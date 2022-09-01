Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Police arrest 2 men in connection to fatal shooting outside Miami Gardens restaurant
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Authorities announced the arrests of two suspects in the case of a shooting in Miami Gardens. Local 10 News was there as police took one of the men into custody Wednesday night. The two men have been identified as 22-year-old Devon Toussaint and 18-year-old Travez...
Click10.com
Not guilty verdict for Miami Beach man charged in accidental shooting death of friend
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida man charged in the accidental shooting death of a friend has been exonerated. Derek Jacob was 27 years old when he was charged with manslaughter in March of 2018. Police said Jacob accidentally shot a friend while cleaning his handgun. It happened...
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Police seek thief who broke into Miami home
MIAMI – Police are investigating a theft that happened at a Miami home on Monday afternoon. Miami police confirmed that the theft occurred when a man broke into a home near Northwest 9th Avenue and 52nd Street. Police say a man posed as a vendor and knocked on the...
Click10.com
Police investigating after 2 teens shot overnight in Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police are investigating after 2 teens were shot overnight on Wednesday night in Hialeah. The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. Wednesday in the area of West 12th Avenue and West 51st Street. Police say an 18-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were shot...
2 men, 1 woman wounded in NW Miami-Dade drive-by shooting
MIAMI - Three people were injured in a triple shooting in northwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday evening. Police said two men and a woman were standing outside of the apartment complex, in the area of 2050 NW 64 Street, when a burgundy F-150 truck approached and someone inside the vehicle opened fire. One of the men was struck in the arm, the second man was struck in the lower back and the female was struck in the leg. All three were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where they were listed as stable. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.
Click10.com
Video captures thief using bicycle to break into smoke shop, leaving bloody mess behind
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Surveillance video captured a man breaking through the front door of a family business in North Miami with his bicycle. Police said that suspect left a big mess behind and also set a fire inside the store. The owners, meanwhile, told Local 10 News they...
Click10.com
Police canvass northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood after drive-by triple shooting
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Three people were hospitalized following a drive-by shooting in northwest Miami-Dade County. It happened Tuesday evening at approximately 7:46 p.m. along the 2000 block of Northwest 64th Street. According to Miami-Dade police, two men and two women were standing outside of an apartment complex when...
Click10.com
Miami police accuse women of scamming thousands from prospective renters
MIAMI – Miami police accuse two women of bilking multiple prospective renters out of thousands of dollars for a Little Havana apartment they never got to live in. According to an arrest report, the victims realized they were scammed after they all showed up at the same time to get their keys.
Click10.com
Police seek gunman who fatally shot man in Miami-Dade over gold chain
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a gunman who fatally shot a man during a robbery. Police say 30-year-old Robert Guillaume was shot and killed in late June at the Harbor Apartments on Northeast 10th Avenue in northeast Miami-Dade County.
Click10.com
2 shot by 16-year-old while waiting for school bus, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two 12-year-olds were shot Thursday morning while waiting for their school bus in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed. The shooting occurred at 7:57 a.m. in the area of Northwest 109th Street and 10th Avenue. Miami-Dade police Detective Argemis Colome said the two victims were approached by...
Click10.com
Southwest Miami-Dade woman accused of shooting another woman in face
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY-Fla. – A southwest Miami-Dade woman is facing multiple charges after shooting another woman in the face. According to Miami-Dade Police Department, Iraida Munoz Rodriguez, 53, was arrested after shooting Beatriz Cobb Rodriguez in the right cheek and the rear right side of the head following an argument in the 15200 block of Southwest 202nd Avenue.
Click10.com
Man arrested in Orlando over attack at gym in North Miami, police say
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A former LA Fitness employee in Miami-Dade County was arrested in Orlando two months after he was accused of using a barbell to hit a gym member over the head, police said. Major Kessler Brooks, a spokesman for the North Miami Police Department, said detectives...
Click10.com
Family wants long license suspension for woman who ran red light, killing 11-year-old
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – The family of a young boy who was killed by a driver who ran a red light were in court Wednesday. They were hoping to find out what punishment that driver will face, but it could take a while before the judge makes a decision.
Click10.com
Deputies ID motorcyclist, 19, killed in crash with Broward bus
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash with a Broward County Transit bus Wednesday and outlined the events leading to the crash. BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman said Thursday that 19-year-old Phillipe Madeira was riding a Kawasaki EX300-B, heading south on...
NBC Miami
Fort Lauderdale Man Accused of Two Attempted Murders
A 28-year-old man with a history of violence is facing two charges of attempted murder, court records show. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Fort Lauderdale Police with K9, and a SWAT team arrested Walter Lee Kendrick Jr. Sunday as he was climbing out the rear window of an apartment in the 1200 block of Northwest First Street in Fort Lauderdale.
Click10.com
Police: 2 teens arrested for 15-year-old boy’s shooting death in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two teenage boys are facing charges for the recent murder of a 15-year-old boy in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood. Detectives arrested Davione Marquise Nelson, 16; and Spirit Iday Reath, 15, on Friday. Corrections held Davione and Spirit without bond on Tuesday after booking them at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade.
Click10.com
Sunrise police seek Mercedes driver who hit elderly pedestrian, left the scene
SUNRISE, Fla. – Sunrise police are seeking the driver of a dark gray Mercedes-Benz they accuse of hitting an elderly pedestrian and leaving the scene Thursday. According to police, the crash happened at 3:50 p.m. in the 8200 block of Sunset Strip. The vehicle is described as a dark...
Click10.com
Woman named Tupac Shakur accused of Hialeah attack, in court on anniversary of rapper’s shooting
HIALEAH, Fla. – A woman named Tupac Amaru Shakur faced a Miami-Dade judge Wednesday morning after police accused her of attacking a man with a baseball bat while he sat on a bench outside of a hospital. Wednesday also happened to be the 26th anniversary of the shooting of...
MIAMI – A Miami woman was arrested – accused of hitting a man with a baseball bat. And her name may sound familiar to some.This is 34-year-old Tupac Shakur. Yes, she has the same name as the late rapper. According to the arrest report we obtained, the incident happened yesterday at a bench outside Hialeah Hospital. The victim told police he was sitting on the beach. That's when Shakur came up and began hitting him. He was able to take the bat from her. That's when she ran into the hospital but was later arrested. The victim suffered several injuries but refused medical treatment.
Click10.com
‘Unknown’ man’s body turns up at Oak Grove Elementary in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives responded to Oak Grove Elementary School after a man’s body turned up in the physical education area in the Gladeview neighborhood, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Police officers closed off the physical education area outside of the public school’s building at 15640...
