Bleak Ohio restaurant sales figures released as Cleveland operators navigate industry’s ‘razor’s edge’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Caring for restaurant employees is a critical salve for an industry that is under siege in a variety of ways, local operators said in the wake of surveys that show declining sales. More than half of Ohio’s restaurant operators showed a drop in sales this year,...
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places. This unassuming convenience store serves one of the tastiest cheesesteaks in the state. Their cheesesteak - called "Ohio's Best Cheesesteak," which many customers wholeheartedly agree is indeed correct - is filled with seasoned steak, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese, and mayo. If you want to skip the bun, you could make the cheesesteak a salad to save a few calories or have it over fries (customers highly recommend the traditional way with the bun, however). M&S also has a delicious chicken version of the cheesesteak.
A hot (and drier) one: How Northeast Ohio’s summer 2022 weather stacks up, from Memorial Day to Labor Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The unofficial end to summer, Labor Day weekend, is shaping up to be rather dreary in Northeast Ohio. Wet conditions Sunday and Monday have dampened cookouts and beach plans, plus held the famed Blue Angels from flying over Cleveland during Sunday’s Air Show. Yet this...
State probe finds Ohio Lottery Commission workers assigned to JACK Thistledown Racino received nearly $30,000 for time not worked
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Nine Ohio Lottery Commission employees falsified time cards, earning nearly $30,000 in pay and benefits for time not worked at the JACK Thistledown Racino, according to an Ohio Inspector General report. The Office of the Ohio Inspector General, which is charged with investigating fraud and waste...
Northeast Ohio-based ‘911 Crisis Center’ season two starts tonight | How to watch for free (9/3/22)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The second season of “911 Crisis Center” – which chronicles calls handled by Chagrin Valley Dispatch – premieres Saturday, Sept. 3 at 9:30 p.m. eastern on Oxygen. The series follows the dispatchers and supervisors at the Northeast Ohio 911 call center as they...
Mostly smooth sailing, if not a red wave, for Ohio GOP in November: Thomas Suddes
Though there are some potholes in the pavement, Ohio Republicans appear to be on the road to significant statewide victories 65 days from now in November’s statewide general election, unless something radical happens — such as more indictments in the House Bill 6-FirstEnergy scandal. That is, for the...
Gov. Mike DeWine remains frontrunner over Democrat Nan Whaley as campaign season heats up
COLUMBUS, Ohio—With about two months to go before Election Day, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley has an uphill climb to unseat Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, according to observers from across the political spectrum. But with Labor Day marking the traditional start of campaign season, DeWine has a significant lead...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio
There is no doubt that Ohio has a lot to offer and those who are lucky enough to live in Ohio definitely know that. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in Ohio and in case you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Ohio.
Circle K offers 40 cents off per gallon at gas stations in Ohio during Thursday event
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Numerous Circle K gas stations across Ohio and the rest of the United States are expected to cut fuel prices for drivers during a special three-hour event on Thursday afternoon. The 40-cent discount will be offered from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at participating...
The summer of ‘22: Was it all you hoped for? Readers respond
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Summer of ‘22 was the first chance many Northeast Ohio residents had to return fully to “normal life” since the pre-pandemic summer of 2019. Who knew three years ago -- as we drifted through long days spent at family gatherings, neighborhood block parties, concerts and evenings cheering on Cleveland baseball at Progressive Field -- that in just a few months we would be confined to our homes for the better part of a year.
No. 6 Mentor survives No. 15 Riverside as last-second field goal goes right
MENTOR, Ohio – Forty-six minutes of ugly football means nothing when you have two minutes of glory. That was Mentor’s night at Jerome T. Osborne Stadium on Friday as the Cardinals walked away with an improbable 7-6 victory. The Cardinals offense looked out of sorts, flustered and lost...
Five restaurants in Ohio that are considered the best places to get a burger in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Big7Travel website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Ohio and are in the mood for a good burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
Driver rescued from quickly sinking car in NE Ohio
Canfield Firefighters were called to the scene on Blueberry Hill Drive around 10:30 p.m.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
Indictments handed down to 14 for their roles in Northeast Ohio drug trafficking organization
CLEVELAND — A 38-count indictment was handed down to to fourteen members of a drug trafficking organization that operated in Northeast Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The indictment alleged that the defendants participated...
Yellow jacket population in Northeast Ohio poised to crash your fall fun
Yellow jackets are always on the move as we head into fall, but this season they're showing up in greater numbers than we typically see in Northeast Ohio.
See photo of ‘huge’ goldfish found in Lake Erie
The Ohio Division of Wildlife is reminding pet fish owners not to release their aquarium fish into state waters, since they can harm native fish species. Technicians found what appears to be a foot-long goldfish during a fish survey this month in Fairport Harbor, the division posted Monday to its Facebook page.
‘Extremely dangerous’: Local woman forced to leave Ohio for life-saving abortion
The impact of the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade continues to have an effect here in Northeast Ohio. A local woman was forced to travel out of state for an abortion that she says saved her life.
Why you may see flags lowered in Ohio Wednesday
The move, taking place from sunrise to sunset Wednesday, is also meant to bring awareness to Ohio Overdose Awareness Day.
Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning. Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things. Business and...
