Levittown, NY

fox5ny.com

Brawl and shooting at Long Island baby shower

NEW YORK - A teenager is under arrest after police say he shot a man trying to break up a fight at a baby shower. The Suffolk County Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Pine Acres Blvd. in Bay Shore. Vincent Peredaviz was attending a baby shower...
BAY SHORE, NY
longisland.com

Man Saved from Sinking Sailboat by Roslyn Viaduct

The Public Information Office reports the details of a Water Emergency that occurred on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 5:45 pm in Hempstead Harbor. According to police, 911 received a distress call for a sinking vessel in the vicinity of the Roslyn Viaduct. A witness reported a male holding onto the side of a 12’ sailboat.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Teen stabbed last night in Bellmore

A teenager was stabbed in Bellmore late Friday evening, following what police described as a dispute. The 19-year-old was arguing with another man sometime around 10 p.m., on Friday, according to detectives, at the Domino's Pizza at 2150 Bellmore Ave. The argument quickly escalated, according to reports, when a 15-year-old...
BELLMORE, NY
Daily Voice

27-Year-Old Killed In Fiery, Single-Vehicle Riverhead Crash

Police are investigating a fiery, fatal single-vehicle Long Island crash. It happened around 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 in Riverhead when the car veered off Osborn Avenue near Honey Lane, crashing into trees, according to the Town of Riverhead Police Department. The Riverhead Fire Department was notified to respond due...
RIVERHEAD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Crane removes injured Long Beach worker from Superblock site

A construction worker suffered a broken leg at the Superblock project site in Long Beach Thursday morning. A crane at the site was used to bring the worker down in a basket stretcher. The victim was at the top level of the construction site. The site currently goes up to...
LONG BEACH, NY

