NBC New York
Investigators Seize Two Dozen Artifacts From The Met
Art pieces previously on display at The Metropolitan Museum of Art have been seized to be shipped out of New York City and returned to their countries of origin this week, officials announced Friday. In total, 27 artifacts were seized from the museum and will be returned to Italy and...
NBC New York
1 Killed, 2 Injured in Overnight Shooting in Sheepshead Bay
One person was killed and two others were hurt in an overnight shooting in Brooklyn, and the suspect is still at large. Police say shots rang out at the Nostrand Houses in Sheepshead Bay just after midnight on Monday. One of the shots struck and killed 30-year-old Calvin Kellman right outside his NYCHA apartment.
NBC New York
Teen Shoots NYC Man Trying to Stop Fight at Long Island Baby Shower: Police
A 16-year-old opened fire at a baby shower on Long Island after a fight broke out between two teenage girls on the front lawn of the Bay Shore home, police said Sunday. The Saturday evening celebration turned sour when two girls got into a physical altercation in front of the home on Pine Acres Boulevard around 7 p.m., according to Suffolk County Police.
NBC New York
Woman Driving Over Williamsburg Bridge Shot Sitting Next to 4-Year-Old: Cops
A woman was recovering Sunday morning after she was shot inside of a car crossing the Williamsburg Bridge overnight, authorities said. The woman was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle around 11 p.m. when a bullet was fired into the car and grazed the victim's neck, NYPD officials said.
NBC New York
Manhattan Groping Suspect Nabbed After Summer of Late-Night Assaults
A 20-year-old man from New York City was arrested early Saturday in connection to a string of late-night groping incidents up and down the island of Manhattan, police said. Damian Baeza Rendon was arrested around 3:45 a.m. on charges of sexual abuse and forcible touching, linked to three separate incidents stretching back to late June.
NBC New York
Police Looking for Suspect in Attempted Rape and Robbery
Police are looking for the man they say robbed and attempted to rape a woman inside her East Village apartment over the weekend. Investigators say it was around 9:00 a.m. on Sunday inside of the Lillian Wald Houses when he followed a 53-year-old woman into her building, and forced his way into her apartment.
NBC New York
Pedestrian Clings to Life, Another Dead in Separate Overnight NYC Hit-Run Crashes
A pair of early morning hit-and-run crashes left one person dead and a second in grave condition Sunday, and neither driver responsible stuck around, police said. Responding officers to a reported hit-and-run in Harlem around 2:50 a.m. found a man brutally injured near Riverside Drive and West 147th Street, NYPD officials said.
NBC New York
4 Hurt in Brooklyn Drive-By Shooting Outside Motorcycle Club: Cops
At least four men were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn late Friday -- and the search is still on for the gunman responsible. Police said the gunfire erupted in the borough's Greenpoint neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. along Russell Street. The bullets flew outside a motorcycle club, but it wasn't clear if any of the victims were bikers.
NBC New York
J'Ouvert and West Indian American Day Parade Back After 2-Year Hiatus
The widely celebrated West Indian American Day Carnival parade is entering its 55th year and will be back in full swing after modifications due to the pandemic. Participants are expected to flood the parkway this weekend for a range of events after celebrating virtually in past years. To say that many are happy to be back celebrating in person may be an understatement, with the excitement in Brooklyn palpable in the days leading up to the joyous time.
NBC New York
1 Dead, 2 Injured After Shooting at Waterbury, Conn. Night Club
One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting at a night club in Waterbury early Saturday morning. "You've got to be aware of your surroundings anywhere you go. It's getting worse and worse as the days go by here in Waterbury," Daniel Gandy of Waterbury stated.
NBC New York
Hey New Yorkers, You Can Leave Your Trash Out on Labor Day
Breaking from years of tradition, New York City will offer trash pickup on the Labor Day holiday as part of a new pilot program. The Department of Sanitation announced last week its plan to provide the holiday service thanks to hundreds of workers who volunteered to clear the sidewalks of the five boroughs. An estimated 1,600 workers are expected to be on the streets Monday.
NBC New York
NYCHA Found Arsenic in the Water Two Weeks Ago—Tenants Only Found Out Friday Night
This article was originally published on Sept 2 10:42pm EDT by THE CITY. The city’s public housing authority discovered traces of arsenic in the tap water at one of its biggest developments in Manhattan, the Jacob Riis Houses in the East Village, THE CITY has learned. Late Friday, NYCHA...
NBC New York
39 People Displaced, 3 Homes Charred in Overnight Massive Newark Blaze
The American Red Cross is assisting 11 families after a devastating overnight inferno left nearly 40 Newark residents without a place to sleep. Firefighters rushed to Clifton Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday for a fire that appeared to start in an abandoned building on the block. Eventually the flames spread...
NBC New York
Woman Who Bought $17 Million Tribeca Penthouse Says She Was Lied to About Doorman
A New York City woman has filed a lawsuit after she said she thought she was buying a $19 million dollar penthouse in Tribeca, that was supposed to come with a full-time doorman. But the lawsuit says the seven-story condo building at 37 Warren Street only has a part-time doorman...
NBC New York
LIRR Service Resumes After Train Fatal Crash With ‘Unauthorized' Car on Tracks
A collision between a Long Island Rail Road train and a vehicle left one person dead Saturday morning, transit officials said. The incident occurred around 6:40 a.m. after an "unauthorized" vehicle entered onto the tracks west of Huntington Station, an MTA Police Department spokesperson said. A person inside the vehicle...
NBC New York
Farewell MetroCard. Classic MTA Machines Are Getting Replaced Next Year
It's the end of another era in New York City. Straphangers in the Big Apple will soon spot the slow disappearance of the classic MTA machines recognizable by their bright colors. One by one, the MetroCard machines that have populated subway stations since 1999 are expected to be removed and...
