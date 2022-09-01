Read full article on original website
Person shot on Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach police are investigating a shooting overnight Monday along a popular stretch of Clematis Street. Officers responded to the 200 block of Clematis Street around 1:30 a.m. A police department spokesman said the victim was conscious and alert and wasn't seriously hurt. The shooting does not appear to...
Man, 21, killed after hitting pig and crashing in Jupiter Farms
A 21-year-old man is dead after authorities said he hit a pig with his pickup truck then crashed into some trees in Jupiter Farms. The wreck happened Sunday just after 11:15 p.m. in the 16700 block of Indiantown Road. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Walter Vandiver, 21, was...
Port St. Lucie's new waste contractor officially begins Monday
Trash troubles could be coming to an end in Port St. Lucie. Beginning Monday, the city's new waste contractor, FCC Environmental Services, will officially take over for Waste Pro. For several months, city officials said Waste Pro has been struggling to keep up its end of the contract, citing labor...
New trash pickup service starts in Port St. Lucie
Monday, Port St. Lucie's new waste hauler officially began making the rounds, much to the relief of tens of thousands of customers dealing with growing piles of trash. Bart O’Brien said it’s been 24 days since his last trash pickup. He said this lack of trash service has gotten to the point of ridiculousness.
Motorcyclist dies in Loxahatchee crash Friday night
A Royal Palm Beach man died in a crash Friday night in Loxahatchee. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Craig Attilio, 52, was driving a 2006 Honda Shadow Spirit eastbound on Orange Grove Road at 9:31 p.m. when a truck driving in front of him began turning left onto 121st Terrace N.
Jellyfish an unwelcomed sight at the beach this holiday weekend
If you spent any part of your Labor Day weekend at the beach or on the water, you may have noticed some unwanted company - jellyfish. From Palm Beach County to the Treasure Coast, many of you have commented about the large number of the sea pests in the water.
1 killed, 1 seriously injured, 3 others shot during Indiantown street gathering
One man was killed, a second seriously injured, and three others struck by gunfire during a shooting Sunday night in Indiantown. Just before midnight on Sunday, two men exchanged gunfire for unknown reasons at a street gathering of 300 people at Booker Park on Martin Luther King Boulevard. The shooting...
WPTV NewsChannel 5 exhibit opens at Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast
The Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast debuted their new WPTV exhibit on Sunday. Visitors to the museum can use the green screen to experience what it's like to be a WPTV First Alert meteorologist giving the weather forecast, read breaking news, and monitor feeds coming into the "station". Ribbon...
Robbery suspects arrested after fleeing police, crashing on I-95 in Boca Raton
Two armed suspects were arrested after police say they robbed a store in Hallandale Beach and fled the scene crashing their vehicle on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton. Hallandale police responded to an armed robbery at a MetroPCS store located at 214 North Federal Highway. Investigators said two armed men...
Development begins for Boca Raton's Ocean Strand Park
After two years of multiple permitting hurdles, a vacant lot is turning into a new park in Boca Raton and it’s on its way to opening. The park being is created to preserve history and the city’s natural features and beauty. Ocean Strand Park, located between Spanish River...
