Babyface, Ella Mai Team Up For The ‘Keeps On Fallin’ Video
Ella Mai is on top of the R&B world following the release of her sophomore album, Heart On My Sleeve, and her appearance on Chris Brown’s Breezy. A few weeks after performing alongside Babyface at the 2022 BET Awards, the British singer has reunited with the legendary hitmaker for a new track called “Keeps On Fallin’.” Together, they revitalize Tevin Campbell’s classic track, “Can We Talk,” for a 2022 R&B Jam.
Jessie Reyez Announces The ‘Yessie’ Tour
Another one! Jessie Reyez has come through with yet another announcement. Shortly after announcing the release date of her sophomore studio LP, the Toronto native revealed that she will be hitting the road this fall. The Yessie tour is set to kick off on October 13 in Miami, Florida before stopping New Orleans, Dallas, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Atlanta, Boston and Toronto among other major cities. Reyez’s 29-date tour will come to a halt on December 4, 2022 in New York, New York.
Kendrick Lamar Stars Alongside Taylour Paige In The ‘We Cry Together’ Video
Shortly before the Labor Day Weekend begins, Kendrick Lamar and Taylour Paige have delivered the “We Cry Together” short film. Directed by Jake Schreier, Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar, the nearly six-minute piece violently depicts chaotic communication, unpredictable patterns of emotion, raw love and verbal abuse. Much like the original track, the visual is both beautifully vulnerable and incredibly tough to watch at times. Through it all, the California duo delivers a showstopping performance.
Battle Rapper Pat Stay Stabbed To Death Weeks After Calling Out The Game
Halifax, NS – Pat Stay, the Canadian battle rapper who called out The Game for “desperately” vying for Eminem’s attention just weeks ago, has reportedly been stabbed to death. According to CBC News, Halifax Regional Police haven’t publicly identified Stay as the victim but Stay’s brother, Peter Stay, confirmed his passing.
DJ Khaled Goes Out To Yonkers For The ‘Jadakiss Interlude’ Video
It’s New York! It’s Yonkers! The latest visual offering from God Did takes the duo out to Ambar Food Store and Forest Houses for the “Jadakiss Interlude” video. Complete with cinematic shots of the Statue of Liberty and the Big Apple’s skyline, the We The Best production provides the perfect visual accompaniment for Jadakiss as he does lyrical exercises over the Street Runner’s production.
JID Wants To Make Another Revenge Of The Dreamers Album
JID is preparing to take the stage at Made In America this afternoon in Philadelphia. Before doing so, he made his way out west and chopped it up with Bootleg Kev. During their entertaining conversation, the Atlanta native discussed the possibility of bringing back the Revenge of the Dreamers series.
Rahul Returns With ‘Dirty Chai’
September 9, 2022 is a date that will come up quite a few times in the near future. On the second Friday of September, a number of established artists like Kane Brown, John Legend and Ari Lennox will release new studio albums. It will also provide a platform for rising artists like Zyah Belle and DEVN to release new projects. Adding his name to the list of artists releasing new music on September 9, 2022, Rahul is gearing up to release a new EP called Depression But Make It Cool.
Bad Bunny, Thundercat & Tame Impala To Appear On New Gorillaz Album, ‘Cracker Island’
Once again, the Gorillaz are preparing to release new music. The virtual band has announced that it will release a new album called Cracker Island in February 2023. Their latest studio effort will include contributions from Bad Bunny, Thundercat, Tame Impala, Beck, Adeleye Omotayo, Bootie Brown and Stevie Nicks. “The...
Jenevieve Sets Release Date For ‘Rendezvous’ EP
Fall is for R&B and soul! Next week, John Legend and Ari Lennox plan to release new music. Bryson Tiller is reportedly working on a new album. Not to mention, India Shawn is headed out on tour with Zyah Belle and Remey Williams this fall. Adding to the celebration of music, Jenevieve has announced that she will release a new EP called Rendezvous on September 9, 2022.
Lloyd Shoots Down Murder Inc. Reunion Tour
Irv Gotti may be working to revive Murder Inc. with a new roster of talented artists, but it appears that he can’t break free from the less flattering portions of his past. After discussing his relationship with Ashanti on Drink Champs, the record executive encountered a bit of backlash. Several critics raised issues with the way in which he referred to Ashanti and the power dynamics of an older executive having a relationship with a younger, emerging singer. Not to mention, Irv Gotti was working through a separation from his then-wife during their relationship.
DJ Khaled’s ‘God Did’ Debuts Atop Billboard 200 Chart
Billboard did! DJ Khaled’s latest studio album, God Did, has debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart. The project reportedly moved 107,500 units in its first week. It joins Khaled Khaled, Grateful and Major Key as his fourth studio album to top the charts. Elsewhere, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin...
Young Guru Recalls Jay-Z Recording ‘God Did’ Verse
With four months left in the year, it’s not fair to say that the “Album of the Year” race or the “Verse of the Year” race is finished. However, it is safe to say that the frontrunners in each category share the same address. One month after its release, Renaissance continues to dominate conversation and alter playlisting. In the same vein, Jay-Z continues to dazzle audiences with his lyrical brilliance. Most recently, he appeared on “God Did” from DJ Khaled’s most recent studio album of the same name. As promised, the verse lived up to the expectations that many set for it. During a recent conversation with Genius’ Rob Markman and GQ’s Frazier Tharpe, Young Guru explained that Jay-Z actually recorded the verse in one take.
#MIAFest: Here Are The Set Times For Made In America 2022
Summer is quickly coming to a close, but Made In America is giving everybody one last warm weather party. Out on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, the biggest and best names in music are set to take the stage. Bad Bunny, Tyler, The Creator and Burna Boy will lead the way alongside Philadelphia natives likes Jazmine Sullivan and Lil’ Uzi Vert. Not to mention, recent additions like J.I.D, Don Toliver and Glorilla will add more excitement to the two-day event. For those making the trip out to Philadelphia, be sure to check out the complete list of set times below to ensure that you don’t miss your favorite artist.
Yours Truly, Jai Teams Up With Gretchen For ‘Boys Go To Jupiter’
After weeks of teasing her latest release, Yours Truly, Jai has delivered the “Boys Go To Jupiter” with the help of Gretchen. As the title suggests, the latest single from the Tennessee artist takes on the age-old mantra and puts her own spin on it. The visual begins with a younger version of Yours Truly, Jai writing to her friend about all that has happened since she left. Even at a young age, the multi-talented musician is fed up with the boys in her life.
Freddie Gibbs Sets Release Date For ‘$oul $old $eperately’
The summer is coming to a close and fall is right around the corner. As the temperature dips and the colors on the leaves change, Freddie Gibbs hopes to provide the soundtrack of the season. This week, the Gary, Indiana native announced that his latest body of work, $oul $old Separately, will be released on September 30, 2022.
Ari Lennox Shares ‘Away Message’ EP
Surprise! Hours after releasing a new track called “Queen Space” with Summer Walker, Ari Lennox returned with a new EP called Away Message. The unexpected release pairs “Queen Space” with four new records from the Washington, D.C. native. “I got one more surprise for you guys...
Dawn Richard Announces ‘Pigments’ Album
The fall release schedule is filling up quickly. Next week, Ari Lennox and John Legend will deliver new projects. At the end of the month, Kid Cudi and Freddie Gibbs will deliver new music. Not to mention, Gorillaz have new music on the way while Bryson Tiller continues to tease the rollout of his fourth studio album. Now, another artist has set a fall release date for their forthcoming body of work. Dawn Richard has announced that her latest album, Pigments, will arrive on October 21, 2022.
Funkmaster Flex Debuts Unreleased Ghostface Killah, Raekwon Single
At times, friendly pressure can be positive. Not long ago, Hot 97’s Funkmaster Flex challenged Raekwon and Ghostface Killah to record a song together with “no features.”. “I challenge Raekwon and Ghostface to get me a joint,” he said. “I know you guys are rich. You’re doing...
Future, Travis Scott, Lil’ Durk & Lil’ Baby To Appear On Nav’s ‘Demons Protected By Angels’
Nav is preparing to release his latest studio album, Demons Protected By Angels, on September 9, 2022. This week, Nav revealed a few more details about his fourth studio album. Alongside Nav, Lil’ Uzi Vert, Future, Lil’ Durk, Bryson Tiller, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, Lil’ Baby and Babyface Ray are expected to appear on the album.
DJ Drama, Jeezy Tease ‘I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya’
DJ Drama has announced the release of his latest single with none other than Jeezy. Over the years, the duo has delivered a number of classic tracks and mixtapes like Trap or Die and You Can’t Ban The Snowman. This time around, they are planning to deliver a new track called “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya” on September 2, 2022. The track will serve as the follow-up to DJ Drama’s “Forever” featuring Benny The Butcher, Fabolous, Jim Jones and Capella Grey as he sets the stage for his next solo project.
