ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Speedway gas station in Kalamazoo robbed at knife point

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=043RWa_0hdQr4TD00

A Speedway gas station was robbed at knife point on Sunday. The robbery occurred at the Speedway located at 6150 Stadium Drive at around 11:25 p.m.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, a white female believed to be in her 50s entered and exited the Speedway several times. She later went into the bathroom and returned with a knife. She then walked behind the counter and held the gas station’s clerk at knife point. The woman was then able to leave the Speedway with about $150.

The robber ran south across Stadium Drive behind Northwoods Nursing Home. Although Kalamazoo County conducted a K9 track, they were not able to locate the woman.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at 269-383-8748. Tips can also be sent to Silent Observer by calling 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 8

V ForVendetta
4d ago

sick of this speedway really needs to up their system because they get robbed almost weekly around here

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Wanted man escapes standoff with police in Southwest Michigan

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – Authorities are searching for a wanted man who barricaded himself inside an apartment during a standoff with police before later escaping. The suspect, who was not identified, is not believed to be a threat to the general public, according to the Three Rivers Police Department. Police did not give a description of the man.
THREE RIVERS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
WNDU

Man killed in Elkhart shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a deadly shooting. It happened in the 2200 block of Vermont Street just after 10:50 p.m. Sunday. Anthony Williams, 42, was taken to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. He later died of his injuries. If you have any...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Station#Robbery#Property Crime#Speedway#Silent Observer
threeriversnews.com

Suspect escapes standoff, police actively searching

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers police are searching for a suspect who escaped a standoff situation that lasted for several hours Saturday night and Sunday morning. According to the Three Rivers Police Department, police were called to an apartment at Riverside Apartments and Townhomes in the 1200 block of Hov Aire Drive around 5:33 p.m. Saturday. Police claim they located a wanted suspect, who barricaded themselves inside the apartment of a third party.
THREE RIVERS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWMT

Grand Rapids man trapped inside SUV

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 70-year-old Grand Rapids man found himself pinned in his own vehicle that rolled over after he was struck by another vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. After the crash happened, the man's Jeep Cherokee turned over and he was trapped...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

3 teens arrested after a fight breaks out at Portage movie theater

PORTAGE, Mich. — Several juveniles were arrested after a fight broke out at a Portage movie theater during a $3 movie night, police said. Three juveniles were arrested following a large fight that started inside the Celebration Cinemas Saturday night, according to Portage Dept. of Public Safety Chief Nick Armold.
PORTAGE, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy