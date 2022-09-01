Read full article on original website
Woman fatally shot outside Lafayette Walmart
A woman was shot to death late Sunday outside a Walmart on Commerce Drive in Lafayette, according to police.
Woman shot, killed in parking lot of Lafayette Walmart
LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A woman died in a shooting outside a Lafayette Walmart. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Sunday at the Walmart located at 4205 Commerce Dr. Officers arrived to find a woman shot to death in the parking lot. She has been identified as 33-year-old Casey Lewis […]
cbs4indy.com
Juvenile hurt in overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – A female juvenile was seriously hurt in an overnight shooting on Indy’s east side early Sunday morning. Police were called to the Amoco gas station on East Washington Street just after 3 a.m. They located a female juvenile a wound from an apparent gunshot wound. She...
fox29.com
Missing 4-year-old girl with autism believed to be body found in Indiana pond
PLAINFIELD, Ind. - Police in Indiana believe a body found in a pond is that of a missing 4-year-old girl with autism. Plainfield Police said Fiedwenya "NeeGee" Fiefe went missing on September 1 in the Legacy Farms neighborhood. She was last seen wearing a long pink dress or nightgown. Authorities...
cbs4indy.com
Police: Drunk driver ran red light, caused deadly 4-vehicle crash on south side
INDIANAPOLIS – One person died and several others were sent to the hospital following a weekend crash that police believe was caused by a drunk driver who ran a red light. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the four-vehicle crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. Saturday near U.S. 31 and Edgewood Avenue on the south side.
Man killed after tire on car 'fails,' causes car to strike utility pole
Casey Bybee-McGill was killed after the right rear tire of the 1998 red Ford Taurus "failed," causing the vehicle to slide, cross the center line and strike a utility pole.
americanmilitarynews.com
Indiana man charged with killing Dutch soldier, wounding two others
An Indiana man was charged on Thursday for fatally shooting a Dutch soldier and wounding two others outside a hotel in downtown Indianapolis. Shamar Duncan is facing one count of murder and another two counts of attempted murder and disorderly conduct, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced. He was arrested on Tuesday, days after the deadly violence unfolded outside a Hampton Inn in the downtown area.
Road rage suspect recently completed anger management counseling
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Court documents show the suspect in an attempted murder case was arrested four weeks after getting off probation. 13 Investigates learned Austin Weir recently completed anger management counseling as part of that probation term. Hamilton County Probation Services confirms Weir’s probation term ended Aug. 2, telling...
fishers.in.us
Fishers Police Arrest a Man for Criminal Recklessness
Fishers, (Indiana): Fishers police arrest a man for discharging a handgun during an argument with a family member. Yesterday, shortly before 4pm, Fishers police officers responded to a residence in the 13400 block of Lantern Road after the homeowner called 911 to report their son, Darion Murray, had discharged a handgun. While responding, officers were informed that Darion had left the house on foot. Officers quickly established a perimeter and began searching. A short time later, officers located Darion and took him into custody. Darion was transported to the Hamilton County Jail without incident. No one was injured in this incident.
Man arrested in killing of Elwood officer may be put to death
ANDERSON, Ind. — Security was tightened several notches Friday morning at the Madison County Courthouse. People walking through metal detectors at the entrances were given TSA-like instructions: place all metal objects, all electronic devices, belts and shoes in a bin for scanning. Outside Courtroom 3, there were several armed police officers. There were several temporary […]
wbiw.com
Bedford woman arrested after slapping man in the face
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department officers were called to 53 Farmer Street on Wednesday at 8:50 p.m. after a report of a domestic fight. A male reported he had been punched in the face and then slapped three times in the...
Triton Central High School student killed in Labor Day weekend car crash
FAIRLAND, Ind. — A Shelby County school district announced Sunday that a student at Triton Central High School died in a car crash over Labor Day weekend. Nick Winter, a student in the Class of 2024 at Triton Central High School, died over the weekend in a tragic car crash, the Northwestern Consolidated School District […]
wrtv.com
Three men killed in separate Indianapolis shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Five shootings from Friday night into Saturday left three people dead and injured two others, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The three deadly shootings all happened within less than three hours of each other. The first shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday in the 5900...
WTHI
One person killed in Parke County crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Indiana man is dead after a weekend crash in Parke County. The Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. This was near U.S. Highway 41 near the 132-mile marker between Coxville Road and Mecca Road. This area is often referred to as "Snake Holler."
Fox 59
Carmel Police looking for missing mother and daughter
CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police are trying to locate a mother and a daughter who were reported missing. A Facebook post by the Carmel Police Department late Friday says 37-year-old Christina Tinson and her daughter, 13-year-old Kindell Phillips. Tinson was least seen driving her 2011 GMC Terrain with Indiana...
Police: Suspect punched pastor in face and assaulted officer and K9 in Danville
DANVILLE, Ind. — A 31-year-old Plainfield man is under arrest and facing a lengthy list of felony and misdemeanor charges after police said he committed a series of crimes Tuesday night. According to the Danville Metropolitan Police Department, a 911 hang up call to the Hendricks County Communications Center around 9 p.m. Tuesday alerted officers […]
Bloomington man shoots suspected burglar trying to get into his bedroom
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington are investigating the shooting of a man who allegedly tried to break into a home early Thursday morning. According to police, a man called 911 to report a burglary in progress at his home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court. As officers responded, the man said the suspected burglar broke a window to his bedroom and was trying to get inside. The resident said he then shot at the intruder.
Bloomington Police investigate Thursday morning shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Investigators with the Bloomington Police Department are looking into a shooting that began with an attempted burglary of a home early Thursday. Just after 5 a.m., the Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatcher Center got a call about a burglary in progress at a home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court. […]
19-year-old dies after accidental shooting in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — Authorities said an accidental shooting claimed the life of a 19-year-old in Anderson early Thursday morning. According to the Anderson Police Department, officers were called to the 1200 block of Jonathon Court shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday. Police reported locating the victim and attempted to render aid before the 19-year-old male […]
