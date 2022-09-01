Fishers, (Indiana): Fishers police arrest a man for discharging a handgun during an argument with a family member. Yesterday, shortly before 4pm, Fishers police officers responded to a residence in the 13400 block of Lantern Road after the homeowner called 911 to report their son, Darion Murray, had discharged a handgun. While responding, officers were informed that Darion had left the house on foot. Officers quickly established a perimeter and began searching. A short time later, officers located Darion and took him into custody. Darion was transported to the Hamilton County Jail without incident. No one was injured in this incident.

FISHERS, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO