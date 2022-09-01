ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Saturday night’s shooting marks the 54th homicide in the City of Rochester this year, according to the Rochester Police Department’s Open Data Portal. It’s one of this year’s 26 open homicide cases. The department has an under 50 percent closure rate so far this year, that’s slightly less than the average closure rates over the last five years. However, the City also has more homicides this year than there have been in the last five years at this time.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO