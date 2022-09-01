Winston-Salem, NC — Three people are hurt after a shooting in Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem Police arrived at 853 Reynolda Rd around 1:00 am after receiving calls about a shooting. When officers arrived on scene they found 31-year-old Steven Edwards and 23 year-old Brenisha Younger suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. As officers continued investigating the scene they found 35-year-old Robert Downey suffering from a gun shot wound as well.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO