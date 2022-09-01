ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunn, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Cumberland County Fair underway: What you need to know

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Fair is in full swing at the Crown Complex in Fayetteville. Gates opened at 5 p.m. Friday. There are a couple of new rides added this year. The Rip Tide swings you 60 feet in the air and the Beach Buggies is a kiddie car ride.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Sampson Independent

Organ breathes new life into church

Last month, Grove Park Baptist Church in Clinton held a dedication concert for its new organ. The Allen GX-340 organ marks the first time the organ has been replaced since the current sanctuary’s initial construction in 1978. The previous Allen organ served as musical inspiration at the church for more than 44 years. The new model, also made in the U.S., features three manuals, 50 stops and GeniSys Voices. The solid wood keyboards and mechanical draw knobs highlight the Anniversary Console built with a walnut hardwood exterior and oak interior. The purchase also included a Klann Zimbelstern that rings small bells at random as an accompaniment to organ music. In addition to a congregation-led dedication litany, Dr. Daniel W. Hester was invited as a feature organist to perform a concert to display the organ’s full array of sound. The church plans to feature the unique sounds that only an organ can offer in weekly worship gatherings and many other sacred services, Reverend Cameron Dunn wrote in a statement.
CLINTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dunn, NC
WRAL News

Building of former Youngsville restaurant collapses

Youngsville, N.C. — The Youngsville Fire Department found extensive damage on Monday morning to the former site of Griffin’s Restaurant after the second floor collapsed. There were no injuries but there is also damage to businesses near the former restaurant located at 132 East Main Street, the fire department said in a Facebook post.
YOUNGSVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Food Truck#Soul Food#Local Life#Tacos#Localevent#Central Baptist Church#Alex Family#Southern Kitchen#Sisters Ii Ice Cream
spectrumlocalnews.com

The inside 'scoop' on Howling Cow Creamery

RALEIGH, N.C. — N.C. State's fully operational dairy farm is known for its delicious ice cream and its efforts to build a transparent dairy industry the public can get behind. When you're in downtown Raleigh you may not be able to see any evidence of N.C. State's farms on...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Man shot outside of Goldsboro restaurant

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired that sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning. They say it happened at Heroes Sports, Oyster Bar and Grill in Goldsboro just before 2 a.m. Officers found Kewon Swinson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
GOLDSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Seafood
WSOC Charlotte

Luxury cars destroyed by fire after crash on I-95 in North Carolina

FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash. WRAL-TV reports that the highway was closed between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night after the crash. The driver told WRAL that he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully-enclosed truck contained a Porsche, Ferrari, a BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon.
FOUR OAKS, NC
cbs17

Apex man stabbed to death at Atlantic Beach: police

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — Atlantic Beach Police and the State Bureau of Investigation are continuing to investigate the death of an Apex man killed on a trip to Atlantic Beach. Randy Miller, 65, died after police said he was stabbed in the chest. John McAlpin was close friends...
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy