ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

Mary Beth Remai
7d ago

How can anyone with a healthy conscience dump a creature that gives unconditional love? Humans are indeed sick.

Reply
11
Pamela Kral
7d ago

I agree with you Mary Beth and the person who did this should be brought to justice

Reply
9
Related
FOX Carolina

Tracking endangered loved ones to end in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A free service that helps some of the most vulnerable in the community will no longer be offered in Greenville County. Project Lifesaver is a device that allows you to track loved ones with autism, dementia, and Alzheimer’s in case they wander off. Due to funding and lack of participation, the service is ending.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Project lifesaver ending in Greenville County

Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Harley Davidson Fall Fest, Art in the Heart and Touch a Truck. Creative ways to introduce kids to S.T.E.M. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Animal shelters declare state of emergency. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Hayley Spitler has the details.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police find missing man in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Police Department have found a missing man who was last seen in August. According to police, 38-year-old Johnny Mattison was last seen on August 21 on Patio Road.
EASLEY, SC
WYFF4.com

1 killed in crash in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office responded to a crash Wednesday on SC 56. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. near Zimmerman Lake Road. Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell said the driver of a Ford F-250 was heading East on...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Crime#Greenville Co#Fox#The Humane Society
FOX Carolina

Clothing dye spill on I-85 causes traffic backup

Sheriff says person of interest in woman's disappearance charged in murder case. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said Kevin Maler, a person of interest in Faith Roach's disappearance, is charged with murder in the 2019 death of a man. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. 120 year old Greenville Co. tree...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead after crashing into tree on Highway 56

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after crashing into a tree in Spartanburg County. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. on Highway 56 near Zimmerman Lake Road. They say a truck was traveling east on Highway 56 when the driver ran off the leftside of the road and hit a tree.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Vintage Chevrolet stolen in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to be on the lookout for a 1955 Chevy B55. Deputies say it was stolen in the Woodruff area. According to deputies, the dark blue classic car was taken from a home on Reidville Road overnight...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
visitspartanburg.com

A Day with Your Dog in Spartanburg

As summer winds down and the temperatures begin to fall, it gets easier for you and your four-legged friend to leave the much-needed A/C behind and explore together. Spartanburg County is home to many pet-friendly businesses and attractions, but we wanted to make a day with your dog in Spartanburg easy so use this dog-friendly itinerary to plan your dog-day morning, afternoon, and evening.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman beat Upstate man with bat wrapped in razor wire

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Blacksburg woman who violently attacked a man with a baseball bat wrapped in razor wire pleaded guilty to charges on Wednesday. Kristina Barnett, 28, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. She will also serve 5 years of probation after she is released.
BLACKSBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

State of Emergency at South Carolina animal shelters

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Animal shelters across the state are running out of space to care for animals. So much so, that for the first time ever a State of Emergency is declared for all South Carolina shelters. Greenville County Animal Care, a no kill shelter, currently has about...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

House ‘severely damaged’ after fire in Laurens County

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Fire Department responded to a house fire on Wednesday afternoon. According to the department, the crew responded to a house on Stewart Dairy Road at around 2:46 p.m., but no injuries were reported. The department said the house was severely damaged. Crews...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Bus carrying students involved in crash in Pickens Co.

LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a school bus was involved in a crash Thursday morning. Highway Patrol said a car was heading on Highway 178 when a school bus turned left onto Highway 178 from Betty Drive. The car then ran into the side of the bus and caused the road to be blocked for a couple of hours.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Road reopens after school bus crash in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bus-involved crash blocked a portion of Highway 178 Thursday morning in Liberty. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened close to 8 a.m. near Betty Drive. The bus was attempting to make a left turn off of Betty Drive onto Highway 178 when it was hit on […]
LIBERTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville named one of best places to travel with dog

Sheriff says person of interest in woman's disappearance charged in murder case. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said Kevin Maler, a person of interest in Faith Roach's disappearance, is charged with murder in the 2019 death of a man. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. 120 year old Greenville Co. tree...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy