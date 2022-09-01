ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Pale Blue Dot granted 5th extension for Lompoc space center project

Plans to develop an immersive space-themed entertainment park in Lompoc are still in the works after the City Council voted unanimously to grant Pale Blue Dot Ventures a fifth extension on two project deadlines, and denied the extension of a third. The memorandum of understanding, which the council voted to...
LOMPOC, CA
CAPA Pet of the Week: Discus

Discus is a 1-year-old female, black short-haired rabbit available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Discus's adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea treatment and health/wellness exam. Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption. The Santa...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Solvang's Wildling Museum to showcase works of wildlife-inspired artist

Ojai-based artist Hilary Baker will showcase her fall exhibition — "Wildlife on the Edge: Hilary Baker" — at the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature in Solvang from Oct. 8 through March 6, 2023. Baker's collection features new acrylic artwork from her "Predators" series, alongside a newer series...
SOLVANG, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Lompoc dominates Cabrillo, wins Big Game for 14th straight year

The good news: The hype returned to the Big Game for the first time in years. The bad news: The game still wasn't competitive. Lompoc continued its dominance over rival Cabrillo in the annual rivalry contest, building up a 55-0 halftime lead en route to a 62-7 victory. Both teams...
LOMPOC, CA

