Palm Beach, FL

wflx.com

Person shot on Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police are investigating a shooting overnight Monday along a popular stretch of Clematis Street. Officers responded to the 200 block of Clematis Street around 1:30 a.m. A police department spokesman said the victim was conscious and alert and wasn't seriously hurt. The shooting does not appear to...
wflx.com

Man, 21, killed after hitting pig and crashing in Jupiter Farms

A 21-year-old man is dead after authorities said he hit a pig with his pickup truck then crashed into some trees in Jupiter Farms. The wreck happened Sunday just after 11:15 p.m. in the 16700 block of Indiantown Road. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Walter Vandiver, 21, was...
JUPITER, FL
wflx.com

Port St. Lucie's new waste contractor officially begins Monday

Trash troubles could be coming to an end in Port St. Lucie. Beginning Monday, the city's new waste contractor, FCC Environmental Services, will officially take over for Waste Pro. For several months, city officials said Waste Pro has been struggling to keep up its end of the contract, citing labor...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wflx.com

New trash pickup service starts in Port St. Lucie

Monday, Port St. Lucie's new waste hauler officially began making the rounds, much to the relief of tens of thousands of customers dealing with growing piles of trash. Bart O’Brien said it’s been 24 days since his last trash pickup. He said this lack of trash service has gotten to the point of ridiculousness.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wflx.com

Motorcyclist dies in Loxahatchee crash Friday night

A Royal Palm Beach man died in a crash Friday night in Loxahatchee. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Craig Attilio, 52, was driving a 2006 Honda Shadow Spirit eastbound on Orange Grove Road at 9:31 p.m. when a truck driving in front of him began turning left onto 121st Terrace N.
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
wflx.com

Development begins for Boca Raton's Ocean Strand Park

After two years of multiple permitting hurdles, a vacant lot is turning into a new park in Boca Raton and it’s on its way to opening. The park being is created to preserve history and the city’s natural features and beauty. Ocean Strand Park, located between Spanish River...
BOCA RATON, FL

