West Point, NY

NBC New York

Investigators Seize Two Dozen Artifacts From The Met

Art pieces previously on display at The Metropolitan Museum of Art have been seized to be shipped out of New York City and returned to their countries of origin this week, officials announced Friday. In total, 27 artifacts were seized from the museum and will be returned to Italy and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

1 Killed, 2 Injured in Overnight Shooting in Sheepshead Bay

One person was killed and two others were hurt in an overnight shooting in Brooklyn, and the suspect is still at large. Police say shots rang out at the Nostrand Houses in Sheepshead Bay just after midnight on Monday. One of the shots struck and killed 30-year-old Calvin Kellman right outside his NYCHA apartment.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Teen Shoots NYC Man Trying to Stop Fight at Long Island Baby Shower: Police

A 16-year-old opened fire at a baby shower on Long Island after a fight broke out between two teenage girls on the front lawn of the Bay Shore home, police said Sunday. The Saturday evening celebration turned sour when two girls got into a physical altercation in front of the home on Pine Acres Boulevard around 7 p.m., according to Suffolk County Police.
BAY SHORE, NY
NBC New York

Manhattan Groping Suspect Nabbed After Summer of Late-Night Assaults

A 20-year-old man from New York City was arrested early Saturday in connection to a string of late-night groping incidents up and down the island of Manhattan, police said. Damian Baeza Rendon was arrested around 3:45 a.m. on charges of sexual abuse and forcible touching, linked to three separate incidents stretching back to late June.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Police Looking for Suspect in Attempted Rape and Robbery

Police are looking for the man they say robbed and attempted to rape a woman inside her East Village apartment over the weekend. Investigators say it was around 9:00 a.m. on Sunday inside of the Lillian Wald Houses when he followed a 53-year-old woman into her building, and forced his way into her apartment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

4 Hurt in Brooklyn Drive-By Shooting Outside Motorcycle Club: Cops

At least four men were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn late Friday -- and the search is still on for the gunman responsible. Police said the gunfire erupted in the borough's Greenpoint neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. along Russell Street. The bullets flew outside a motorcycle club, but it wasn't clear if any of the victims were bikers.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

J'Ouvert and West Indian American Day Parade Back After 2-Year Hiatus

The widely celebrated West Indian American Day Carnival parade is entering its 55th year and will be back in full swing after modifications due to the pandemic. Participants are expected to flood the parkway this weekend for a range of events after celebrating virtually in past years. To say that many are happy to be back celebrating in person may be an understatement, with the excitement in Brooklyn palpable in the days leading up to the joyous time.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

1 Dead, 2 Injured After Shooting at Waterbury, Conn. Night Club

One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting at a night club in Waterbury early Saturday morning. "You've got to be aware of your surroundings anywhere you go. It's getting worse and worse as the days go by here in Waterbury," Daniel Gandy of Waterbury stated.
WATERBURY, CT
NBC New York

Hey New Yorkers, You Can Leave Your Trash Out on Labor Day

Breaking from years of tradition, New York City will offer trash pickup on the Labor Day holiday as part of a new pilot program. The Department of Sanitation announced last week its plan to provide the holiday service thanks to hundreds of workers who volunteered to clear the sidewalks of the five boroughs. An estimated 1,600 workers are expected to be on the streets Monday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

39 People Displaced, 3 Homes Charred in Overnight Massive Newark Blaze

The American Red Cross is assisting 11 families after a devastating overnight inferno left nearly 40 Newark residents without a place to sleep. Firefighters rushed to Clifton Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday for a fire that appeared to start in an abandoned building on the block. Eventually the flames spread...
NEWARK, NJ

