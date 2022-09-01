Read full article on original website
Mary Beth Remai
7d ago
How can anyone with a healthy conscience dump a creature that gives unconditional love? Humans are indeed sick.
Reply
11
Pamela Kral
7d ago
I agree with you Mary Beth and the person who did this should be brought to justice
Reply
9
Related
FOX Carolina
Tracking endangered loved ones to end in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A free service that helps some of the most vulnerable in the community will no longer be offered in Greenville County. Project Lifesaver is a device that allows you to track loved ones with autism, dementia, and Alzheimer’s in case they wander off. Due to funding and lack of participation, the service is ending.
FOX Carolina
Project lifesaver ending in Greenville County
Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Harley Davidson Fall Fest, Art in the Heart and Touch a Truck. Creative ways to introduce kids to S.T.E.M. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Animal shelters declare state of emergency. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Hayley Spitler has the details.
FOX Carolina
Police find missing man in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Police Department have found a missing man who was last seen in August. According to police, 38-year-old Johnny Mattison was last seen on August 21 on Patio Road.
WYFF4.com
1 killed in crash in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office responded to a crash Wednesday on SC 56. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. near Zimmerman Lake Road. Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell said the driver of a Ford F-250 was heading East on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Clothing dye spill on I-85 causes traffic backup
Sheriff says person of interest in woman's disappearance charged in murder case. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said Kevin Maler, a person of interest in Faith Roach's disappearance, is charged with murder in the 2019 death of a man. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. 120 year old Greenville Co. tree...
FOX Carolina
1 dead after crashing into tree on Highway 56
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after crashing into a tree in Spartanburg County. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. on Highway 56 near Zimmerman Lake Road. They say a truck was traveling east on Highway 56 when the driver ran off the leftside of the road and hit a tree.
1 dead in crash on Hwy. 56 in Spartanburg Co.
One person died Wednesday evening in a crash on Highway 56 in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
120-year-old beloved Greenville Co. tree destroyed by weekend storms
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A massive tree that’s over 120 years old was destroyed by storms this weekend in Greenville County. The property owners say the tree was located at Sassafras flowers at Reedy River Farms and has since been removed from the land. The property owners say...
FOX Carolina
Vintage Chevrolet stolen in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to be on the lookout for a 1955 Chevy B55. Deputies say it was stolen in the Woodruff area. According to deputies, the dark blue classic car was taken from a home on Reidville Road overnight...
visitspartanburg.com
A Day with Your Dog in Spartanburg
As summer winds down and the temperatures begin to fall, it gets easier for you and your four-legged friend to leave the much-needed A/C behind and explore together. Spartanburg County is home to many pet-friendly businesses and attractions, but we wanted to make a day with your dog in Spartanburg easy so use this dog-friendly itinerary to plan your dog-day morning, afternoon, and evening.
FOX Carolina
Woman beat Upstate man with bat wrapped in razor wire
BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Blacksburg woman who violently attacked a man with a baseball bat wrapped in razor wire pleaded guilty to charges on Wednesday. Kristina Barnett, 28, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. She will also serve 5 years of probation after she is released.
FOX Carolina
State of Emergency at South Carolina animal shelters
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Animal shelters across the state are running out of space to care for animals. So much so, that for the first time ever a State of Emergency is declared for all South Carolina shelters. Greenville County Animal Care, a no kill shelter, currently has about...
FOX Carolina
House ‘severely damaged’ after fire in Laurens County
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Fire Department responded to a house fire on Wednesday afternoon. According to the department, the crew responded to a house on Stewart Dairy Road at around 2:46 p.m., but no injuries were reported. The department said the house was severely damaged. Crews...
Woman dies in fire at Upstate home
A woman died Wednesday afternoon in a fire at a home in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
Officials: Spartanburg County store operator failed to report more than $740K
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue says 50-year-old Pinakin Patel was arrested after failing to report more than $740,000 in sales at an Upstate convenience store. SCDOR says Patel was charged with three counts of tax evasion. Officials say that Patel operated Spartanburg Combo Stop...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Bus carrying students involved in crash in Pickens Co.
LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a school bus was involved in a crash Thursday morning. Highway Patrol said a car was heading on Highway 178 when a school bus turned left onto Highway 178 from Betty Drive. The car then ran into the side of the bus and caused the road to be blocked for a couple of hours.
Road reopens after school bus crash in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bus-involved crash blocked a portion of Highway 178 Thursday morning in Liberty. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened close to 8 a.m. near Betty Drive. The bus was attempting to make a left turn off of Betty Drive onto Highway 178 when it was hit on […]
FOX Carolina
Pickens Co. Deputies searching for missing man who recently had knee surgery
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for 83-year-old Billy Morris, a missing man who went missing this afternoon. Deputies said Morris was last seen walking along Ripplelake Drive toward Highway 135 in Easley at 4:00 p.m. on September 6, 2022....
Spartanburg Co. deputies ask for help from people with Ring doorbells
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is asking people with Ring doorbells to download an app to help with crime. They said downloading the Neighbors app can help them solve crimes in your area.
FOX Carolina
Greenville named one of best places to travel with dog
Sheriff says person of interest in woman's disappearance charged in murder case. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said Kevin Maler, a person of interest in Faith Roach's disappearance, is charged with murder in the 2019 death of a man. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. 120 year old Greenville Co. tree...
Comments / 5