Troy PD investigating shots fired on 6th Avenue

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Troy Police Department is investigating after a shots fired call Wednesday night. The incident took place on 6th Avenue.

Police were called to the 100-block of 6th Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Police said no one was injured, but at least one home and one vehicle were hit by gunfire.

It happened in the same area as a shooting Saturday night that took the life of 14-year-old Zaccai James . Police have not said if the two incidents are connected. They are still looking for suspects in both cases.

James was about to start his freshman year at Lansingburgh High School. He’s being remembered by his family and other community members as a loving, protective and thoughtful boy.

The investigation is ongoing.

