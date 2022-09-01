ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘RHOSLC’ Season 3 Trailer Drops With Jen Shah Blaming Assistant For Legal Trouble

By Armando Tinoco
 4 days ago
Winter is coming and so are The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City . Bravo released the trailer for Season 3 and things are about to get icy as a snowstorm of drama descends upon the reality series.

Returning for the third season of the popular franchise are Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah. In addition, Danna Bui-Negrete, Angie Harrington and Angie Katsanevas Three have been thrown into the mix to change things up.

Season 3 will continue to follow Shah amid her ongoing legal battle but the friendship dynamics are going to change and divisions will happen. Shah is also heard blaming her former assistant Stuart Smith of playing into getting involved in the business that landed her in legal trouble.

One of the most shocking scenes in the trailer includes a rift that gets physical between Gay and Rose. Barlow and Marks have seemingly fallen out after the former’s “hot-mic moment” last season.

However, the moment that most fans are talking about is a confrontation between Shah and newcomer Bui-Negrete.

“Don’t get in my mother f****ing face. If I were you, I’d be real nice right now, especially if you want some money in your f***ing books,” Bui-Negrete is heard yelling at Shah up close.

Shah is seemingly left speechless following her new costar’s warning.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is produced by Shed Media (a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television) with Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Lori Gordon and Luke Neslage serving as executive producers. Andy Cohen also serves as an executive producer.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will premiere on Wednesday, September 28 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Watch the RHOSLC Season 3 trailer below.

