Alaskan Hunter Gets Mauled by Brown Bear After Mistaking it for Dead
It’s legal to hunt certain brown bears during designated seasons in Alaska. But hunting a fellow predator always puts your own life on the line. This past Thursday morning, an Alaskan hunting party set out to the Ship Creek area of Anchorage to hunt one of the most dangerous animals on the planet: a brown bear. And a brown bear they did find.
Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native heading to Congress, journeys home to the river
The daughter of a Yu'pik mom and a dad from Nebraska, Peltola defeated Sarah Palin in a special election. She'll be the first Democrat to represent Alaska in the U.S. House in 50 years.
Learn how to identify mushrooms at the Girdwood Fungus Fair
North Slope Borough Search and Rescue continue to search for missing hunter. Mariculture in Alaska receives $49M in federal grant funding.
Ellie's Furcast: Alaska Rescue Kitties
Sons of missing Tennessee hunter join search efforts in Alaska
Alaska state revenue commissioner resigning
Two rural Alaska communities failed to open polling places on election day
Two voting stations in rural Alaska failed to open as scheduled on Alaska’s Aug. 16 election day, leaving local residents with no way to vote in person. Two others lacked enough poll workers to operate traditionally, but the division was informed with enough time to offer absentee in-person voting, said Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai.
Parks Highway interchange crash seriously injures 4 juveniles
Many Alaska Native people say new Representative Peltola brings long-sought representation
Alaska Twitter lit up after Democratic candidate Mary Peltola won the special general election to fill the remainder of Don Young’s term as Alaska’s U.S. House Representative. Democrats and progressives were excited about Peltola representing Alaskans, and some Alaska Native people were also happy about her win due to a different kind of representation.
DPS announces first Black Alaska State Trooper colonel
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - During a press conference to announce leadership changes within the Department of Public Safety Wednesday morning, Commissioner James Cockrell announced that Capt. Maurice “Mo” Hughes has been promoted to Alaska State Trooper colonel, the first Black person to serve at a rank above captain for the troopers.
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 1, 2022
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. What Mary Peltola's special election win could mean for the November...
The world’s largest tsunami was in our backyard
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is home to the largest tsunami ever recorded. The 1,720-foot wave hit the tall banks of Lituya Bay in Southeast Alaska in 1958. There were two people who were in the bay who died, and four survived. According to obituaries, family members, and friends, most,...
Chasing the sun from New York to Alaska
When I left my sister’s house in Brooklyn yesterday afternoon, I was 4,200 miles from my home. That’s a long way, but I slept in my Fairbanks bed before the next sunrise. Enabling this incredible time travel are modern jet aircraft like the Boeing 737-700, which carried me and 125 others on the first leg of my journey, from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
Alaska Rescue Kitties
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Unfortunately, the number of cats and kittens awaiting rescue is a large problem in Alaska. From cats being placed in dumpsters, to being locked in a box and thrown in a river to drown, even to being shot at; one local rescue has seen it all.
Mariculture in Alaska receives $49M in federal grant funding
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The marine farming industry is about to be growing in Alaska thanks to the billion-dollar Build Back Better Regional Challenge. One of 21 winners, the Alaska Mariculture Cluster — led by Southeast Conference — was recognized for the ways they take steps towards entrepreneurial support, workforce development, infrastructure, and innovation, all in order to increase economic growth. The mariculture program was one of nearly 530 applicants to the Build Back Better Program.
Top 10 Largest Cities in Alaska by Population
Alaska is the biggest state in the U.S. – bigger than Montana, California, and Texas combined. However, as large as it is, it is also one of the least populated states ranking at 48 in the number of residents, only Vermont and Wyoming have smaller populations. With Alaska being as large as it is in area, it is no surprise that it is the least densely populated state with just 1.2 people per square mile.
City of Palmer sees sales tax benefit from Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - As the snow begins to creep down the mountains, the Alaska State Fair enters its final weekend. The fair puts the small town of Palmer in the spotlight during its now three-week run, but does the town itself benefit from the festivities? The short answer is yes.
Rising rents, home prices create tight housing market in Alaska
(The Center Square) - Rent increases, fewer available rentals, and average single-family home prices up nearly 17% demonstrate Alaska’s tight housing market, according to a new report. Alaska saw rents up more than usual in three of its largest markets, including Anchorage recording its largest single-year increase in two...
Alaska foster care system sees adjustment in practices
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Foster care is meant to provide a safe, stable environment for children until they can return home or find another permanent place to live. In Alaska, a controversial practice has recently been outlawed, while another remains in place. Amy Harfeld, the National Policy Director for the...
