WARREN, Pa. – With seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter of a road game at Juniata Valley, Dan McGarry and Curwensville found themselves in a dog fight tied at 15. Then McGarry took over the ball game accounting for three Golden Tide scores in just over five minutes to help Curwensville to a 36-15 run. That is why McGarry is the Week 2 2022 YDL Sports Network D9and10Sports.com District 9 Jim Kelly Football Player of the Week powered by the Allegheny Grille in Foxburg.

CURWENSVILLE, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO