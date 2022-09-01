ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Missing Woman in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police need public assistance in locating Jenny Sue Paris. Paris, 47, is 5’04” in height and approximately 154 pounds. She was last seen on July 13, leaving the Microtel Inn at 100 Capitol Lodging Court, Winston-Salem. Her current address was at the Microtel...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Female Teenager Missing in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — On September 1, Burlington Police received a call about a missing juvenile. The juvenile is identified as Cyrah Alicia Yanez, 16, of Burlington. She is described as a white female, 5’3” to 5’6” in height, weighing 115-120 lbs., orange hair, and having a light brown skin tone.
BURLINGTON, NC
Late night shooting in Winston-Salem leaves three people injured

Winston-Salem, NC — Three people are hurt after a shooting in Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem Police arrived at 853 Reynolda Rd around 1:00 am after receiving calls about a shooting. When officers arrived on scene they found 31-year-old Steven Edwards and 23 year-old Brenisha Younger suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. As officers continued investigating the scene they found 35-year-old Robert Downey suffering from a gun shot wound as well.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

