KELOLAND TV
Group opposing pork plant will release campaign finance details Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group leading opposition to a new pork plant in northeastern Sioux Falls said it will share financial details for the first time on Tuesday. Campaign finance disclosures required by the Sioux Falls city code requires ballot question committees to submit finance disclosure statements within three business days from “the last business day of each month during the 90-day period immediately preceding the election.”
KELOLAND TV
‘Tap Haus’ attracts craft beer lovers at state fair
HURON, S.D. (KELO) – People from all over South Dakota are making their way to Huron for the South Dakota State Fair which started Thursday and runs through Monday. The “Tap Haus” at the state fair only serves beers from South Dakota breweries. It’s similar to the Wine Pavilion next door, which only serves South Dakota wines.
KELOLAND TV
First medical marijuana dispensary opens in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Twenty-two months after South Dakota voters overwhelmingly passed a ballot measure to make medical marijuana legal in the state, Sioux Falls has its first dispensary. The Flower Shop Dispensary officially opened Friday at its location near the intersection of 49th Street and Western Avenue....
dakotanewsnow.com
Most valuable crops grown in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker compiled a list of the most valuable crops produced in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of 166 people per year, both in the U.S. and abroad. Even so, farming is a mere sliver of the U.S. economy, representing just 1% of America’s GDP—farm and ranch families make up less than 2% of America’s population.
KELOLAND TV
Ultra-marathoners visit Lennox-area farm
LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — The warm weather is great for people who want to get outside and enjoy the fresh air. It’s what runners did today at The Good Earth Farm in the Lennox area. The catch? Many began their run Saturday morning and will not stop throughout...
dakotanewsnow.com
Governor Noem’s comments on Sioux Falls pork processing plant spark reaction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Agriculture is the heartbeat of our state, and when there’s a chance for a cooperative to create a pork processing plant, it could be a win for everyone. There is one item of concern, though, and that’s the location. “I just want...
KELOLAND TV
Counties with the most seniors in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census...
KELOLAND TV
Fall Festival returns to Harrisburg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Orchard owner Greg Jones says the annual festival at Country Apple Orchard brings in people from across South Dakota and neighboring states. “We get great local support from all the folks in Harrisburg and just walking around this weekend, I’ve talked to people from Wyoming, from Chicago that are here visiting family,” Jones said.
South Dakota among 10 best states to retire in 2022: Study
Whether it's kicking back on the porch reading the newspaper, enjoying the outdoors or just being closer to the grandkids, post-career goals vary for people. But all states are not the same when it comes to retirement, a recent study from Bankrate found.
KELOLAND TV
Student parking at Sioux Falls Schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Driving to school may be considered a rite of passage for teens. That happens earlier in South Dakota than in other states. The state licenses drivers, with some restrictions, at 14. In 2020, there were 5,860 licensed female drivers under 16 in South Dakota,...
KELOLAND TV
PHOTOS: Northern lights in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The northern lights painted the night skies across South Dakota late Saturday and early Sunday. The light shows are caused when the solar wind from the sun hits Earth’s upper atmosphere. This creates the aurora or lights you see in the sky. The...
sfsimplified.com
How local news in Sioux Falls is changing
Simplified: The local news landscape in Sioux Falls is seeing legacy, corporately-owned media outlets shrink as startup, locally-owned news outlets grow. The latest example is The Dakota Scout, a new print and digital newspaper that launched this week. Why it matters. The local news scene in Sioux Falls reflects what's...
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota State parks saw mixed results
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota State parks saw mixed numbers in July and much of the summer. Al Nedved, assistant director for the State Parks and Recreation Division, told the Game, Fish and Parks Commission that July was pretty active. Nedved says visitations are down from last year. Nedved says there...
KELOLAND TV
Arnolds Park roller coaster rolls into revamp work
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The iconic wooden roller coaster at Arnolds Park Amusement Park in northwest Iowa, will roll into construction tomorrow, Sept. 6, the amusement park said Sunday. The the final phase of refurbishment project of the The Legend coaster will include the lift hill, chain drive,...
101.9 KELO-FM
Majority of South Dakota voters want tighter gun laws
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota voters are leaning toward more gun control. A new statewide poll shows that a majority of registered South Dakota voters supports greater gun-control measures in the state, even as elected officials continue down a path of trying to make guns easier to buy and carry.
South Dakota student leaving instead of cutting hair as school defends dress code
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The parents of an O’Gorman High School freshman student say he will be leaving the school after he was told he had to cut his hair. His family says their son Braxton Schafer, who is Black and has locs that reach his shoulders, doesn’t want to cut them. Administration told the […]
KELOLAND TV
Meet the new police chief in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Brookings has a new police chief who hails all the way from New York State. Michael Drake joined the Brookings Police Department just two weeks ago. His picture may not be on the wall just yet in the Brookings Police Station, but Drake has already been busy in his new title as chief.
KELOLAND TV
A closer look inside the Kirby Science Discovery Center
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Big plans are in store for the future of the Washington Pavilion. Back in July, the Pavilion received a $1.2 million donation — its largest single donation in its history. That donation will be used in the Kirby Science Discovery Center. Inside the...
KEVN
Vale family masters art of growing sweet corn
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A common summer favorite is sweet corn. Now you probably have memories of shucking sweet corn in the yard or over the trash, but the owners of Cox’s Farmstand remember planting the seeds. Cox’s Farmstand sells a variety of fruits and vegetables, mostly grown...
KELOLAND TV
DCI investigating shooting; Hot temps; Fall Festival
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Labor Day, here’s the latest headlines and weather to start your day. One person was shot and killed at a home in Arlington on Sunday morning. The Division of Criminal Investigation is now leading the investigation. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of...
