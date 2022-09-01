Read full article on original website
Relief money still available for very small businesses in Santa Barbara County
Relief funds are still available to help very small businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokesperson for the Santa Barbara County Executive Office said Friday. Very small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic can apply for grants of up to $2,500 through the Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief...
Pale Blue Dot granted 5th extension for Lompoc space center project
Plans to develop an immersive space-themed entertainment park in Lompoc are still in the works after the City Council voted unanimously to grant Pale Blue Dot Ventures a fifth extension on two project deadlines, and denied the extension of a third. The memorandum of understanding, which the council voted to...
CAPA Pet of the Week: Discus
Discus is a 1-year-old female, black short-haired rabbit available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Discus's adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea treatment and health/wellness exam. Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption. The Santa...
Solvang's Wildling Museum to showcase works of wildlife-inspired artist
Ojai-based artist Hilary Baker will showcase her fall exhibition — "Wildlife on the Edge: Hilary Baker" — at the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature in Solvang from Oct. 8 through March 6, 2023. Baker's collection features new acrylic artwork from her "Predators" series, alongside a newer series...
Lompoc dominates Cabrillo, wins Big Game for 14th straight year
The good news: The hype returned to the Big Game for the first time in years. The bad news: The game still wasn't competitive. Lompoc continued its dominance over rival Cabrillo in the annual rivalry contest, building up a 55-0 halftime lead en route to a 62-7 victory. Both teams...
