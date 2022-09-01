ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School football state rankings after week one

By Scott Leber
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO/WQRF)–After one week of high school football there’s been some movement in the AP state rankings with our local teams. A couple have cracked the top ten in their class. Others have moved up a bit, and one has dropped a few notches.

Hononegah just missed the top ten in Class 7A. Following is a look at the teams of local interest that are ranked.

Class 6A:
#8 Harlem (up from #10 last week)
Class 5A:
#5 Sycamore (up from #8 last week)
#7 Boylan (same as last week)
#9 Sterling (same as last week)
Class 4A:
#6 Genoa-Kingston (same as last week)
#7 Stillman Valley (unranked last week)
Class 3A:
#5. Byron (down from #1 last week)
#9. Du-Pec (unranked last week)
Class 2A:
#9 Sterling Newman (unranked last week)
Class 1A:
#1 Lena-Winslow (same as last week)
#5 Forreston (up from #6 last week)
#7 Fulton (up from #8 last week)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

