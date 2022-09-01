ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click10.com

Caught on camera: Police seek thief who broke into Miami home

MIAMI – Police are investigating a theft that happened at a Miami home on Monday afternoon. Miami police confirmed that the theft occurred when a man broke into a home near Northwest 9th Avenue and 52nd Street. Police say a man posed as a vendor and knocked on the...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating after 2 teens shot overnight in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police are investigating after 2 teens were shot overnight on Wednesday night in Hialeah. The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. Wednesday in the area of West 12th Avenue and West 51st Street. Police say an 18-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were shot...
HIALEAH, FL
CBS Miami

2 men, 1 woman wounded in NW Miami-Dade drive-by shooting

MIAMI - Three people were injured in a triple shooting in northwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday evening. Police said two men and a woman were standing outside of the apartment complex, in the area of 2050 NW 64 Street, when a burgundy F-150 truck approached and someone inside the vehicle opened fire. One of the men was struck in the arm, the second man was struck in the lower back and the female was struck in the leg. All three were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where they were listed as stable. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami police accuse women of scamming thousands from prospective renters

MIAMI – Miami police accuse two women of bilking multiple prospective renters out of thousands of dollars for a Little Havana apartment they never got to live in. According to an arrest report, the victims realized they were scammed after they all showed up at the same time to get their keys.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

2 shot by 16-year-old while waiting for school bus, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two 12-year-olds were shot Thursday morning while waiting for their school bus in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed. The shooting occurred at 7:57 a.m. in the area of Northwest 109th Street and 10th Avenue. Miami-Dade police Detective Argemis Colome said the two victims were approached by...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Southwest Miami-Dade woman accused of shooting another woman in face

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY-Fla. – A southwest Miami-Dade woman is facing multiple charges after shooting another woman in the face. According to Miami-Dade Police Department, Iraida Munoz Rodriguez, 53, was arrested after shooting Beatriz Cobb Rodriguez in the right cheek and the rear right side of the head following an argument in the 15200 block of Southwest 202nd Avenue.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Deputies ID motorcyclist, 19, killed in crash with Broward bus

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash with a Broward County Transit bus Wednesday and outlined the events leading to the crash. BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman said Thursday that 19-year-old Phillipe Madeira was riding a Kawasaki EX300-B, heading south on...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Fort Lauderdale Man Accused of Two Attempted Murders

A 28-year-old man with a history of violence is facing two charges of attempted murder, court records show. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Fort Lauderdale Police with K9, and a SWAT team arrested Walter Lee Kendrick Jr. Sunday as he was climbing out the rear window of an apartment in the 1200 block of Northwest First Street in Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Police: 2 teens arrested for 15-year-old boy’s shooting death in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two teenage boys are facing charges for the recent murder of a 15-year-old boy in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood. Detectives arrested Davione Marquise Nelson, 16; and Spirit Iday Reath, 15, on Friday. Corrections held Davione and Spirit without bond on Tuesday after booking them at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Miami woman named Tupac Shakur arrested for assault at Hialeah Hospital

MIAMI – A Miami woman was arrested – accused of hitting a man with a baseball bat. And her name may sound familiar to some.This is 34-year-old Tupac Shakur. Yes, she has the same name as the late rapper. According to the arrest report we obtained, the incident happened yesterday at a bench outside Hialeah Hospital. The victim told police he was sitting on the beach. That's when Shakur came up and began hitting him. He was able to take the bat from her. That's when she ran into the hospital but was later arrested. The victim suffered several injuries but refused medical treatment.
