ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allendale, MI

GVSU starts season with top 5 showdown at Lubbers Stadium

By FOX 17 News
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F1i8S_0hdQr5Lw00 GVSU preps for Mines

Grand Valley State will host Colorado School of Mines on Thursday night at Lubber Stadium to kickoff the 2022 football season.

The Orediggers were a national semifinalist last season and, just like the Lakers, begin the season ranked in the top five in that nation.

"Playing Grand Valley football, a physical brand with a lot of discipline, not beating ourselves," GVSU head coach Matt Mitchell said when asked about what he wanted to see from his team in game one. "We are going to give our best effort, we just can't beat ourselves. Turnovers, pre-snap penalties, post-snap penalties, assignment busts, we can't be soft. We're going to have to be really physical."

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allendale, MI
Sports
City
Allendale, MI
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
Allendale, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gvsu#Football Season#American Football#College Football#Mines Grand Valley State#Colorado School Of Mines#Orediggers
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy