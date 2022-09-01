ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Group opposing pork plant will release campaign finance details Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group leading opposition to a new pork plant in northeastern Sioux Falls said it will share financial details for the first time on Tuesday. Campaign finance disclosures required by the Sioux Falls city code requires ballot question committees to submit finance disclosure statements within three business days from “the last business day of each month during the 90-day period immediately preceding the election.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘Tap Haus’ attracts craft beer lovers at state fair

HURON, S.D. (KELO) – People from all over South Dakota are making their way to Huron for the South Dakota State Fair which started Thursday and runs through Monday. The “Tap Haus” at the state fair only serves beers from South Dakota breweries. It’s similar to the Wine Pavilion next door, which only serves South Dakota wines.
HURON, SD
KELOLAND TV

First medical marijuana dispensary opens in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Twenty-two months after South Dakota voters overwhelmingly passed a ballot measure to make medical marijuana legal in the state, Sioux Falls has its first dispensary. The Flower Shop Dispensary officially opened Friday at its location near the intersection of 49th Street and Western Avenue....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Most valuable crops grown in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker compiled a list of the most valuable crops produced in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of 166 people per year, both in the U.S. and abroad. Even so, farming is a mere sliver of the U.S. economy, representing just 1% of America’s GDP—farm and ranch families make up less than 2% of America’s population.
AGRICULTURE
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND TV

Ultra-marathoners visit Lennox-area farm

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — The warm weather is great for people who want to get outside and enjoy the fresh air. It’s what runners did today at The Good Earth Farm in the Lennox area. The catch? Many began their run Saturday morning and will not stop throughout...
LENNOX, SD
KELOLAND TV

Counties with the most seniors in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census...
KELOLAND TV

Fall Festival returns to Harrisburg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Orchard owner Greg Jones says the annual festival at Country Apple Orchard brings in people from across South Dakota and neighboring states. “We get great local support from all the folks in Harrisburg and just walking around this weekend, I’ve talked to people from Wyoming, from Chicago that are here visiting family,” Jones said.
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND TV

Student parking at Sioux Falls Schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Driving to school may be considered a rite of passage for teens. That happens earlier in South Dakota than in other states. The state licenses drivers, with some restrictions, at 14. In 2020, there were 5,860 licensed female drivers under 16 in South Dakota,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

PHOTOS: Northern lights in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The northern lights painted the night skies across South Dakota late Saturday and early Sunday. The light shows are caused when the solar wind from the sun hits Earth’s upper atmosphere. This creates the aurora or lights you see in the sky. The...
sfsimplified.com

How local news in Sioux Falls is changing

Simplified: The local news landscape in Sioux Falls is seeing legacy, corporately-owned media outlets shrink as startup, locally-owned news outlets grow. The latest example is The Dakota Scout, a new print and digital newspaper that launched this week. Why it matters. The local news scene in Sioux Falls reflects what's...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
hubcityradio.com

South Dakota State parks saw mixed results

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota State parks saw mixed numbers in July and much of the summer. Al Nedved, assistant director for the State Parks and Recreation Division, told the Game, Fish and Parks Commission that July was pretty active. Nedved says visitations are down from last year. Nedved says there...
KELOLAND TV

Arnolds Park roller coaster rolls into revamp work

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The iconic wooden roller coaster at Arnolds Park Amusement Park in northwest Iowa, will roll into construction tomorrow, Sept. 6, the amusement park said Sunday. The the final phase of refurbishment project of the The Legend coaster will include the lift hill, chain drive,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Majority of South Dakota voters want tighter gun laws

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota voters are leaning toward more gun control. A new statewide poll shows that a majority of registered South Dakota voters supports greater gun-control measures in the state, even as elected officials continue down a path of trying to make guns easier to buy and carry.
KELOLAND TV

Meet the new police chief in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Brookings has a new police chief who hails all the way from New York State. Michael Drake joined the Brookings Police Department just two weeks ago. His picture may not be on the wall just yet in the Brookings Police Station, but Drake has already been busy in his new title as chief.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

A closer look inside the Kirby Science Discovery Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Big plans are in store for the future of the Washington Pavilion. Back in July, the Pavilion received a $1.2 million donation — its largest single donation in its history. That donation will be used in the Kirby Science Discovery Center. Inside the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

Vale family masters art of growing sweet corn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A common summer favorite is sweet corn. Now you probably have memories of shucking sweet corn in the yard or over the trash, but the owners of Cox’s Farmstand remember planting the seeds. Cox’s Farmstand sells a variety of fruits and vegetables, mostly grown...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

DCI investigating shooting; Hot temps; Fall Festival

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Labor Day, here’s the latest headlines and weather to start your day. One person was shot and killed at a home in Arlington on Sunday morning. The Division of Criminal Investigation is now leading the investigation. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of...
ARLINGTON, SD

