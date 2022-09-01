Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School baptizes 100 children without parents' permissionMargaret MinnicksFayetteville, NC
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
IRS Criminal Division Puts Daycare Drug Trafficker Away For 40 YearsTaxBuzzFayetteville, NC
Fort Bragg working on moving soldiers out of condemned barracksHannah LeeFort Bragg, NC
City to vote on the start of drainage repair on Rockford DriveHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Thousands of music-lovers flood will the streets of downtown Raleigh this weekend for Hopscotch Festival
Raleigh, N.C. — Downtown Raleigh will be filled with music-lovers this weekend as the city hosts Hopscotch music festival for its 11th year. The music festival highlights indie pop artists, many who have spawned from across North Carolina. Australian Singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett is headlining Hopscotch on Thursday this year....
cbs17
Cumberland County Fair underway: What you need to know
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Fair is in full swing at the Crown Complex in Fayetteville. Gates opened at 5 p.m. Friday. There are a couple of new rides added this year. The Rip Tide swings you 60 feet in the air and the Beach Buggies is a kiddie car ride.
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Saigon Bistro and La Cocina
Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Saigon Bistro on Bragg Boulevard in Fayetteville and La Cocina on TW Alexander Drive in Morrisville.
Sampson Independent
Organ breathes new life into church
Last month, Grove Park Baptist Church in Clinton held a dedication concert for its new organ. The Allen GX-340 organ marks the first time the organ has been replaced since the current sanctuary’s initial construction in 1978. The previous Allen organ served as musical inspiration at the church for more than 44 years. The new model, also made in the U.S., features three manuals, 50 stops and GeniSys Voices. The solid wood keyboards and mechanical draw knobs highlight the Anniversary Console built with a walnut hardwood exterior and oak interior. The purchase also included a Klann Zimbelstern that rings small bells at random as an accompaniment to organ music. In addition to a congregation-led dedication litany, Dr. Daniel W. Hester was invited as a feature organist to perform a concert to display the organ’s full array of sound. The church plans to feature the unique sounds that only an organ can offer in weekly worship gatherings and many other sacred services, Reverend Cameron Dunn wrote in a statement.
'We stand united': Cary church continues on with services despite messages of hate this week
A church in Cary continued on with Sunday services despite getting messages of hate earlier in the week.
Body found in early morning fire at Four Oaks home
One person is dead after a fire burned through a mobile home in Four Oaks Sunday morning.
Building of former Youngsville restaurant collapses
Youngsville, N.C. — The Youngsville Fire Department found extensive damage on Monday morning to the former site of Griffin’s Restaurant after the second floor collapsed. There were no injuries but there is also damage to businesses near the former restaurant located at 132 East Main Street, the fire department said in a Facebook post.
'I've moved on': Dozens gather for rally to support ousted Kenly town manager
In the spotlight again in Kenly, former town manager Justine Jones was surrounded by a different crowd on Friday at Temple of Praise, where more than 50 people gathered for a rally to show their support.
spectrumlocalnews.com
The inside 'scoop' on Howling Cow Creamery
RALEIGH, N.C. — N.C. State's fully operational dairy farm is known for its delicious ice cream and its efforts to build a transparent dairy industry the public can get behind. When you're in downtown Raleigh you may not be able to see any evidence of N.C. State's farms on...
‘A lot of wrong has been done’: Family of fallen North Carolina deputy blasts sheriff, seeks transparency
The family of fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd is calling on Sheriff Gerald Baker to answer some of their questions after they say the family was lied to, and other deputies were retaliated against.
WITN
Man shot outside of Goldsboro restaurant
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired that sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning. They say it happened at Heroes Sports, Oyster Bar and Grill in Goldsboro just before 2 a.m. Officers found Kewon Swinson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
Hired mover ghosts Raleigh grad, makes off with all her possessions
A Raleigh family appears to have unknowingly paid someone $1,200 to steal from them.
Homeless family in Fayetteville lives in fear after minivan they use for shelter vandalized
"I'm a forgiving person and I forgive him."
Luxury cars destroyed by fire after crash on I-95 in North Carolina
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash. WRAL-TV reports that the highway was closed between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night after the crash. The driver told WRAL that he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully-enclosed truck contained a Porsche, Ferrari, a BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon.
3 shot at North Carolina oyster bar, suspect wanted, police say
Three people were shot Saturday morning at an oyster bar in Goldsboro, police say.
Body found inside burned out mobile home in Johnston County
After putting out a mobile home fire in Johnston County, firefighters found a human body.
cbs17
Apex man stabbed to death at Atlantic Beach: police
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — Atlantic Beach Police and the State Bureau of Investigation are continuing to investigate the death of an Apex man killed on a trip to Atlantic Beach. Randy Miller, 65, died after police said he was stabbed in the chest. John McAlpin was close friends...
North Carolina community prays for boy’s recovery following hit-and-run crash
“Tyler is a fine young man and he’s going to come back to us. God’s going to bring him home," the mother of one of Tyler's friends said at the vigil.
Black Lives Matter, Pride flags burned in broad daylight at Cary church
Cary, N.C. — Pride and Black Lives Matter flags decorating a church sign were burned early Wednesday in Cary. Church leaders said it's not the first time their flags have been vandalized. But this time, church leaders said they have become more alarmed for the congregation's safety. Greenwood Forest...
VIDEO: Tractor-trailer explodes during fire along I-95 in North Carolina
A semi-truck with a trailer was parked just off the highway with flames shooting from the top and side.
