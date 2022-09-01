ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

By Monica Nakashima
 4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Birmingham Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday night.

According to BPD officer Truman Fitzgerald via a Facebook video, East Precinct officers were dispatched to the 7500 block of 66th Street South at around 7 p.m. on reports of a ShotSpotter alert. They later received reports of a person shot in the 7500 block of 67th Courtway South.

They discovered an adult male who was shot and unresponsive at the scene. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service transported the victim to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was later identified as 20-year-old Derrell Lamont Willis.

During the preliminary investigation, officers gained information from community members about the whereabouts of the suspect. This led officers to the 6700 Block of Kimberly Avenue where they observed a male attempting to enter a vehicle. BPD officers took him into custody without incident and he is being transported to BPD Headquarters for further questioning.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Birmingham Police Department at (205) 254-1764. If you wish to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at (205) 254-777.

