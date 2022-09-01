ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Violence in Louisville 'devastating families' through first 8 months of 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has surpassed 110 homicides through the first eight months of this year. Community activist Christopher 2X, who supports victims of gun violence with his nonprofit organization Christopher 2X Game Changers, said there were 10 homicides in August. Another 43 people were wounded by non-fatal gunfire in the month.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

'We're home' l Black Bourbon Society hosts first event in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A group of whiskey enthusiasts brought their annual celebration to Louisville's Bourbon District. As part of its weekend-long Bourbon Boule, the organization hosted an open house at Michter's Distillery in downtown Louisville as one of their final events. The Black Bourbon Society, which has more...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Biscuit Belly to open new location in Middletown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's official! The newest Biscuit Belly restaurant will break ground in Louisville's Middletown neighborhood. This is the Louisville franchise's fourth location in Kentucky. Last year, a Biscuit Belly opened for the first time in Indiana and there's even a new location opening in Georgia. The first...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
WLKY.com

First day of Worldfest draws large crowd

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first day of Worldfest on the Belvedere drew out a large crowd. For many like Keny Triplett, it is the official start of Labor Day Weekend. "It felt a little bigger. It felt like there were a lot more vendors out," Triplett said. "A lot more different places than I've seen before, more clothes, more food than I've seen. I bet today is probably going to be one of the bigger days.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police locate child's parents after being found alone in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The attempt to locate the parents of a child that was found alone in Shively has been cancelled. According to the Shively Police Department, a parent/guardian of the child has been located Sunday evening. Shively police want to thank the community and media partners for the...
SHIVELY, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after finding a man in critical condition Monday. Just before 3 p.m. LMPD said officers found a man shot at the 1200 block of Dahl Road, near the Poplar Hills neighborhood. He was transported to UofL Health in critical...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky firefighters could appear in upcoming feature film

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some Kentucky firefighters showed off their acting chops this summer during the filming of a movie in Louisville. The Zoneton Fire Protection District posted on Facebook saying they were "sworn to secrecy" until now and that many of their firefighters will likely appear in the upcoming film, "The Muzzle," as background actors.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man killed in shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was shot and killed early Monday morning in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. The Louisville Metro Police Department said officers found a man who had been shot in an alley at 26th and Magazine streets around 3 a.m. Monday. He died at the scene. Police said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Louisville-area doctor opens mobile health clinic for patients

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New technology is propelling the medical industry to new heights in nearly every corner of the profession. A Louisville doctor is taking a page from the past, to meet the current needs of her patients. Dr. Giavonne Rondo checks up on her patients at home or...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Belterra Casino reopens after 'water issue'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Belterra Casino has reopened after the Indiana casino temporarily closed due to a water issue over the weekend. In a Facebook post on Monday, Belterra says the building has reopened. Many guests who were doing a getaway for the Labor Day weekend at the resort...
FLORENCE, IN
WHAS11

You're in'bited': Halloween bash for good cause

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Chapter of the Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA) is throwing it's 6th Halloween Bash. The Juice Box Heroes will perform, along with a night of theatrics by CirqueLouis performers, fire dancers, stilt walkers, choreographed dance performers and more. Prizes will be awarded for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Updated COVID-19 booster shot in Louisville: Who can get it and when

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New COVID-19 booster shots designed to protect against the omicron variant are on the way to the Louisville area. Norton Healthcare expects to receive its first shipment of doses within the next few weeks. Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Kris Bryant believes the new shots come just...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Victim in critical condition after Newburg neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in the Newburg neighborhood on Monday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., LMPD officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road, just off Poplar Level Road, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
