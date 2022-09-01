ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sasakwa, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

One injured following boating incident at Lake Eufaula, OHP says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol report that one is injured following a boating incident that occurred on Lake Eufaula near the Belle Star Campground. On September 2 around 8:30 p.m., the 52-year-old driver of a 2002 Caravelle was traveling southbound when it struck an underwater sandbar and came to a complete stop.
OKEMAH, OK
KTUL

How to stretch your dollars at the gas pump this Labor Day weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It is Labor day weekend, and many Oklahomans are taking advantage of their extra day off, with a road trip despite the high gas prices. Though gas prices are slowly making their way back down, they are still over 50 cents higher than they were at this time last year, but there are some ways you can get more mileage for your money,
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
County
Seminole County, OK
City
Sasakwa, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KTUL

Moore woman starts business to cope with family tragedy

MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A mother in Moore is starting a business in hopes she'll recover from a tragedy. KimmyJo Wellman lost her 31-year-old daughter Alaura Crouse in June of 2022. Since then, grieving and making money hasn't been easy for Wellman. Fox 25 learned how she's getting by,...
MOORE, OK
KTUL

OU adds new tailgating areas - but will their tailgates compete with the SEC?

NORMAN (KOKH) — Football is finally back at OU, and thousands of sooner fans made their way to Norman this weekend to tailgate before the 2:30 pm kickoff. Tailgating and football is a tradition that goes hand in hand, and with OU moving to the SEC in a few years, many sooner fans are left wondering, will our tailgates compete?
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy