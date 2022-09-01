Serena Williams's Response to Post-Match Question Goes Viral

After a big win Thursday night, the 23-time major winner had a laugh in the post-match interview.

Serena Williams is still alive in the U.S. Open, defeating No. 2 Anett Kontaveit Wednesday night to keep her farewell tour going. The victory was an impressive one, as she came out on top vs. a top player despite only playing in four matches total this year prior to the beginning of the tournament.

After the match, Williams was asked whether she was “surprising herself” by her success thus far. However, she just laughed the question off.

“I’m just Serena, you know,” she said.

Considering Williams has 23 major titles, it is unlikely that there is anything on the tennis court that she doesn’t believe she can accomplish.

During her match, Williams appeared to have all of New York on her side, as the stars were ou t to watch her again on Wednesday night. Since every match has the possibility of being her last, the atmosphere will continue to be loud, and the crowds will continue to be on her side.

And who knows, maybe a deep run is looming. After all, she is Serena.

