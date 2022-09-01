PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was killed in Peoria Saturday morning, and police are looking for more information as they investigate the city’s latest homicide. Public Information Officer Semone Roth said just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the scene of a shooting at the intersection of W. Adrian G. Hinton Avenue and N. Grove Street. When they arrived, officers found a man with gunshot wounds. They immediately began lifesaving measures.

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO