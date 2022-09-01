Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Two now arrested following recent stabbing
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they now have two suspects in custody in connection with a stabbing incident more than a week ago. Police say Kendall Howard, 31, was arrested Friday on charges including Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Mob Action. This follows the arrest of Reuben Bailey,...
25newsnow.com
DEVELOPING: Suspect arrested after stabbing, crash on Peoria’s southside
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police say a stabbing and a serious traffic accident Saturday are connected. According to the Peoria County Sheriff, the stabbing happened at Laramie Liquors on Laramie around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. The victim’s injuries are not considered serious. Soon after, an accident occurred several blocks...
25newsnow.com
Juveniles arrested, handgun seized after vehicle stolen in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police say a stolen vehicle led to the arrests two male juveniles who were allegedly in possession of a handgun Friday morning. Just before 5:00 a.m. police located a reported stolen vehicle in the area of Griswold and Lincoln Streets. Officers followed and attempted to...
1470 WMBD
PPD: Male victim found shot off West MLK Drive, later dies at hospital
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are announcing details in their latest homicide case, reportedly tracing back to a multiple shots fired call from just before sun-up this morning. In a news release issued Saturday, Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth says a Shotspotter alert went out at 6:24...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s latest homicide under investigation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was killed in Peoria Saturday morning, and police are looking for more information as they investigate the city’s latest homicide. Public Information Officer Semone Roth said just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the scene of a shooting at the intersection of W. Adrian G. Hinton Avenue and N. Grove Street. When they arrived, officers found a man with gunshot wounds. They immediately began lifesaving measures.
Man dead in motorcycle vs. pedestrian collision
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Bloomington died over the weekend after he was hit by a motorcycle as a pedestrian. The collision happened on Friday in the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street. Officers were dispatched there just before 9:30 p.m. and found two victims: the driver of the motorcycle and the […]
Central Illinois Proud
4 arrested in Peoria police directed patrol
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department conducted another directed patrol as part of their anti-violence initiative Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers made four arrests, conducted 31 vehicle stops, recovered one handgun and seized illegal narcotics. Two moments of note during the directed patrol:
wglt.org
One man critically injured in a shooting in Bloomington
Police say one man was critically injured in a shooting Friday night in Bloomington. It happened around 7:30 p.m. near Kenyon Court and Woodruff Drive. That's just a few blocks from Bloomington Junior High and near the David Davis Mansion. Bloomington Police say there is believed to be no danger...
Central Illinois Proud
Man in critical condition after Bloomington shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was sent to the hospital after a shooting near Kenyon Court and Woodruff Drive at approximately 7:34 p.m. Friday. According to a Bloomington police press release, upon arrival on the scene, officers located a man who sustained gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Central Illinois Proud
5 more arrested in relation to Peoria Stadium fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police detectives have identified five more individuals related to a fight at Peoria Stadium. According to a Peoria police press release, detectives arrested three 16-year-olds, one 15-year-old and one 17-year-old for mob action and transported them to the Juvenile Detention Center. All five were...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Sheriff asking for help to identify burglar
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s office is asking the public for assistance in identifying a person who broke into and stole from Shelton’s Bar early Thursday morning. Security video from Shelton’s Bar shows a person walking through the kitchen. According to police reports, this...
Central Illinois Proud
Teen with active warrant arrested for multiple gun-related charges Wednesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a teenager on gun-related charges Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers identified a 17-year-old with an active warrant standing next to a vehicle near Sheridan Road and McClure Avenue Wednesday evening. Officers made contact with the juvenile and took...
Central Illinois Proud
No suspect yet in shooting that left one teen injured
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 19-year-old has been transported to a local hospital after a shooting occurred at S. Griswold Street and W. Marquette Street Thursday afternoon. Police reported to the 2400 block of W. Marquette Avenue on a 6-round shot spotter alert just before 3:00 p.m. At the scene, they located the male victim. He was shot in the leg and his injuries were not life-threatening.
Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
Central Illinois Proud
Man injured in shooting on Archer Avenue
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been sent to the hospital after a shooting near Archer and California Avenue at 2:33 p.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers initially responded to the scene on an 11-round shot spotter, where they located a male victim. The...
1470 WMBD
Peoria man found guilty of 2021 murder
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria man has been convicted of murder in a 2021 homicide. Arenza Brown, 20, was found guilty Thursday of first degree murder, attempted armed robbery, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The charges stem from a May 10, 2021 shooting that left 34-year-old Joshua...
1470 WMBD
Peoria home demolished after fire Sunday morning
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called just before 7:15 a.m. Sunday to a home in the area of W. Widenham and N. DuSable Streets, near Roosevelt Magnet School, on reports of heavy smoke. Crews arrived to find the two-story fully engulfed in flames. Fire Battalion Chief Lore Baxter...
hoiabc.com
Sheriff’s office looking for suspect after alleged break-in to gaming machines
WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who allegedly broke into a bar’s gaming machines and stole money. The sheriff’s office says the incident happened around 2:50 a.m. Thursday at Shelton’s Bar in...
25newsnow.com
Peoria man convicted of 2021 murder
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man has been found guilty for his role in a May 2021 homicide in Peoria. Arenza Brown was found guilty Thursday of first degree murder, attempted armed robbery, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The charges stem from a May 10, 2021...
Central Illinois Proud
Pedestrian dead after motorcycle crash in Bloomington Friday
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after being hit by a motorcycle Friday night in Bloomington. According to Bloomington police, just before 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street for a crash. When they arrived, officers learned that a motorcycle collided with a pedestrian.
