Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Friday pollen count and Lake Michigan water temps
The POLLEN NUMBERS remain elevated (arghhh!!)–but wanted to get these posted for those interested. Here’s the latest from Dr. Rachna Shah and Caitlin Walker from Loyola Medicine (9/2/2022):. Trees – absent. Grass – absent. Molds – high. Ragweed – moderate. Other Weeds – high...
2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting on South Side
CHICAGO — Four people were shot and two were killed in the South Chicago neighborhood Sunday evening. According to police, the shooting happened around 6:47 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Kingston Avenue. The four people were standing on a porch in front of a residence when multiple people approached the porch and fired […]
Man shot in eye while riding in car on South Side
CHICAGO — A man riding in a car on Chicago’s South Side was shot in the eye Monday morning. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the 40-year-old man was in the car in the 7500 block of South Paxton Avenue in the city’s South Shore neighborhood around 12:45 a.m. The […]
Brace for quick weather changes with cold front
–BEACHGOES AND MARINERS SHOULD BE ON THE ALERT SATURDAY AFTERNOON AS A COLD FRONT DROPS INTO THE AREA SHIFTING WINDS AND BUILDING WAVES ON LAKE MICHIGAN. –SATURDAY’S WEATHER will have kicked off beautifully through Saturday morning into early and mid-afternoon–THAT’S WHEN A COLD FRONT HITS–reaching the Illinois/Wisconsin line 2 to 3pm; the city 4 to 4pm and northwest Indiana from 6 to 7 pm.
Weekend Break: The Great American Lobster Fest
WGN’s Marcella Raymond gives us a sneak peak at the Great American Lobster Fest that is coming to Navy Pier this weekend. It’ll be full of entertainment, food and of course, lobster.
Man killed in West Loop hit-and-run
CHICAGO — A man died after he was hit by a car near West Loop Sunday morning. Police said a 22-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk in the 0-100 block of North Ogden Avenue around 5:15 a.m. when a dark-colored Sedan hit him. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said there […]
Chicago’s Premier Cover Band: Keeping Soul & Funk Alive
The Midnight Sun Band is Chicago’s premier cover band that has been around for nearly 5 decades and they’re continuing to keep the era of funk and R&B alive. Joining us now with more is band leader Isiah Mitchell and music director Marqueal Jordan. Facebook Midnight Sun the...
Ax-wielding man fatally shot by security guard at Chicago dispensary
CHICAGO (WGN) — A man armed with an ax was shot and killed by a security guard in Chicago Sunday. According to Chicago Fire Department officials, the incident took place at a marijuana dispensary at around 10 a.m. in the city’s Greektown neighborhood. Chicago police said the man...
Police warn of robbery victims lured by ATV, motorbike sale in Englewood
CHICAGO — Police are searching for a group linked to a series of armed robberies over the last two months in Englewood. According to police, victims would go to a location to purchase a motorbike or ATV over July and August. One to four men would approach victims while...
Woman robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight shocks Lakeview residents
A neighbor's ring doorbell camera captured the armed robbery.
Try out Chicago’s newest floating bar with a cruise aboard the Party Barge
CHICAGO — Want to take advantage to soak up the last bits of Chicago summer with friends?. Chicago Cycleboats (owned and operated by the team behind Chicago Electric Boat Company) recently debuted their Party Barge, essentially a floating bar that’s the perfect way to close out the season or kick off a beautiful fall in the city with panoramic city views.
3 people injured after tow truck driver runs red light in the Loop
CHICAGO — Three people were injured after a tow truck driver ran a red light and plowed into an SUV in the Loop. Chicago police said the crash happened at State and Monroe streets around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said the tow truck driver ran a red light at Monroe Street and crashed into an […]
Rainbow fire hydrant supporting LGBTQ rights defaced in Geneva
"Every time you vandalize it, we’re going to mobilize," said one supporter.
Police officer hit by car during attempted traffic stop near West Side
CHICAGO — A police officer was hit by a car early Saturday morning near West Side Friday night. Around 10:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of West Congress Parkway, a police officer pulled over a driver. He exited car squad car and attempted to make a traffic stop when the driver he pulled over struck the […]
Man in construction vest conducts armed robbery at South Side bank
CHICAGO — A man wearing a neon construction vest conducted an armed robbery at a South Side bank on Monday afternoon. Just after 2:35 p.m., authorities responded to a CitiBank branch, located in the 1300 block of 47th Street, on the report of a bank robbery. The FBI said...
Surveillance video released in shooting of retired Chicago officer
CHICAGO — Chicago police have released surveillance video of a shooting that seriously injured a retired officer. The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday at 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue, just outside a Currency Exchange where the 60-year-old man worked as a security guard. The video captures a gray Dodge Durango pulling up and two […]
Lunchbreak: Horseshoe Sandwich
This weekend, TriBecca’s will be running a special for Labor Day which is a Bacon Cheddar Brat only available tomorrow, Sunday, and Monday. ½ cup crinkle cut fries, cooked (fried or baked from frozen works!) 1 slice thick-cut Texas toast. 1 slice pepperjack cheese. 1 16 oz. container...
Treating E.D. without pills, injections or surgery
When couples face problems in the bedroom, it can be tough to deal with or even talk about the issue, but there’s a clinic in Chicago offering men a treatment to combat ED with no surgery and no pills. I talked to Miles Broadhead from Edgebrook Medical Clinic to find out more.
