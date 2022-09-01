ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Ferris State opens national title defense at home on Thursday

By FOX 17 News
 4 days ago
The defending national champion Ferris State football team will open the 2022 season at home Thursday night against Central Washington.

"I don't know if we raise a banner or do anything like that, nobody has talked to me about that," Bulldogs head coach Tony Annese joked. "We should probably raise a banner somewhere but I don't know if we have any walls to hang it on in here, but other than that it is the same approach we take coming to the practice field everyday, it's just going to be a game."

Thursday's game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. at Top Taggart Field.

