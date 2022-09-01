Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Fitness Friday: Pickleball-mania taking the world by storm
This weekend, the world's best professional pickleball players will be in Highland Park for the Association of Pickleball Professionals Chicago Open. FOX 32's Anita Blanton takes a swing at the sport that's taking the world by storm, with APP Tour founder and Libertyville native Ken Herrmann.
fox32chicago.com
'Money for Mongo': Event held in Schaumburg to raise money for former Bears player battling ALS
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - A special event is happening this weekend to raise money for an ailing Chicago sports icon and his family. The "Money for Mongo" event is happening at the Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg Saturday to honor '85 Bears Super Bowl Champion Steve Mongo McMichael, who is battling ALS.
fox32chicago.com
WOOGMS parade returns to Lake View for 60th year
CHICAGO - Call it a unique, or weird, tradition. Call it, "WOOGMS." The parade on the North Side, where everybody marches and nobody watches, returns Labor Day. WOOGMS stands for Wellington Oakdale Old Glory Marching Society. So, how did WOOGMS get its start?. Back in 1963, a man named Al...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago-area students from Jackson State University organize water drive for Mississippi city
CHICAGO - Several Jackson State University students have returned to Chicago because of the water crisis in that Mississippi city, and now they are rallying Chicago-area residents for help. Chicago philanthropist Early Walker has been working with the students to organize a three-day "Help Jackson Now" water drive in the...
fox32chicago.com
Celebrating Labor Day weekend at the beach Sunday? Stay out of Lake Michigan
CHICAGO - Chicago-area residents are being warned to stay out of Lake Michigan if they go to the beach on Sunday to celebrate the Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service said that "choppy waves will make swimming dangerous at Lake Michigan beaches [Saturday] evening through Sunday. Stay dry when waves are high!"
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in leg on Chicago's West Side, nobody in custody: police
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Shortly after noon, police say the man was outside in the 800 block of North Central Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was struck in the left leg, police said. He was taken...
fox32chicago.com
Shocking discovery: Human fetus found on sidewalk in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - It was a normal summer day in Chicago's Austin neighborhood, until someone made a shocking discovery: a human fetus just laying on a sidewalk. The fetus was found on the 6400 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue (near Narragansett) around 1:35 p.m. on Saturday, police said. Video from the...
fox32chicago.com
Labor Day forecast: Cloudy with highs in the 70s
CHICAGO - Clouds will dominate Monday, but there should be some peeks of sun. Highs are expected to be a few degrees cooler than normal in the mid-70s. Dangerous rip currents remain possible through early afternoon. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers — favoring the south...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago officials gear up for Labor Day weekend, focusing on water safety and increase in police presence
CHICAGO - Historically a violent weekend in the city, Chicago police are gearing up this Labor Day by adding more uniformed officers in neighborhoods, on the CTA and across the city's beaches. Chicago police Supt. David Brown admits they are facing scheduling issues, and under a new policy, CPD can...
fox32chicago.com
4 suspects fire nearly 45 rounds at 15-year-old boy on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was critically injured after four suspects fired dozens of rounds at him on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Just before midnight, a 15-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Crandon when four unknown offenders approached him. The offenders had...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in the head while in car on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head in Irving Park Sunday night. At about 11:42 p.m., a 41-year-old man was in an argument with a woman in his vehicle in the 4500 block of West Cornelia when someone fired shots. The man was shot in the head, and...
fox32chicago.com
2 shot while hanging out in garage on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Two people were shot while hanging out in a garage in Ashburn Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of West 85th Place. At about 8 p.m., two people were in a garage when a dark-colored Kia drove by and an occupant fired shots, striking both victims, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police investigating eight homicides, dozens of shootings over Labor Day weekend
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is investigating eight homicides and dozens of shootings that have already rocked the Windy City over the Labor Day weekend, according to preliminary reports by law enforcement. Six of the homicides involved firearms, while one was a stabbing and one victim was fatally struck...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police say 2 young men were shot dead and 2 others wounded in South Chicago Sunday night
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that two young men were killed, and two others wounded, in shootings in the city's South Chicago neighborhood on Sunday night. Police said that an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were killed, and two young men of the same ages were wounded. At least two shooters...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in thigh during argument in Lake View
CHICAGO - A man was shot during an argument in Lake View Saturday morning. Just before 2 a.m., a 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 3400 block of North Clark when he got into a verbal altercation with an offender, Chicago police said. The offender produced a...
fox32chicago.com
Man stabbed in neck during altercation on Near West Side
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed in the neck during an altercation Friday night on the Near West Side. Just before 10 p.m., a male victim was in a verbal altercation with an unknown offender in the 100 block of North Ashland. The offender produced a knife, and stabbed the...
fox32chicago.com
Yes, the Great Lakes can have rip currents. How safety advocates are educating swimmers
CHICAGO - Many of us think of lakes as safer for swimming and boating versus the ocean with its various waves and currents. However, the Great Lakes are so big that wind churns up waves and rip currents that can compete with those found in oceans. This year alone, 84...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police investigate series of armed robberies in Englewood
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Englewood residents about a series of armed robberies that occurred in July and August. In each incident, a victim would go to a location to purchase a motorbike or ATV, and the offenders would approach the victim while displaying a black handgun. The offenders...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in the back in Roseland
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the back Monday in Roseland. At about 3:39 a.m., a 31-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 9600 block of South Calumet when a black Jeep approached and someone unknown fired shots at him. The man was shot in the lower back,...
fox32chicago.com
Murder by car: Chicago police say man was run over on purpose
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that someone deliberately ran over a young man on Sunday, killing him. The victim, 22, was walking on the sidewalk on North Ogden near Washington in the West Loop around 5:15 a.m. when he was hit by a dark-colored sedan. He died at the scene.
