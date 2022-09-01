ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

alaskasnewssource.com

Learn how to identify mushrooms at the Girdwood Fungus Fair

North Slope Borough Search and Rescue continue to search for missing hunter. North Slope Borough Search and Rescue continue to search for missing hunter. Mariculture in Alaska receives $49M in federal grant funding. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:41 AM AKDT. Mariculture in Alaska receives $49M in federal grant funding.
TOP HEADLINES

City of Palmer sees sales tax benefit from Alaska State Fair. Local economic impacts on the businesses of Palmer ebbs and flows, depending on which days the fair is running. Wasilla man dead after Alaska State Troopes tried to arrest him. A man is dead tonight after Alaska State Troopers...
alaskasnewssource.com

Ellie's Furcast: Alaska Rescue Kitties

Families devastated by addiction remember loved ones at Park Strip memorial. In 2021 Alaska had the fastest growing rate of overdose deaths in the country with a 74% increase from the year before, according to the State Department of Health. Updated: 5 hours ago. Mahoney's resignation is effective Sept. 9....
alaskasnewssource.com

Sons of missing Tennessee hunter join search efforts in Alaska

Families devastated by addiction remember loved ones at Park Strip memorial. In 2021 Alaska had the fastest growing rate of overdose deaths in the country with a 74% increase from the year before, according to the State Department of Health. Updated: 6 hours ago. Mahoney’s resignation is effective Sept. 9....
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska state revenue commissioner resigning

Families devastated by addiction remember loved ones at Park Strip memorial. In 2021 Alaska had the fastest growing rate of overdose deaths in the country with a 74% increase from the year before, according to the State Department of Health. Updated: 6 hours ago. For the past seven days, Liz...
alaskabeacon.com

Two rural Alaska communities failed to open polling places on election day

Two voting stations in rural Alaska failed to open as scheduled on Alaska’s Aug. 16 election day, leaving local residents with no way to vote in person. Two others lacked enough poll workers to operate traditionally, but the division was informed with enough time to offer absentee in-person voting, said Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai.
alaskasnewssource.com

Parks Highway interchange crash seriously injures 4 juveniles

Families devastated by addiction remember loved ones at Park Strip memorial. In 2021 Alaska had the fastest growing rate of overdose deaths in the country with a 74% increase from the year before, according to the State Department of Health. Updated: 13 hours ago. Mahoney’s resignation is effective Sept. 9....
alaskasnewssource.com

DPS announces first Black Alaska State Trooper colonel

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - During a press conference to announce leadership changes within the Department of Public Safety Wednesday morning, Commissioner James Cockrell announced that Capt. Maurice “Mo” Hughes has been promoted to Alaska State Trooper colonel, the first Black person to serve at a rank above captain for the troopers.
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 1, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. What Mary Peltola’s special election win could mean for the November...
alaskasnewssource.com

The world’s largest tsunami was in our backyard

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is home to the largest tsunami ever recorded. The 1,720-foot wave hit the tall banks of Lituya Bay in Southeast Alaska in 1958. There were two people who were in the bay who died, and four survived. According to obituaries, family members, and friends, most,...
uaf.edu

Chasing the sun from New York to Alaska

When I left my sister’s house in Brooklyn yesterday afternoon, I was 4,200 miles from my home. That’s a long way, but I slept in my Fairbanks bed before the next sunrise. Enabling this incredible time travel are modern jet aircraft like the Boeing 737-700, which carried me and 125 others on the first leg of my journey, from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
Alaska Rescue Kitties

Alaska Rescue Kitties

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Unfortunately, the number of cats and kittens awaiting rescue is a large problem in Alaska. From cats being placed in dumpsters, to being locked in a box and thrown in a river to drown, even to being shot at; one local rescue has seen it all.
alaskasnewssource.com

Mariculture in Alaska receives $49M in federal grant funding

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The marine farming industry is about to be growing in Alaska thanks to the billion-dollar Build Back Better Regional Challenge. One of 21 winners, the Alaska Mariculture Cluster — led by Southeast Conference — was recognized for the ways they take steps towards entrepreneurial support, workforce development, infrastructure, and innovation, all in order to increase economic growth. The mariculture program was one of nearly 530 applicants to the Build Back Better Program.
travelness.com

Top 10 Largest Cities in Alaska by Population

Alaska is the biggest state in the U.S. – bigger than Montana, California, and Texas combined. However, as large as it is, it is also one of the least populated states ranking at 48 in the number of residents, only Vermont and Wyoming have smaller populations. With Alaska being as large as it is in area, it is no surprise that it is the least densely populated state with just 1.2 people per square mile.
alaskasnewssource.com

City of Palmer sees sales tax benefit from Alaska State Fair

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - As the snow begins to creep down the mountains, the Alaska State Fair enters its final weekend. The fair puts the small town of Palmer in the spotlight during its now three-week run, but does the town itself benefit from the festivities? The short answer is yes.
thecentersquare.com

Rising rents, home prices create tight housing market in Alaska

(The Center Square) - Rent increases, fewer available rentals, and average single-family home prices up nearly 17% demonstrate Alaska’s tight housing market, according to a new report. Alaska saw rents up more than usual in three of its largest markets, including Anchorage recording its largest single-year increase in two...
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska foster care system sees adjustment in practices

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Foster care is meant to provide a safe, stable environment for children until they can return home or find another permanent place to live. In Alaska, a controversial practice has recently been outlawed, while another remains in place. Amy Harfeld, the National Policy Director for the...
