ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN TV

Friday pollen count and Lake Michigan water temps

The POLLEN NUMBERS remain elevated (arghhh!!)–but wanted to get these posted for those interested. Here’s the latest from Dr. Rachna Shah and Caitlin Walker from Loyola Medicine (9/2/2022):. Trees – absent. Grass – absent. Molds – high. Ragweed – moderate. Other Weeds – high...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting on South Side

CHICAGO — Four people were shot and two were killed in the South Chicago neighborhood Sunday evening. According to police, the shooting happened around 6:47 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Kingston Avenue. The four people were standing on a porch in front of a residence when multiple people approached the porch and fired […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man shot in eye while riding in car on South Side

CHICAGO — A man riding in a car on Chicago’s South Side was shot in the eye Monday morning. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the 40-year-old man was in the car in the 7500 block of South Paxton Avenue in the city’s South Shore neighborhood around 12:45 a.m. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
WGN TV

Brace for quick weather changes with cold front

–BEACHGOES AND MARINERS SHOULD BE ON THE ALERT SATURDAY AFTERNOON AS A COLD FRONT DROPS INTO THE AREA SHIFTING WINDS AND BUILDING WAVES ON LAKE MICHIGAN. –SATURDAY’S WEATHER will have kicked off beautifully through Saturday morning into early and mid-afternoon–THAT’S WHEN A COLD FRONT HITS–reaching the Illinois/Wisconsin line 2 to 3pm; the city 4 to 4pm and northwest Indiana from 6 to 7 pm.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man killed in West Loop hit-and-run

CHICAGO — A man died after he was hit by a car near West Loop Sunday morning. Police said a 22-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk in the 0-100 block of North Ogden Avenue around 5:15 a.m. when a dark-colored Sedan hit him. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said there […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Chicago’s Premier Cover Band: Keeping Soul & Funk Alive

The Midnight Sun Band is Chicago’s premier cover band that has been around for nearly 5 decades and they’re continuing to keep the era of funk and R&B alive. Joining us now with more is band leader Isiah Mitchell and music director Marqueal Jordan. Facebook Midnight Sun the...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#It Will Rain#Heavy Rain#The University Of Chicago
WGN TV

Try out Chicago’s newest floating bar with a cruise aboard the Party Barge

CHICAGO — Want to take advantage to soak up the last bits of Chicago summer with friends?. Chicago Cycleboats (owned and operated by the team behind Chicago Electric Boat Company) recently debuted their Party Barge, essentially a floating bar that’s the perfect way to close out the season or kick off a beautiful fall in the city with panoramic city views.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WGN News

Surveillance video released in shooting of retired Chicago officer

CHICAGO — Chicago police have released surveillance video of a shooting that seriously injured a retired officer. The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday at 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue, just outside a Currency Exchange where the 60-year-old man worked as a security guard. The video captures a gray Dodge Durango pulling up and two […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Horseshoe Sandwich

This weekend, TriBecca’s will be running a special for Labor Day which is a Bacon Cheddar Brat only available tomorrow, Sunday, and Monday. ½ cup crinkle cut fries, cooked (fried or baked from frozen works!) 1 slice thick-cut Texas toast. 1 slice pepperjack cheese. 1 16 oz. container...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Treating E.D. without pills, injections or surgery

When couples face problems in the bedroom, it can be tough to deal with or even talk about the issue, but there’s a clinic in Chicago offering men a treatment to combat ED with no surgery and no pills. I talked to Miles Broadhead from Edgebrook Medical Clinic to find out more.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
34K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy