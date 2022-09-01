Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Labor Day closings, Pittsburgh parade, more holiday events
PITTSBURGH — All city, county, state and federal offices and courts will be closed Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Regular mail will not be picked up or delivered. City of Pittsburgh garbage collection will be pushed back one day. Banks will be closed, as will PennDOT...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Chili and more around Monroeville, week of Sept. 5, 2022
Tired of trying to decide what to make for dinner? Monroeville Public Library has you covered with Chili + More to Go. Just order and pay ahead by Sept. 16, either by visiting www.monroevillelibrary.org or stopping by the main desk to purchase tickets, and then pick up your items from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 25. The library will not be open for regular business at that time, but college football players Calijah Kancey, Associated Press Third Team All-American, and Nick Patti, bowl starting quarterback, will be on hand to chat with patrons.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Glass recycling, car show and more around the Fox Chapel area
Allegheny County and the Pennsylvania Resources Council are offering a Traveling Glass Recycling Bin Program in county parks. Locally, a bin will be at Hartwood Acres Park from 7 a.m. to sundown Sept. 17-22 in the amphitheater overflow lot off Middle Road. Residents can drop off glass bottles, jars and jugs of all colors. No color sorting is required. Containers should be empty and rinsed, with lids and labels still on. Bags and boxes used to deliver glass must be discarded off-site.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rainy conditions cut into attendance at annual Labor United Celebration
Rainy conditions this weekend resulted in lower attendance at the annual Labor United Celebration at Northmoreland Park. The 42nd annual two-day event celebrating the traditions and history of organized labor in Western Pennsylvania typically draws close to 20,000 visitors. This year, crowds were about half of what organizers expected, said...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Car seat check, Touch a Truck, other Plum-Oakmont area happenings, week of Sept. 5, 2022
A free car seat safety check event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 24 at Holiday Park VFD, 415 Abers Creek Road, Plum. Along with seat checks, featured will be free hot dogs and drinks, tours of the fire station, and EMS, fire and police vehicles on display.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Sept. 5, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Happy Labor Day!. Labor Day is a well-deserved tribute for those who...
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh's top concerts: Sept. 5-11
The Suffers. Sun., Sept. 11. 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $15. clubcafelive.com. As ambitious as it is infectious, The Suffers’ latest LP, It Starts With Love, tackles issues of racism, misogyny, and the music industry across its 13 tracks. Interpol and Spoon. Tue., Sept....
pghcitypaper.com
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Gardener, Auction Assistant, Cookie Crew, and more
Communications & Marketing Content Manager. Downtown's Pittsburgh Public Theater is hiring a full-time Communications & Marketing Content Manager. Responsibilities include developing and scheduling digital content (emails, social media, web, and app), managing the playbill and other print projects, assisting in writing and distributing press releases, and more. Salary is $40,000.
Pitt News
Five local spots for the breakfast buff
September is National Better Breakfast Month, and that means the most important meal of the day is indeed more important than ever, especially with the semester back in full-swing. If you’re like me, you’re a major breakfast buff who can eat breakfast foods all the livelong day. It’s an amazingly...
Mother-daughter duo to open specialty clothing boutique in Vandergrift
A new business is buzzing into Vandergrift. Honeybee & Co., an online women’s and children’s specialty clothing boutique, is scheduled to open a brick-and-mortar location Sept. 15 at 301 Emerson St. The business, co-owned by the mother-and-daughter team of Rachelle Beavers, 45, of West Leechburg and Destiney Beatty,...
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Swimming Pools and Swimming Beaches (Mon., 9/5/22)
Swimming and More: Sandcastle, State Parks, and Other Beaches. It’s going to be a great summer for sunning and swimming at your favorite pool. City and Allegheny County pools will both be open, as is the historic Dormont Pool, and the Crawford Pool in Shaler Township. Swimming in the rivers? Pittsburghers have done it for generations, but more than a few have drowned, so we are not up for recommending it nor for posting a list of precautions. (One hint, though: Swimming while intoxicated is an insanely bad idea.)
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kick off autumn with the EQT Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival
As autumn approaches, a world of seasonal activities opens up. It’s a time to enjoy the beautiful natural world, savor delicious food and decorate with unique crafts. All of those activities can be had with a visit to the EQT Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival, running the weekend of September 17 and 18 in a number of locations.
Kiski Area alumna opens all-inclusive salon in Allegheny Township
A Kiski Area alumna has opened a business right across the street from where she once attended high school. Cassandra “Casey Lynn” Walsh of Vandergrift recently opened her own full-service salon, Casey Lynn: Style for all, in Allegheny Township, a stone’s throw from Kiski Area High School.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Joseph Sabino Mistick: Pair's industrial art a love letter to steelworkers
An accidental discovery on social media led to a partnership between New Castle businessman Chip Barletto and Pittsburgh industrial artist Cory Bonnet, and, because of that, our community will always have permanent reminders of why we celebrate Labor Day. Barletto has been visiting old steel mills for 50 years, starting...
Latrobe’s inaugural Italian festival to honor city’s history
Latrobe’s First Ward is known for its Italian roots and this month, community members can spend a weekend celebrating that rich history. On Sept. 10 and 11, 512 Coffee and Ice Cream will host the city’s first Italian festival. Michael Ciotti, the coffee shop’s owner, sees the event...
'Pooches in the Pool' returns for Labor Day
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With summer coming to an end, you can let your pup cool off in one of Allegheny County's four pools. The Allegheny County Park's "Pooches in the Pool" event is back this Labor Day. It's taking place Monday afternoon from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. All dogs are welcome to go and make a splash. The cost is $20 for residents and $25 for non-residents. Those tickets can be found right here.
Another Pittsburgh movie theater is closing
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another movie theatre in our area is closing.Phoenix Theatres North Versailles 18 is closing on Tuesday, September 6. Current employees will be offered jobs at the Bridgeville location.If you have gift cards, you can use them there, or go to the website for a full refund.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Sept. 4, 2022
James Perciavalle sold property at Ferndale Ave. to Flueger L.P. for $23,500. Estate of John DiCola II sold property at 18 Elm St. to Jessica Renee Leety for $160,000. Anthony LoCascio sold property at 325 Meadow Lane to Colin and Anjali Champ for $1,118,850. Daniel Winters sold property at 105...
'Night of the Living Dead' display to be added to Carnegie Science Center's Miniature Railroad & Village
The latest addition to the Carnegie Science Center’s Miniature Railroad & Village will have a “Night of the Living Dead” theme. The addition being unveiled later this month is a replica of the Evans City Cemetery chapel featured in the iconic zombie movie made in Western Pennsylvania. It was where the opening scene in which things go terribly wrong for characters Barbara and Johnny was filmed.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 2-5
Everyone from Anglophiles to sci-fi fans will find something to do around Pittsburgh during this last official weekend of summer. A Soulful Taste of the Burgh: Pittsburgh’s Soul Food Festival is set for Friday through Sunday in Downtown’s Market Square, with live entertainment beginning at 11 a.m. each day.
