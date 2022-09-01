ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places. This unassuming convenience store serves one of the tastiest cheesesteaks in the state. Their cheesesteak - called "Ohio's Best Cheesesteak," which many customers wholeheartedly agree is indeed correct - is filled with seasoned steak, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese, and mayo. If you want to skip the bun, you could make the cheesesteak a salad to save a few calories or have it over fries (customers highly recommend the traditional way with the bun, however). M&S also has a delicious chicken version of the cheesesteak.
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio

There is no doubt that Ohio has a lot to offer and those who are lucky enough to live in Ohio definitely know that. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in Ohio and in case you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Ohio.
Cleveland.com

The summer of '22: Was it all you hoped for? Readers respond

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Summer of ‘22 was the first chance many Northeast Ohio residents had to return fully to “normal life” since the pre-pandemic summer of 2019. Who knew three years ago -- as we drifted through long days spent at family gatherings, neighborhood block parties, concerts and evenings cheering on Cleveland baseball at Progressive Field -- that in just a few months we would be confined to our homes for the better part of a year.
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WHIZ

Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning. Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things. Business and...
Cleveland.com

