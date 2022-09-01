Read full article on original website
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider TradingJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Dead: Exec Leaps From New York City Tower Days Following Announcement of 150 Store ClosuresJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
New York Restaurants Now Allow Guests To Bring Their Handgun On a ConditionBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This FallGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
It Was Only Right Serena Williams Played Her Final Match in NYCGenius TurnerNew York City, NY
Melville family frantically searches for rottweiler that went missing from dog sitter’s home
A family is searching for their rottweiler that went missing from a dog sitter’s house in Huntington Station.
Police: Man knocks officer to ground, runs into stranger's home during arrest on Long Island
Police say Shane Nicholas, 23, was driving a car pulled over in Valley Stream on Saturday night because it had tinted windows.
GoFundMe set up for Port Chester family devastated by fire
It took close to a dozen fire departments to knock down the two-alarm fire last week.
fox5ny.com
Brawl and shooting at Long Island baby shower
NEW YORK - A teenager is under arrest after police say he shot a man trying to break up a fight at a baby shower. The Suffolk County Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Pine Acres Blvd. in Bay Shore. Vincent Peredaviz was attending a baby shower...
Queens man attending baby shower on Long Island shot by boy, 16: police
BAY SHORE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man attending a baby shower on Long Island was shot by a teenage boy Saturday, police said. Vincent Peredaviz, 41, was attending a baby shower at a home along Pine Acres Boulevard near Clarissa Drive when a fight broke out between two teenage girls on the front lawn. When […]
longisland.com
Man Saved from Sinking Sailboat by Roslyn Viaduct
The Public Information Office reports the details of a Water Emergency that occurred on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 5:45 pm in Hempstead Harbor. According to police, 911 received a distress call for a sinking vessel in the vicinity of the Roslyn Viaduct. A witness reported a male holding onto the side of a 12’ sailboat.
Bronx residents flock to Orchard Beach for last gasp of summer
Hundreds of Bronx residents headed to Orchard Beach to mark the unofficial end of the summer this Labor Day weekend.
Concourse Village backpack giveaway honors legacy of slain basketball standout
The event was organized by Eve Hendricks, the mother of Brandon Hendricks, a Bronx basketball standout who was gunned down two years ago right after his high school graduation.
Police: 3 men seen on camera attacking man who was walking his dog
Police in Newark are searching for three people seen on surveillance video attacking a 64-year-old man who was walking his dog.
Four victims in fatal Palisades Parkway crash identified
Four victims in a fatal crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway have now been identified.
Herald Community Newspapers
Teen stabbed last night in Bellmore
A teenager was stabbed in Bellmore late Friday evening, following what police described as a dispute. The 19-year-old was arguing with another man sometime around 10 p.m., on Friday, according to detectives, at the Domino's Pizza at 2150 Bellmore Ave. The argument quickly escalated, according to reports, when a 15-year-old...
27-Year-Old Killed In Fiery, Single-Vehicle Riverhead Crash
Police are investigating a fiery, fatal single-vehicle Long Island crash. It happened around 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 in Riverhead when the car veered off Osborn Avenue near Honey Lane, crashing into trees, according to the Town of Riverhead Police Department. The Riverhead Fire Department was notified to respond due...
A cut above the rest: Huntington Station barber shop gives kids free haircuts ahead of new school year
At Brothers Barbershop, the buzz was all about helping children look good and feel good as they start a new school year.
Mural dedicated to Bronx shooting victim unveiled in Morris Heights
A mural dedicated to a shooting victim from the Bronx has been unveiled in Morris Heights.
Police: Juveniles pepper spray Connecticut Post Mall shoppers
It's unclear how many people were involved in these incidents or what prompted them.
Disabled Bridgeport woman's house condemned due to 'unlivable' conditions
A disabled Bridgeport woman's home is set to be condemned by the Health Department due to mold, water damage and infestation. The property is owned by a former Bridgeport Fire official.
NYPD: Man shot in arm, back, stomach in Sheepshead Bay
A man was shot early Monday in Sheepshead Bay, police say
Herald Community Newspapers
Crane removes injured Long Beach worker from Superblock site
A construction worker suffered a broken leg at the Superblock project site in Long Beach Thursday morning. A crane at the site was used to bring the worker down in a basket stretcher. The victim was at the top level of the construction site. The site currently goes up to...
Is this now the most useless traffic light on Staten Island? (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Silver Lake Park Road, a shortcut for drivers going between Forest Avenue and Victory Boulevard, has been permanently closed to traffic. The closure started during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to give people a chance to get out of their houses and breathe some fresh air.
Fourteen Elmsford businesses damaged in fire
Fourteen Elmsford businesses were damaged in a fire that occurred just before midnight on Saturday.
