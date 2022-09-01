ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THV11

How new public transit will help Conway residents

CONWAY, Ark. — Conway residents are about to have more options when it comes to getting around their city. Rock Region METRO has teamed up with the city to launch a new public transit service— and people in the community are excited to have more ways to get around town.
CONWAY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
KATV

1 dead after hit and run in Pulaski County Friday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — One person died in a hit and run that happened in Pulaski County Friday, the sheriff's office said. The incident happened in the 29000 block of Highway 107, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies were assisting state police in the crash. Authorities did not...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
KATV

3 teens captured in Bryant after assaulting a guard, escaping from youth services facility

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The search for three juveniles who escaped from a youth services facility Sunday night in Alexander were captured over seven hours later, police said. The Bryant Police Department said they received a call shortly after 11 p.m. alerting them that inmates Ezekiel Nelson, 15; Jaydon Nelson, 17; and Randy Page, 16, had escaped after assaulting a guard.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

What’s happening in Central Arkansas this weekend?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Labor Day weekend in the Natural State, get your fill of live music, art, or even some good old fashioned chuckwagon racing. Happening this weekend, Clinton is home to the National Championship Chuckwagon Race. The event takes place at Bar of Ranch in Clinton and admission is $35. The races […]
CLINTON, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dispatcher#Emergency Calls#Capital City#Nort Little Rock
THV11

CADC to distribute USDA commodities in Pulaski County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Central Arkansas Development Council will be distributing USDA commodities across Pulaski County on Thursday, September 15 at 9 a.m. All individuals must present identification prior to receiving commodities— a photo ID is preferred. Individuals must meet income requirements to qualify. Food items available...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
THV11

New public transit service coming to Conway

CONWAY, Ark. — Rock Region METRO teamed up with the City of Conway to launch a public microtransit service zone called METRO Connect Conway in late October. They will be hosting two public information meetings on Tuesday, September 13. from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., and Wednesday, September 14, from 5:30 - 7 p.m. at Conway City Hall.
CONWAY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
THV11

Police: Three escapees located after 'assaulting' guard

BRYANT, Ark — Bryant Police located three escapees that were able to exit the facility after allegedly assaulting a prison guard. According to police, three teens escaped from the Alexander Youth Services around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday. The escape happened after the three allegedly attacked a prison guard inside...
BRYANT, AR
THV11

Brides, grooms turn to new trend to avoid breaking the bank

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Walking down the aisle is one of the most momentous events in one's life. Though getting married can be an exciting and expensive time for any couple— recently there has been a relatively new wedding trend that has made some people stop and think about how they can avoid breaking the bank for a ceremony.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy