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a man inside an apartment building suffering from a gunshot wound, the Bladensburg Police said in a statement.
Car found in water in South Baltimore, nobody found inside
BALTIMORE -- A car was found in the water Monday morning in South Baltimore, but nobody was found inside, the Baltimore firefighter's union said. The car was found in the Gwynns Falls at Annapolis Road and South Monroe Street, in the Westport neighborhood. The vehicle, which appeared to be an SUV, was submerged in the water 50 feet from land, Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said around 10 a.m.A scuba team and the Special Operations Command of the Baltimore City Fire Department conducted a rescue operation, but nobody was found inside the car, the union said. It is unclear when or how the car became submerged.
Property owner finds human remains while cleaning backyard in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Police recovered skeletal remains from the 1700 block of West Lexington Street on Sunday morning, according to authorities.A man with property on the block came across human remains while cleaning his backyard, police said.He had not visited his property for about a year, according to authorities.The backyard contained overgrown grass and had become cluttered with debris while he was away, police said.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will examine the skeletal remains to determine the cause of death, according to authorities.
Family mourns teenager who was gunned down in parking lot of Northeast Baltimore school
BALTIMORE -– The family of a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed in the parking lot of Mergenthaler High School during dismissal Friday remembers him as a loving person.The Baltimore Police Department identified the gunshot victim as Jeremiah Brogden.At the close of the first week of classes, a student from a different school showed up at Mervo's campus where a confrontation ensued, according to investigators. That argument escalated. The teenage student took out a gun and fired it at Brogden several times, police said.That person fled following the shooting. School Resource Officers caught him in the neighborhood behind the school...
NBC Washington
2 Shot Inside AMC Theater in Largo: Police
Two people were shot inside of an AMC theater at the Boulevard at the Capital Centre mall in Largo, Maryland, on Saturday, authorities said. The gunfire was reported at around 11:15 p.m. inside of AMC Magic Johnson Capital Center 12, Prince George's County police said. More information about the conditions...
NBC Washington
2 Teenagers Shot in Movie Theater Parking Lot: Prince George's County Police
Two teenagers were shot in a movie theater parking lot in Largo, Maryland, on Saturday, authorities say. Police were called to reports of a shooting at the Boulevard at the Capital Centre Mall at 11:15 p.m. A teenaged girl was found shot outside the theater. She was taken to a...
Baltimore Fire Union found car submerged in water in South Baltimore
The Baltimore Firefighters Union found a car submerged in water Monday morning, but nobody was inside.
NBC Washington
Cycling Community Remembers State Department Employee Killed in Bethesda
Dozens of cyclists today held a ride to remember a woman hit and killed while riding her bike on River Road in Bethesda. The cyclists rode to the crash site, near Little Falls Parkway, and placed a ghost bike dedicated in Sarah Langenkamp’s memory. During the event, a woman...
Motorcyclist killed following crash in South Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A 30-year-old man was killed while riding a motorcycle near the South Baltimore neighborhood of Curtis Bay on Sunday, according to authorities.Officers were sent to the 1000 block of Church Street to investigate a vehicular collision around 4:20 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a motorcyclist laying on the ground, roughly 100 feet away from his motorcycle, according to authorities.Medics arrived at the crash site and declared the man dead, police said.The Baltimore Police Department's C.R.A.S.H. Team is investigating the fatal crash, according to authorities.Police could not say whether the crash solely involved the motorcycle or if a second party had been involved in the crash.Anyone with information about the events surrounding the crash should contact detectives at 410-396-2606.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
NBC Washington
Woman Dead, Man Injured in Fairfax County Shooting
A woman is dead, and a man is injured after a shooting in a Fairfax County home, authorities say. Police were called to reports of a shooting at the 7900 Block of Central Park Circle in the Mount Vernon area of Alexandria at 3:19 a.m. on Sunday, a Fairfax County Police spokesperson told News4. Officers found a man and a woman both suffering from gunshot wounds inside a townhouse.
NBC Washington
‘Past Devastated': Friends Remember Woman Shot, Killed in Fairfax County Domestic Incident
A woman was killed, allegedly by her husband, in a case of domestic violence in a Fairfax County home, law enforcement sources tell News4. Police were called to reports of a shooting at the 7900 block of Central Park Circle in the Mount Vernon area of Alexandria at 3:19 a.m. on Sunday, a Fairfax County Police spokesperson said. A man said he had accidentally shot his wife.
NBC Washington
Prince George's to Enforce Teen Curfew Amid Spike in Violent Crime
Prince George's County police will soon enforce a curfew for minors due to a spike in violent crimes among teens in the Maryland county, authorities announced Monday. County Executive Angela Alsobrooks led a news conference Monday in which she announced that teens under 17 must be home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and between 11:59 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
NBC Washington
Man Arrested After Two Stabbings Leave 1 Dead in Rockville: Authorities
A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing two people, one fatally, on Saturday in Rockville, Maryland, authorities said. Police and paramedics responded at around 9:55 p.m. to a 7-Eleven in the 700 block of Hungerford Drive for a stabbing, Montgomery County police said. There they found one victim, a man,...
NBC Washington
18-Month-Old Shot Twice in Prince George's County: Police
An 18-month-old girl was shot twice Sunday inside an apartment in the Glenn Dale area of Prince George’s County, police said. The shooting took place at The Glendale Residence apartments at around 1:50 p.m. in the 9900 block of Good Luck Road, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.
fox5dc.com
78-year-old man shot, killed girlfriend after argument in Prince George’s County: police
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Police say a 78-year-old man shot and killed his girlfriend Sunday morning after an argument in a Prince George's County home. Authorities say Booker Wilkins of Temple Hills faces multiple charges including second-degree murder after fatally shooting 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, North Carolina. The...
NBC Washington
Arrest Made in District Heights Deadly Shooting: Police
A suspect is in custody for a shooting that killed one man in District Heights, Maryland, authorities say. Police arrested Trevon Cox, 20, of Clinton in connection to the fatal shooting of Stanley Ramey, 28, of District Heights. Police were called to the scene of a shooting at 2100 block...
81-year-old man hurt in possible DUI crash
An 81-year-old man turning out of a gas station in Annapolis is in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a possible drunk driver.
Fire severely damages Dollar General store
A fire caused $2.5 million worth of damage at a Dollar General in Hampstead. Now investigators are looking for witnesses.
clayconews.com
Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 695 in Pikesville, Maryland
PIKESVILLE, MD – The Maryland State Police is reporting the investigation of a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday evening September 2, 2022 in Baltimore County. Shortly before 9:05 P.M., troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to a report of a serious crash on the outer loop of Interstate 695 at Stevenson Road in Pikesville, Maryland.
