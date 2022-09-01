ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Harbor, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Hardee deputies: Student arrested after writing message on Snapchat threatening to shoot up school

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — A minor was arrested after making threats online to shoot people at his school, the Hardee County Sheriff's Office reports. On Saturday, the sheriff's office says it received several Fortify Florida tips of a person making threats to commit a school shooting. Deputies immediately contacted the person they say put the threatening messages on Snapchat.
HARDEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Recognize this man? Winter Haven police search for man accused of attacking woman at park

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police officers in Winter Haven are on the lookout for the person a woman accused of attacking her at Trailhead Park almost one week ago. It happened at around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. The woman was at the park feeding cats in the area like she normally does, the Winter Haven Police Department said in a news release. On the way back to her car, the woman said she was approached by a man "who placed something against her back as he pushed her against her vehicle."
WINTER HAVEN, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Bicyclist seriously hurt in Pasco hit-and-run

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A bicyclist is seriously hurt after a car collided with him late Sunday night in Land O' Lakes, the Florida Highway Patrol said, adding that the driver of the car left the scene of the crash. It happened just after 10:15 p.m. Sunday in...
HUDSON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa police hiring first ever victim advocate

TAMPA, Fla. — We often hear about crimes happening in our area and the people who commit those crimes, but what about the people those crimes leave behind?. There are the victims directly impacted but also victims' family members and friends that can live with trauma and stress following a criminal incident.
TAMPA, FL
