A teenager was stabbed in Bellmore late Friday evening, following what police described as a dispute. The 19-year-old was arguing with another man sometime around 10 p.m., on Friday, according to detectives, at the Domino's Pizza at 2150 Bellmore Ave. The argument quickly escalated, according to reports, when a 15-year-old...

BELLMORE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO