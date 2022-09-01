Norfolk police officer shot, injured in Ballentine neighborhood Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A Norfolk officer was injured in a shooting in the city’s Ballentine area Wednesday night, police said.

The officer was shot in the 2700 block of Vincent Avenue, near Cromwell Road. The officer’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

A Norfolk dispatcher confirmed around 10:20 p.m. that there was “a situation” near Cromwell Road and Hanbury Street but could not release any additional information.

Additional details were not immediately available.

The scene is still active and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check PilotOnline.com for updates.

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virigniamedia.com