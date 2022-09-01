Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Murder victim at Joseph Avenue corner store identified
Update: On September 5, 2022, at about 12:15 a.m. Rochester Police Officers responded to the Joseph Xpress convenience store at 646 Joseph Ave for the report of a male shot. When officers arrived they found 24-year-old Isaiah Fleming, a City Resident, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. Store employees attempted life-saving measures until an ambulance arrived, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
WHEC TV-10
Teen rescued from Genesee River
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A call about a young teen swimming in the Genesee River turned into a rescue for several University of Rochester peace officers. It happened early Sunday morning. Friday morning News10NBC met with the officers to talk to them about how they were able pull the...
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Police release name of Lyell Ave murder victim
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said that Raymond J. Walls, 27, is the name of the man who was fatally shot on Lyell Avenue near Angle Street on Saturday night. The Rochester Police Department responded at 8:30 p.m. to reports of a man shot. They found Walls suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and an ambulance rushed him to the hospital. The city resident was pronounced dead at the hospital.
WHEC TV-10
Smash and grab at liquor store on East Main Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say that on Monday morning a pickup truck backed through the front window of Euphoria Liquor on East Main Street. Suspects stole items from the store and fled in the truck. The store posted photos of the truck on its social media pages. Police...
WHEC TV-10
Convicted felon faces weapons charges following RPD investigation into June shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police on Monday said convicted felon Travis Collier is facing weapons charges following an investigation into a June 18th shooting on North Street. Collier, 34, was also charged with assault and illegal weapons possession after police said he carried out the August 11 double shooting at a birthday party on Child Street. Police announced those charges on August 19. The two victims, both women in their 20s, survived after being hospitalized.
WHEC TV-10
Woman suing City of Rochester over miscarriage
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A woman is suing the City of Rochester, Rochester police officers, Monroe County and sheriff’s deputies. She claims tear gas used during a protest back in September 2020 caused her miscarriage. According to paperwork filed Friday, Jesse Ames was at a protest on September...
WHEC TV-10
More vandalism at Spencerport High School
SPENCERPORT, N.Y. – Vandalism for a second time. Painted senior parking spots at Spencerport High School had crude graffiti written all over them. This is the second time that painted spots were destroyed. News10NBC’s Stephanie Duprey was at the school last week when it happened, and she caught up...
WHEC TV-10
In-Depth: Rochester currently has more homicides, than the last five years at this time
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Saturday night’s shooting marks the 54th homicide in the City of Rochester this year, according to the Rochester Police Department’s Open Data Portal. It’s one of this year’s 26 open homicide cases. The department has an under 50 percent closure rate so far this year, that’s slightly less than the average closure rates over the last five years. However, the City also has more homicides this year than there have been in the last five years at this time.
WHEC TV-10
Spencerport Bandit still on the “Moo-ve,” owners ask for community help
Spencerport, N.Y. – The Spencerport Bandit is on the loose. But not the kind of “bandit” you might be thinking. The Spencerport Bandit is a cow, and she’s wanted by her owners. The farm family tells News10NBC’s Stephanie Duprey she’s quick and they just can’t keep up with her.
WHEC TV-10
Two people shot, injured in double shooting overnight
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two people were shot just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say a 24-year-old man was found shot in the area of Lake Avenue and Owen Street. He was taken to Strong Hospital and he is expected to be OK. During its investigation, RPD says another gunshot victim, an...
WHEC TV-10
Police searching for suspect in gunpoint robbery at Luther Circle
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery at gunpoint. It happened around 3 p.m. Friday on Luther Circle on South Plymouth Avenue, right across the river from the University of Rochester. Police say the victim was robbed of personal property at gunpoint. Fortunately, no...
WHEC TV-10
Labor Day Parade kicks off Monday in Rochester, theme will be “Organize & Rise”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Labor Day parade returns on Monday. The organizers of the event, the Rochester Labor Council, said the parade will celebrate the momentum that unions are gaining across the country. The parade starts at 11 a.m. on East Avenue near Union Street. Then, it will...
WHEC TV-10
Man recovering from overnight stabbing on Lake Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A stabbing happened on Lake Avenue overnight. This occurred just after 4 a.m. Saturday between Emerson Street and Phelps Avenue. Police say they found a 49-year-old man who had been stabbed in the upper body. He was taken to Strong Hospital where he is being treated. He is...
WHEC TV-10
Fallen officer remembered on anniversary of his death
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Saturday marks the eight-year anniversary of the passing of fallen Rochester Police Officer Daryl Pierson. He was shot while pursuing a suspect on Hudson Avenue near Ernst Street on September 3, 2014. Pierson, a married father of two, died over an hour later at Rochester General Hospital. He was buried a week later at White Haven Memorial Park.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester Labor Council holds conference in support of unions for Labor Day
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local workers’ rights leaders and others marked the start of Labor Day with a conference at a North Union Street building in support of workers who decide to unionize. The Rochester Labor Council organized the conference and this year’s parade. The council said this year’s...
WHEC TV-10
RCSD receives back-to-school donation from Advantage FCU
ROCHESTER, N.Y. It’s the last weekend of summer before heading back to school. The Rochester City School District got a very generous donation Friday. Check out those tote bags filled with new school supplies from Advantage Federal Credit Union. Its staff collected hundreds of new calculators, backpacks, pencils, and...
WHEC TV-10
Man recovering after being shot on Iroquois Street Saturday morning
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police are investigating a shooting that took place on the city’s east side Saturday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. on Iroquois Street. When police arrived they found a Rochester man in his 50s with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he’s expected to recover.
WHEC TV-10
Malfunctioning equipment causes West Ridge Road Wegmans to be evacuated
GREECE, N.Y. – Shoppers at the Ridgemont Wegmans had to be evacuated for about 30 minutes on Sunday. That’s the Wegmans on West Ridge Road in Greece. The Ridge Road Fire Department said they found smoke, which was caused by malfunctioning electrical equipment. Fortunately, the equipment was secured, and shoppers were welcomed back into the store.
WHEC TV-10
Drum Corp Associates competing in Rochester during world championships
The best drum corps from across the country are competing in Rochester this weekend!. The 2022 Drum Corp Associates World Championships run through Sunday. Dozens of drums and bugle corps are expected to attract thousands of people to the competition. This year’s championship is the 20th time Rochester has been...
WHEC TV-10
Replica 16th-century Spanish ship visits Port of Rochester through Monday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 16th-century Spanish tall ship was at the Port of Rochester on Saturday and Sunday. The Nao Trinidad, is a replica of the captain ship of what was called the Armada del Maluco (1519-1522), commanded by Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan. The life-size replica weighs 200 tons,...
