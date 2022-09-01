ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Murder victim at Joseph Avenue corner store identified

Update: On September 5, 2022, at about 12:15 a.m. Rochester Police Officers responded to the Joseph Xpress convenience store at 646 Joseph Ave for the report of a male shot. When officers arrived they found 24-year-old Isaiah Fleming, a City Resident, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. Store employees attempted life-saving measures until an ambulance arrived, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Teen rescued from Genesee River

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A call about a young teen swimming in the Genesee River turned into a rescue for several University of Rochester peace officers. It happened early Sunday morning. Friday morning News10NBC met with the officers to talk to them about how they were able pull the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: Police release name of Lyell Ave murder victim

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said that Raymond J. Walls, 27, is the name of the man who was fatally shot on Lyell Avenue near Angle Street on Saturday night. The Rochester Police Department responded at 8:30 p.m. to reports of a man shot. They found Walls suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and an ambulance rushed him to the hospital. The city resident was pronounced dead at the hospital.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Smash and grab at liquor store on East Main Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say that on Monday morning a pickup truck backed through the front window of Euphoria Liquor on East Main Street. Suspects stole items from the store and fled in the truck. The store posted photos of the truck on its social media pages. Police...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Convicted felon faces weapons charges following RPD investigation into June shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police on Monday said convicted felon Travis Collier is facing weapons charges following an investigation into a June 18th shooting on North Street. Collier, 34, was also charged with assault and illegal weapons possession after police said he carried out the August 11 double shooting at a birthday party on Child Street. Police announced those charges on August 19. The two victims, both women in their 20s, survived after being hospitalized.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman suing City of Rochester over miscarriage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A woman is suing the City of Rochester, Rochester police officers, Monroe County and sheriff’s deputies. She claims tear gas used during a protest back in September 2020 caused her miscarriage. According to paperwork filed Friday, Jesse Ames was at a protest on September...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

More vandalism at Spencerport High School

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. – Vandalism for a second time. Painted senior parking spots at Spencerport High School had crude graffiti written all over them. This is the second time that painted spots were destroyed. News10NBC’s Stephanie Duprey was at the school last week when it happened, and she caught up...
SPENCERPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

In-Depth: Rochester currently has more homicides, than the last five years at this time

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Saturday night’s shooting marks the 54th homicide in the City of Rochester this year, according to the Rochester Police Department’s Open Data Portal. It’s one of this year’s 26 open homicide cases. The department has an under 50 percent closure rate so far this year, that’s slightly less than the average closure rates over the last five years. However, the City also has more homicides this year than there have been in the last five years at this time.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two people shot, injured in double shooting overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two people were shot just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say a 24-year-old man was found shot in the area of Lake Avenue and Owen Street. He was taken to Strong Hospital and he is expected to be OK. During its investigation, RPD says another gunshot victim, an...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police searching for suspect in gunpoint robbery at Luther Circle

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery at gunpoint. It happened around 3 p.m. Friday on Luther Circle on South Plymouth Avenue, right across the river from the University of Rochester. Police say the victim was robbed of personal property at gunpoint. Fortunately, no...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man recovering from overnight stabbing on Lake Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A stabbing happened on Lake Avenue overnight. This occurred just after 4 a.m. Saturday between Emerson Street and Phelps Avenue. Police say they found a 49-year-old man who had been stabbed in the upper body. He was taken to Strong Hospital where he is being treated. He is...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fallen officer remembered on anniversary of his death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Saturday marks the eight-year anniversary of the passing of fallen Rochester Police Officer Daryl Pierson. He was shot while pursuing a suspect on Hudson Avenue near Ernst Street on September 3, 2014. Pierson, a married father of two, died over an hour later at Rochester General Hospital. He was buried a week later at White Haven Memorial Park.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RCSD receives back-to-school donation from Advantage FCU

ROCHESTER, N.Y. It’s the last weekend of summer before heading back to school. The Rochester City School District got a very generous donation Friday. Check out those tote bags filled with new school supplies from Advantage Federal Credit Union. Its staff collected hundreds of new calculators, backpacks, pencils, and...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man recovering after being shot on Iroquois Street Saturday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police are investigating a shooting that took place on the city’s east side Saturday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. on Iroquois Street. When police arrived they found a Rochester man in his 50s with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he’s expected to recover.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Malfunctioning equipment causes West Ridge Road Wegmans to be evacuated

GREECE, N.Y. – Shoppers at the Ridgemont Wegmans had to be evacuated for about 30 minutes on Sunday. That’s the Wegmans on West Ridge Road in Greece. The Ridge Road Fire Department said they found smoke, which was caused by malfunctioning electrical equipment. Fortunately, the equipment was secured, and shoppers were welcomed back into the store.
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Drum Corp Associates competing in Rochester during world championships

The best drum corps from across the country are competing in Rochester this weekend!. The 2022 Drum Corp Associates World Championships run through Sunday. Dozens of drums and bugle corps are expected to attract thousands of people to the competition. This year’s championship is the 20th time Rochester has been...
ROCHESTER, NY

