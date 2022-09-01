ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gov. Abbott sends ‘first bus’ of migrants from Texas to Chicago

By Andy Koval
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YEoq8_0hdQmIzj00

CHICAGO ( WGNTV ) — A group of undocumented individuals from Texas arrived at Union Station Wednesday night, according to Gov. Greg Abbott. The governor, citing the Biden administration and Chicago’s sanctuary city status, said the city will now be a drop-off location.

In April, Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses to transport undocumented individuals from Texas to Washington, D.C. Earlier in August, he directed New York City be added as a second drop-off location .

Abbott: Bus of migrants arrives in New York City from Texas

According to the governor’s office, thousands of undocumented individuals have been transported to D.C. and New York City, providing “much-needed relief to Texas’ overwhelmed border communities.”

Bus with migrants sent by Texas governor arrives in DC

Abbott cited Chicago’s “Welcoming City Ordinance” as a reason why he selected it as the state’s third drop-off location.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Office released a statement Wednesday night saying it received about 60 migrants and called Abbott’s actions “racist practices.”

Abbott’s full statement is below:

“President Biden’s inaction at our southern border continues putting the lives of Texans—and Americans—at risk and is overwhelming our communities,” said Governor Abbott. “To continue providing much-needed relief to our small, overrun border towns, Chicago will join fellow sanctuary cities Washington, D.C. and New York City as an additional drop-off location. Mayor Lightfoot loves to tout the responsibility of her city to welcome all regardless of legal status, and I look forward to seeing this responsibility in action as these migrants receive resources from a sanctuary city with the capacity to serve them.”

Lightfoot’s office’s statement is below:

“Today, the City of Chicago received confirmation that approximately 60 migrants were traveling to Chicago by way of Texas. Chicago is a welcoming city and as such has collaborated across various departments and agencies to ensure we greeted them with dignity and respect. We understand that many are fleeing violent, traumatic, or otherwise unstable environments. We will respond with essential services while these individuals navigate the next steps of their journey and our community partners have been working diligently to provide a safety net.

As a city, we are doing everything we can to ensure these immigrants and their families can receive shelter, food, and most importantly protection. This is not new; Chicago welcomes hundreds of migrants every year to our city and provides much-needed assistance. Unfortunately, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is without any shame or humanity. But ever since he put these racist practices of expulsion in place, we have been working with our community partners to ready the city to receive these individuals.

We know that racism, discrimination, and human cruelty have played a pivotal role in how immigrants are received within our borders, and we are still working to recover from the previous presidential administration, which encouraged this behavior. This is such an important moment for Chicago as a city has been a sanctuary for thousands of newcomers. We are welcoming them and will not turn our backs on those who need our help the most.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 51

justmtc
4d ago

If it is racism then why are sanctuary city exist? If they welcome them I believe it is only in words not actions. That is the liberal thought process. That is also why Chicago is the Windy City just speaking hot air.

Reply(1)
8
Terry Buckingham
4d ago

they're going to get off the bus take one look at Lori Lightfoot and they're going to run back to Mexico

Reply(1)
28
Premier Business Solutions
4d ago

this is y the jobs will stay around $8 to $10 for the nxt decade. politicians owed most of the big box stores and restaurants.. cheap labor is how the rich got wealthy.

Reply
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Washington, TX
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Abbott, TX
The Independent

Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’

Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

These billionaires are backing Beto for Texas Gov.

Beto O'RourkeImage from WikiCommons images photo taken by Gage Skidmore. Beto O'Rourke is taking on Greg Abbott in the race for Texas Governor. And not only are they competing in the polls but also for campaign funds. Last month it was revealed that Beto had broken fundraising records and had accumulated $40 million in funds, $4 million more than Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Lori Lightfoot
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott's Directive Caused 2,300 People to Resign this Year

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services emails, Austin Attorney General Ken Paxton's opinion gender-affirming care is sending shock waves in Texas. His opinion that he wrote on February 21 and Governor Greg Abbott’sdirective on February 22 to open child abuse investigations on transgender children is creating some uneasiness among agency staff and families.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#New York City#Politics State#Politics Governor#Union Station#Texans#Americans
Ash Jurberg

Is Texas Gov. Abbott trying to take credit for Biden's work?

Texas Gov Greg Abbott took to Twitter today to make a big announcement. "BIG NEWS! Just announced a RECORD $85 billion 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. This program is a critical step toward addressing the diverse needs of Texans in rural, urban, & metropolitan communities." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KXAN

KXAN

51K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy