Related
Tampa police: 3-year-old accidentally shoots 5-month-old in the hip
TAMPA, Fla. — A 5-month-old child was taken to Tampa General Hospital after being shot Saturday afternoon, police report. Just after 1 p.m., officers with the Tampa Police Department were called to a home off of 17th Street on reports of a baby shot in the hip. Once on...
Man seriously hurt following shooting near Brooksville 7-Eleven
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Shots rang out overnight outside a 7-Eleven in Brooksville, leaving one man with life-threatening injuries and another in custody, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said they were called around 1:12 a.m. Monday to a shooting in the area of South Broad Street between John...
Deputies identify juvenile in 'unsubstantiated' threat made at a Land O' Lakes middle school
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Update: Deputies were able to identify a juvenile following a false threat made at Rushe Middle School in Land O' Lakes, the sheriff's office announced Monday. Detectives began conducting the investigation after it was brought to their attention on Sunday, Sept. 4. At this...
Suspected drunk driver sentenced to 35 years in death of Pinellas County deputy
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The accused drunk driver deputies said took the life of Pinellas County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Magli was sentenced to 35 years in prison after entering a guilty plea Friday in court. Robert Holzaepfel, 33, appeared at 1:30 p.m. at the Pinellas County Justice Center. Holzaepfel...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hardee deputies: Student arrested after writing message on Snapchat threatening to shoot up school
HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — A minor was arrested after making threats online to shoot people at his school, the Hardee County Sheriff's Office reports. On Saturday, the sheriff's office says it received several Fortify Florida tips of a person making threats to commit a school shooting. Deputies immediately contacted the person they say put the threatening messages on Snapchat.
Sarasota father, daughter arrested after raccoon burned alive in viral video
SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota County father and daughter were arrested after a video showing them burning a raccoon alive in a dumpster went viral, according to the sheriff's office. "It's obviously a heinous case," Sarasota Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said at a news conference on Friday. Hoffman said the...
Apollo Beach man arrested after 5-year-old accidentally shoots self
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — A 28-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges after a 5-year-old child found a gun and shot themselves on Monday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say they received a call about the incident around 8 a.m. At the same time, Aston Simmons,...
Law enforcement cracking down on boaters drinking and driving over Labor Day weekend
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida is the boating capital of the world. There are more than one million registered boats across the state, so it’s no surprise we see the most boating accidents, as well. U.S. Coast Guard data also shows Florida ranked No. 1 with the most...
RELATED PEOPLE
Recognize this man? Winter Haven police search for man accused of attacking woman at park
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police officers in Winter Haven are on the lookout for the person a woman accused of attacking her at Trailhead Park almost one week ago. It happened at around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. The woman was at the park feeding cats in the area like she normally does, the Winter Haven Police Department said in a news release. On the way back to her car, the woman said she was approached by a man "who placed something against her back as he pushed her against her vehicle."
Bicyclist seriously hurt in Pasco hit-and-run
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A bicyclist is seriously hurt after a car collided with him late Sunday night in Land O' Lakes, the Florida Highway Patrol said, adding that the driver of the car left the scene of the crash. It happened just after 10:15 p.m. Sunday in...
Riverview man sentenced for killing 12-year-old girl after boating crash
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County judge sentenced a 40-year-old Riverview man for the murder of a 12-year-old girl on Thursday. The jury found Andrew Miltner responsible for a boating crash that happened on May 17, 2020. That crash resulted in the death of Jasina Campbell. A jet...
'Gator got my arm': Man survives 3 days lost in the woods after alligator attack
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — For the first time we are hearing from the man who lost his arm in an alligator attack in Myakka City earlier this summer. Eric Merda who's still adjusting to life with one arm, says he spent three grueling days in the swamp after a gator bit his arm off when he was swimming in Lake Manatee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
47-year-old man dies after crashing into a pond in Lake Alfred, deputies say
LAKE ALFRED, Fla. — Deputies say a 47-year-old man was found dead in a car at a pond in Lake Alfred due to a crash around 12:53 a.m. Sunday morning. A person near the incident flagged down a deputy that a car had crashed into a pond near Shinn Boulevard and East Thelma Street, Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Student at Hillsborough High School arrested for bringing loaded gun on campus
TAMPA, Fla — A 15-year-old student at Hillsborough High School was arrested after Tampa Police Department said she brought a loaded gun to school on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The school's resource officer was alerted after an anonymous student reported that another student was in possession of a gun at the high school on 5000 Central Avenue.
Polk County man accused of shooting, killing man while celebrating his birthday
DAVENPORT, Fla. — A man has been arrested after Polk County deputies say he shot and killed another person early Saturday morning. At around 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Meadow Green Drive in unincorporated Davenport on reports of a shooting. Once on scene, they reportedly found...
Tampa police hiring first ever victim advocate
TAMPA, Fla. — We often hear about crimes happening in our area and the people who commit those crimes, but what about the people those crimes leave behind?. There are the victims directly impacted but also victims' family members and friends that can live with trauma and stress following a criminal incident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deputies: Middle school student calls in fake bomb threat, now faces real trouble
PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A River Ridge Middle School student is in serious trouble after calling in a fake bomb threat late Wednesday night, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said in a statement that they received the threat from an anonymous phone call, in which the...
FHP: Motorcyclist hit, killed by oncoming traffic after losing control of bike
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 43-year-old Tampa man was killed Saturday night after being hit by six vehicles after losing control of his motorcycle, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. FHP says the man was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 near milepost 254 when the incident occurred.
FWC: 77-year-old woman bit by 7-foot alligator in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. — A 77-year-old woman was bitten by a 7-foot, 10-inch alligator Saturday evening in Bradenton, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a news release. FWC said the incident happened near a pond in a gated community near the intersection of Ellsworth Avenue and Chester...
Man caught on video taking bike off front porch in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is looking for a man who was caught on camera taking a bike off the front porch of a home and walking away. Police say the incident happened at a home on South Willow Avenue and the bike was left sitting unsecured.
