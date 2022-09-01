Read full article on original website
Police: Investigation underway for fatal pedestrian collision in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly after midnight on Sunday, Little Rock Police Department officers responded to a fatal traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the 4800 block of Asher Avenue. According to reports, they believe the pedestrian had been walking across Asher Avenue when she was hit by a...
Little Rock homeless shelter seeing more young adults amid teacher shortage
A call for teachers to help educate young adults as the Little Rock Compassion Center is going through a teacher shortage and are seeing more young adults coming in for help.
How new public transit will help Conway residents
CONWAY, Ark. — Conway residents are about to have more options when it comes to getting around their city. Rock Region METRO has teamed up with the city to launch a new public transit service— and people in the community are excited to have more ways to get around town.
North Little Rock police ID woman from Wednesday homicide
North Little Rock police have identified the body of a woman found Wednesday night in the 2300 block of North Schaer Street.
1 dead after hit and run in Pulaski County Friday
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — One person died in a hit and run that happened in Pulaski County Friday, the sheriff's office said. The incident happened in the 29000 block of Highway 107, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies were assisting state police in the crash. Authorities did not...
Local youth programs aimed at keeping teens out of the street see increase in attendance
There are many youth programs in Arkansas. Two Little Rock organizations focused on engaging teens with learning to keep them off the street are seeing more kids walk through the doors
3 teens captured in Bryant after assaulting a guard, escaping from youth services facility
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The search for three juveniles who escaped from a youth services facility Sunday night in Alexander were captured over seven hours later, police said. The Bryant Police Department said they received a call shortly after 11 p.m. alerting them that inmates Ezekiel Nelson, 15; Jaydon Nelson, 17; and Randy Page, 16, had escaped after assaulting a guard.
What’s happening in Central Arkansas this weekend?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Labor Day weekend in the Natural State, get your fill of live music, art, or even some good old fashioned chuckwagon racing. Happening this weekend, Clinton is home to the National Championship Chuckwagon Race. The event takes place at Bar of Ranch in Clinton and admission is $35. The races […]
LRPD: Little Rock woman dead after being hit by a car on S. University
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Little Rock Police Department report a woman has died after being hit by a car on University Avenue Thursday night. Little Rock Police and Fire departments and medical personnel responded to a call at 8:30 p.m. along the 5300 block of South University Ave. where they found the injured woman. The […]
CADC to distribute USDA commodities in Pulaski County
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Central Arkansas Development Council will be distributing USDA commodities across Pulaski County on Thursday, September 15 at 9 a.m. All individuals must present identification prior to receiving commodities— a photo ID is preferred. Individuals must meet income requirements to qualify. Food items available...
North Little Rock police investigating after finding woman dead inside home
North Little Rock police said they are investigating after finding a woman dead inside of a home Wednesday night.
New public transit service coming to Conway
CONWAY, Ark. — Rock Region METRO teamed up with the City of Conway to launch a public microtransit service zone called METRO Connect Conway in late October. They will be hosting two public information meetings on Tuesday, September 13. from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., and Wednesday, September 14, from 5:30 - 7 p.m. at Conway City Hall.
Police: Three escapees located after 'assaulting' guard
BRYANT, Ark — Bryant Police located three escapees that were able to exit the facility after allegedly assaulting a prison guard. According to police, three teens escaped from the Alexander Youth Services around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday. The escape happened after the three allegedly attacked a prison guard inside...
North Little Rock hosts annual Great Southern Stone Skipping Championships
The fifth annual Great Southern Stone Skipping Championship was hosted on Lakewood Lake Number One in North Little Rock Saturday morning.
1 pedestrian dead after collision on South University Thursday night
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person died Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in Little Rock, police said. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the incident happened in the 5300 block of South University Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. Once on the scene, police said they...
Martha Mitchell’s Pine Bluff childhood home opens to the public
Martha Mitchell is best known for her outspoken behavior regarding the Watergate Scandal that resulted in President Nixon being ousted from office and her husband in jail. Mitchell was an informant for all of Nixon's administration's corrupt activities.
Razorback game days positively impact Little Rock restaurants
Razorback football is officially underway after the Hogs won a tough battle between the Cincinnati Bearcats.
2 shoplifters wanted by Benton police for stealing from Academy Sports
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is asking for your help in finding two suspects accused of shoplifting at Academy Sports on Monday, Aug. 22. The police said that the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. at the Academy Sports in Benton in the Kroger Marketplace. If...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Central Arkansas has a chance of rain starting tonight
West Arkansas will get scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Central Arkansas won’t see any until tonight. This afternoon will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 90°. The rain chance will be a little higher tomorrow in Central Arkansas. Be...
Brides, grooms turn to new trend to avoid breaking the bank
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Walking down the aisle is one of the most momentous events in one's life. Though getting married can be an exciting and expensive time for any couple— recently there has been a relatively new wedding trend that has made some people stop and think about how they can avoid breaking the bank for a ceremony.
