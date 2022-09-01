ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Troy PD investigating shots fired on 6th Avenue

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yEoW6_0hdQhgo000

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Troy Police Department is investigating after a shots fired call Wednesday night. The incident took place on 6th Avenue.

Police were called to the 100-block of 6th Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Police said no one was injured, but at least one home and one vehicle were hit by gunfire.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

It happened in the same area as a shooting Saturday night that took the life of 14-year-old Zaccai James . Police have not said if the two incidents are connected. They are still looking for suspects in both cases.

James was about to start his freshman year at Lansingburgh High School. He’s being remembered by his family and other community members as a loving, protective and thoughtful boy.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Suspect arrested in Troy stabbing

TROY – A man is now charged in a Troy stabbing from last Wednesday. Police say 29-year-old Donte Kennedy stabbed a man during a fight at 3rd and Congress. Kennedy was found by police in downtown Troy on Friday. He now faces several charges, including assault and weapons possession.
TROY, NY
WRGB

Madison Avenue shooting incident leaves one dead, one wounded

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany police are continuing to investigate a shooting incident that occurred early Sunday morning inside of a building on Madison Avenue. At around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to 136 Madison Avenue for reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located Fareed Sanders, 35, of Albany inside the building with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Man killed, woman injured in Albany shooting

One man is dead, and a woman is injured after a shooting that took place early Sunday morning in Albany. Police officers responded to 136 Madison Ave. around 3:15 a.m., where they say a large party was taking place. They found 35-year-old Fareed Sanders inside. He was suffering from multiple gun shot wounds to the torso.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Troy, NY
Troy, NY
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Albany PD investigate a homicide on Madison Ave

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning inside a building on Madison Avenue. Police say two people were shot during a large party. This shooting incident marks Albany’s 10th homicide. On Sunday, around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to 136 Madison Avenue for reports of shooting. Upon […]
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Suspect arrested in June robberies from Joe Bruno Stadium locker room

NORTH GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — A man is behind bars without bail, accused of stealing wallets, documents, and personal belongings from the locker room at Joe Bruno Stadium back in June. North Greenbush Police arrested Matthew Seeloff, 34, on an arrest warrant following the investigation into a theft at...
TROY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Lansingburgh High School#Nexstar Media Inc
WNYT

Sword attack suspect stored machete at homeless center

We’re learning more about Monday’s vicious attack in Albany. 13 investigates reviewed the court file of the man accused of attacking Jon Romano with a sword. It happened at Community Connections, a drop-in center for the homeless. According to the documents, Randall Mason slashed Romano’s head as well...
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Thruway fight leads to Attempted Murder charge

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man is facing several charges after a reported altercation on the Thruway. Around 7 p.m. on August 26, New York State Police responded to an assault on a commercial bus traveling from the city of Albany to New York City. The incident took place in the town of Newburgh.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Man dies in shootout with Milwaukee police; bystander hurt

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man was killed by Milwaukee officers after he led them on a chase into a busy downtown bar district, then got out of his vehicle and opened fire on them, police said. One bystander, a 22-year-old Hudson woman, was hit by gunfire in the Friday...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man charged with attempted murder after fight on commercial bus

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A 37-year-old Albany man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after the August 26th attack that occurred on a commercial bus traveling on the Thruway. Maleek Phillips was also charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child.
NEWBURGH, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

34K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy