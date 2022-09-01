ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk police officer shot, injured in Ballentine neighborhood

By Caitlyn Burchett, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IVuoA_0hdQrTCt00
Norfolk police officer shot, injured in Ballentine neighborhood Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A Norfolk officer was injured in a shooting in the city’s Ballentine area Wednesday night, police said.

The officer was shot in the 2700 block of Vincent Avenue, near Cromwell Road. The officer’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

A Norfolk dispatcher confirmed around 10:20 p.m. that there was “a situation” near Cromwell Road and Hanbury Street but could not release any additional information.

Additional details were not immediately available.

The scene is still active and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check PilotOnline.com for updates.

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virigniamedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norfolk Police#Shooting#Dispatcher#Violent Crime#Tribune Content Agency
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy