Kansas sports bars betting on business increase from sports wagering

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Beginning Thursday, September 1 you can place your sports bets at several Kansas Casino sports books and via mobile apps online.

Hollywood Casino will open its Barstool Sports temporary sportsbook at noon Thursday. But casinos aren’t the only ones gearing up for sports betting.

Businesses on the Kansas side of the state line and even some nearby in Missouri are betting that online sports books will bring out the bettors to the bars.

At Bogeys Windy City Pub many customers already have their betting apps.

“I’ve got the BET MGM and the Draft Kings,” one customer displayed.

Kansas sports bars can’t offer sports betting, but they are happy to serve customers who have new rooting interests in games and want to watch after placing bets on their phones.

“It’s easy to spend money when you just click a couple buttons,” Bogey’s owner Niki Haberscroh said.

Editor of the SportsHandle.com Jill Dorson says states with sports betting bordering those who don’t have it like Missouri usually cash in.

“It’s not unusual. In New York and New Jersey you would constantly hear stories before New York went live about people driving to New Jersey or getting half way across the bridge and pulling over,” Dorson said.

Across the state line at The Peanut, sports is a big part of their business.

“It’s a huge deal we’ve got football season coming up that drives our business rolls right into basketball season of course we’ve got a lot of KU fans. Leawood is a rock throw away,” Max Ladet said.

So close, but as gamblers may learn the phrase, still so far. Geo fencing on phones should prevent fans from placing in game wagers from the Missouri side, but the Peanut doesn’t expect it to hurt their business. In fact, they believe it could help it as customers may make wagers across the street from their cars.

“We’re going to be packed even more than normal people are going to be hanging out from the start of Sunday to the end of Sunday probably and they are going to be gambling its going to happen. If you’ve ever been to a sports book before people hit bets and there’s a camaraderie they are high fiving each other,” Ladet said.

A lot of high fiving has been going on among those in the industry as of the 32 states that will now have sports betting Kansas was the second fastest to get it going after it approved. Of course that’s just in time for football season with College Football kicking off in earnest this weekend and the NFL next week.

