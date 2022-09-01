Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Violence in Louisville 'devastating families' through first 8 months of 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has surpassed 110 homicides through the first eight months of this year. Community activist Christopher 2X, who supports victims of gun violence with his nonprofit organization Christopher 2X Game Changers, said there were 10 homicides in August. Another 43 people were wounded by non-fatal gunfire in the month.
wdrb.com
'We're home' l Black Bourbon Society hosts first event in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A group of whiskey enthusiasts brought their annual celebration to Louisville's Bourbon District. As part of its weekend-long Bourbon Boule, the organization hosted an open house at Michter's Distillery in downtown Louisville as one of their final events. The Black Bourbon Society, which has more...
Wave 3
Louisville on track for third-highest year of homicides, anti-gun violence advocate says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An advocate against gun violence said the city is on track to break the record for the third highest year of homicides. In the month of August, Louisville Metro Police data said there were 10 total homicides, bringing the city’s total for 2022 to 111.
Biscuit Belly to open new location in Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's official! The newest Biscuit Belly restaurant will break ground in Louisville's Middletown neighborhood. This is the Louisville franchise's fourth location in Kentucky. Last year, a Biscuit Belly opened for the first time in Indiana and there's even a new location opening in Georgia. The first...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
First day of Worldfest draws large crowd
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first day of Worldfest on the Belvedere drew out a large crowd. For many like Keny Triplett, it is the official start of Labor Day Weekend. "It felt a little bigger. It felt like there were a lot more vendors out," Triplett said. "A lot more different places than I've seen before, more clothes, more food than I've seen. I bet today is probably going to be one of the bigger days.
As deaths mount, officials are laying the groundwork for replacing the Louisville jail
Louisville officials have quietly kickstarted conversations about replacing the facility, a proposal that comes with a hefty price tag.
Missouri Troopers: Louisville man dies at lake over Labor Day weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a Louisville man died at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday. The report shows that 29-year-old Tyler Elliott jumped into the water from a pontoon boat around 4:15 p.m. near the four-mile mark of the Grand Glaize Arm in Anderson Hollow Cove.
Wave 3
Police locate child’s parents after being found alone in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The attempt to locate the parents of a child that was found alone in Shively has been cancelled. According to the Shively Police Department, a parent/guardian of the child has been located Sunday evening. Shively police want to thank the community and media partners for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LMPD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after finding a man in critical condition Monday. Just before 3 p.m. LMPD said officers found a man shot at the 1200 block of Dahl Road, near the Poplar Hills neighborhood. He was transported to UofL Health in critical...
Kentucky firefighters could appear in upcoming feature film
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some Kentucky firefighters showed off their acting chops this summer during the filming of a movie in Louisville. The Zoneton Fire Protection District posted on Facebook saying they were "sworn to secrecy" until now and that many of their firefighters will likely appear in the upcoming film, "The Muzzle," as background actors.
wdrb.com
Man killed in shooting in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was shot and killed early Monday morning in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. The Louisville Metro Police Department said officers found a man who had been shot in an alley at 26th and Magazine streets around 3 a.m. Monday. He died at the scene. Police said...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville-area doctor opens mobile health clinic for patients
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New technology is propelling the medical industry to new heights in nearly every corner of the profession. A Louisville doctor is taking a page from the past, to meet the current needs of her patients. Dr. Giavonne Rondo checks up on her patients at home or...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Belterra Casino reopens after 'water issue'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Belterra Casino has reopened after the Indiana casino temporarily closed due to a water issue over the weekend. In a Facebook post on Monday, Belterra says the building has reopened. Many guests who were doing a getaway for the Labor Day weekend at the resort...
WHAS11
'It was a moment in which they had a little more leverage': Why are we seeing more labor unions form in Kentuckiana?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Both the numbers and the eye test suggest the same trend: There's an uptick in labor unions forming within the retail industry across the U.S. and in Kentuckiana. "It's about at least double the amount of elections that unions have won in the first half of...
wdrb.com
Neighbors oppose 'retreat center' for previously incarcerated men in southern Indiana
MARYSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The proposal for what Clark County has referred to as a "retreat center" is concerning neighbors in Marysville. Tony and Kim Cash of Freedom Lake Ministries have put in a zoning request to re-zone over 100 acres of land on Gilbert Road in Marysville to operate a "disciple-making ministry."
wdrb.com
Homes washed off foundations as floodwaters sweep through Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homes were knocked off their foundations when late-night floodwaters hit Shelby County late Sunday night. Emergency crews had to rescue some people trapped in their homes, LEX18 reported Monday. Multiple resident said heavy rains caused the creek to rise about 2.5 feet in one hour. Alvin...
You're in'bited': Halloween bash for good cause
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Chapter of the Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA) is throwing it's 6th Halloween Bash. The Juice Box Heroes will perform, along with a night of theatrics by CirqueLouis performers, fire dancers, stilt walkers, choreographed dance performers and more. Prizes will be awarded for...
WLKY.com
Updated COVID-19 booster shot in Louisville: Who can get it and when
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New COVID-19 booster shots designed to protect against the omicron variant are on the way to the Louisville area. Norton Healthcare expects to receive its first shipment of doses within the next few weeks. Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Kris Bryant believes the new shots come just...
Wave 3
Victim in critical condition after Newburg neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in the Newburg neighborhood on Monday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., LMPD officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road, just off Poplar Level Road, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.
Two Louisville men walked into hospital with gunshot wounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men walked into UofL Hospital Sept. 1 at around 10 p.m., suffering from gunshot wounds. According to a Louisville Metro Police press release, the shooting that caused the men's wounds occurred in an alley in the 4300 block of Vermont Avenue in the Shawnee neighborhood.
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 2