WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police officers in Winter Haven are on the lookout for the person a woman accused of attacking her at Trailhead Park almost one week ago. It happened at around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. The woman was at the park feeding cats in the area like she normally does, the Winter Haven Police Department said in a news release. On the way back to her car, the woman said she was approached by a man "who placed something against her back as he pushed her against her vehicle."

