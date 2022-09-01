Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Viral Marvel Cosplay Suits Up Sailor Moon Like Moon Knight
One awesome Marvel and anime fusion cosplay has gone viral with fans for imagining what it would look like if Sailor Moon had suited up as Moon Knight instead! Sailor Moon is one of the biggest anime and manga franchises of all time as it has been running for well over 30 years at this point, and many of its biggest moments are often fondly remembered by fans everywhere. This is of course true for Usagi Tsukino's transformation into the Sailor Scout hero herself, and it's become so widespread that fans couldn't help but think of the hero during Moon Knight's initial series run on Disney+.
ComicBook
Chadwick Boseman's Wife Taylor Simone Ledward "Honored" to Accept Emmy for Late Husband
Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Emmy Award Saturday night for voicing T'Challa in Marvel's What If...?. Boseman's wife Taylor Simone Ledward picked up the award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over, calling it an honor for the late actor to get his first Emmy award. "When I learned Chad was nominated, I...
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!
Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
ComicBook
Report: Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks' Immediate Response to CM Punk's Media Scrum Comments
CM Punk opened the All Out post-show media scrum with scathing statements about Colt Cabana, Hangman Page and AEW's executive vice presidents (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks). After going into detail about his situation with Cabana, while denying all of the rumors that he tried to force Cabana out of AEW once he arrived in the company, he called out Page for hinting at the situation on TV and the EVPs.
ComicBook
WWE Fans Are Split Over Mandy Rose Unifying NXT and NXT UK Women's Championships
NXT 2.0 and NXT UK came together on Sunday afternoon for the NXT Worlds Collide event, putting both companies into one space ahead of the NXT Europe launch in 2023. All of the NXT 2.0 champions and NXT UK champions met in the ring for unification matches, firmly combining the brands. Given the love for both brands, there was bound to be some controversy when any champion came out on top and unified their division titles.
ComicBook
Roman Reigns Retains at WWE Clash at the Castle Thanks to Solo Sikoa's Bloodline Debut
WWE put on a stellar event at Clash at the Castle, and it all led up to the main event, the much-anticipated throwdown for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman were all missing at ringside for Reigns, so it was truly a one-on-one match-up, but that didn't end up being the case. McIntyre had Reigns pinned and would've beaten him, but then the referee was pulled out of the ring. It was revealed that the person was NXT's Solo Sikoa, and it gave Reigns the chance to take down McIntyre and retain his Championship (though he also had a little asset from Tyson Fury). It would seem The Bloodline has a new member, and WWE still has an Undisputed Championship.
ComicBook
Underappreciated Tom Cruise Movie Dominating Netflix Top 10
Tom Cruise is one of the most famous actors working today, and his new movie, Top Gun: Maverick, is thriving in theatres. The actor also has two more installments to the Mission: Impossible franchise in the works, which will mark his 7th and 8th time playing Ethan Hunt since 1996. Throughout his career, he has also been nominated for three Academy Awards for Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire, and Magnolia. Not to mention fan favorites ranging from Interview with the Vampire to Edge of Tomorrow and classics such as Eyes Wide Shut and Best Picture-winner Rain Main. The list goes on and on, and there's one movie that is sometimes left out of the conversation. Collateral was released back in 2004 and was helmed by iconic director Michael Mann. The movie also starred Jamie Foxx who earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Now, 18 years later, the movie is dominating Netflix.
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
ComicBook
AEW: Chris Jericho Pins Bryan Danielson at All Out
A battle between Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson has been building for months and months leading into AEW All Out on Sunday night. The two took part in the ongoing rivalry between the Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club, which saw Danielson rendered unconscious at Double or Nothing earlier this year. While the factions have stopped warring, Jericho and Danielson continued their feud, both serving as mentors to young star Daniel Garcia. That individual feud came to a head at All Out, putting the two ring legends face-to-face in the ring.
ComicBook
AEW All Out Names Interim Women's World Champion
Ahead of AEW All Out 2022, Thunder Rosa unfortunately announced that she had an injury and wouldn't be defending her AEW Women's World Championship against Toni Storm as initially planned. In the wake of the injury, All Elite Wrestling announced that a four-way match would take place at All Out to name the Interim Women's World Champion. Former champions Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Hikaru Shida were named as entrants to the match, along with Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter.
ComicBook
Tales of the Walking Dead Image Unmasks Whisperer Hera
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Tales of the Walking Dead's "Dee" episode. Before Alpha, there was Dee (Samantha Morton). And before Alpha, there was Hera (Anne Beyer), the original alpha of the Whisperers. Flashing back between the events of The Walking Dead episodes "Omega" and "We Are the End of the World," last week's "Dee" fleshed out Alpha's untold origin tale. The episode ended with the first time mother and daughter Lydia (Scarlett Blum) came across the Whisperers: people who wear walker skins and live among the dead. "Don't speak. Whisper," said the woman calling herself Hera, whose face is one we've seen before — as the fleshy mask worn by Whisperer leader Alpha on The Walking Dead.
ComicBook
Tony Khan Addresses Malakai Black's AEW Status
Have fans seen the last of Malakai Black in All Elite Wrestling? The House of Black leader was the subject of speculation this weekend, as Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc reported that Black had requested his release from AEW due to concerns about his mental health "due to personal life and demoralization due to the booking and handling of his character." Fightful Select updated this report by confirming Black's unhappiness, but clarified that tensions between the wrestler and AEW had been "smoothed over to some degree." Regardless, that report could not confirm Black's AEW status.
ComicBook
Watch: Dominik Mysterio Betrays Both Rey Mysterio and Edge at Clash at the Castle
Dominik Mysterio shockingly attacked both Edge and his father, Rey Mysterio, at Saturday's Clash at the Castle pay-per-view. The animosity between Dom and Edge had been hinted at a few times leading up to the pay-per-view, but it seemed like everything was fine when the young former tag team champion assisted the pair from ringside as they beat The Judgement Day's Finn Balor & Damian Preist. But as the three celebrated in the ring, Dominik nailed Edge with a low blow then throttled his father with a lariat.
ComicBook
NXT Worlds Collide: Who Unified the NXT and NXT UK Championships?
Bron Breakker officially unified the NXT and NXT Championships on Sunday afternoon at Worlds Collide, defeating Tyler Bate in the show's main event. Late in the bout, Bate hit his Tyler Driver '97 only for Breakker to kick out. Breakker then nailed his Gorilla Press Powerslam, but Bate had his leg on the ropes. The final sequence ended with Bate's bounce of the ropes into a clothesline getting countered with a thunderous Spear, allowing Breakker to pick up the win.
ComicBook
NXT Faction Reunites at WWE Clash at the Castle
WWE's Clash at the Castle saw the surprise reunion of Imperium at the start of the Intercontinental Championship match between Gunther and Sheamus. Before the champ's official introduction, Ludwig Kaiser held a microphone on the entrance ramp and introduced Giovanni Vinci (fka Fabian Aichner). Following Gunther's arrival, it was officially confirmed that Imperium had reunited. Aichner and Vinci brawled with Ridge Holland and Butch while Sheamus and Gunther had their staredown in the middle of the ring.
ComicBook
Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (September 4)
A new week is beginning and Netflix has a few days worth of new programming ahead. Beginning on Monday, Netflix has an entire work week's worth of new movies and TV shows already planned to deliver to subscribers. So regardless of what type of entertainment you might be into, there's likely something coming to Netflix over the next several days that you'll be excited to see added to the service.
ComicBook
WWE's Seth Rollins Delivers Elton John Rocket Man Gear at Clash at the Castle
Leave it to Seth Rollins to somehow top himself in the gear game, and he delivered once again at WWE's Clash at the Castle premium live event. Rollins was set to go up against Matt Riddle, but before the action even started in the ring Rollins had fans talking with his gear. Rollins hit the entrance ramp with an Elton John-inspired look, specifically Elton's famous Rocket Man suit, which features a fire emblazoned design across the top and pants and then features red, orange, and black wings on the back. Throw in the devil horns and red sunglasses and you have a stellar set of Clash gear, and you can check out in the post below.
