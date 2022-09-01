Read full article on original website
‘Everything takes longer’: Employers struggle to find new normal amid inflation, rising costs
Opening a new business right in the middle of a pandemic might not sound like the greatest of ideas. But that’s exactly what Cheryl Lewis did in October 2020 — an especially harrowing time for Washoe County as it saw rising COVID-19 deaths and the highest rate of coronavirus infections in Nevada. ...
2news.com
Reno, Sparks, Washoe County announce office closures for Labor Day
City of Reno administrative offices will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022, in observance of Labor Day. All City of Reno recreation facilities, including Idlewild Pool, will also be closed on September 5. Visit Reno.gov/ParksandRec for more information. The Reno Police Department (RPD) would like to advise the public...
kunr.org
A look at the newly-opened Legends Bay Casino in Sparks
Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, Nev., during its grand opening day on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. In front of an enthusiastic crowd, Garry Goett, CEO and chairman of Olympia Companies, spoke at the casino’s opening ceremony. “We carefully tried to get the right design and fit into this whole...
nnbw.com
Inside look: $300 million Sierra Medical Center hospital project halfway finished
You can’t see it yet, but you can it. “This is the hallway down to the emergency room, as well as imaging services, and we’ve got some nice cutout areas for seating along the way,” says Alan Olive, CEO of Northern Nevada Medical Center, wearing a hardhat and mask. “You can see that the locations matter. Imaging is right next to the ER, so if you had a stroke, or potential stroke, and were coming to the ER, you’d want to get into CAT scanning immediately.”
2news.com
Accomplished Carson Tahoe Resident Celebrates Turning 100 With a Bike Show
Carson Tahoe partnered with Battle Born Harley and the local HOG group to host a motorcycle show to celebrate a big birthday for one of Carson Tahoe Care Center’s residents. Rolland “Ron” Carter turned 100 years old on Saturday and during the celebration, a member of the HOG group brought a motorcycle to give Ron a ride around the block with his original helmet, provided by his family.
Sierra Sun
Tahoe Forest Health adds new doctor in Tahoe City
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Tahoe Forest Health System is pleased to announce that Michelle Soraya Pourtabib, MD, has joined their team at the Tahoe Forest MultiSpecialty Clinics-Primary Care in Tahoe City. As a family medicine physician, Dr. Pourtabib provides comprehensive health care, including preventive care and chronic disease management,...
2news.com
Sierra Flats affordable housing project breaks ground in Carson City
PalaSeek LLP, Oikos Development Corporation, and CM Development, which make up Sierra Flats Senior GP, broke ground on a 160-unit Housing and Urban and Development (HUD) affordable housing project in Carson City this week. Phase one of the Sierra Flats project will include 40 senior housing units and 40 family...
kunr.org
Damonte Ranch rising senior says routines, creative pursuits have helped her cope with pandemic
The pandemic has brought new challenges for everyone, including Damonte Ranch High School rising senior Maddie Rose, who had to find new coping methods to maintain a positive outlook. KUNR Youth Media’s Celeste Rizo sat down with Maddie to learn more about her experiences. Celeste Rizo: I think a...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Officials say Keys invasive weeds test working; 1st turbidity curtain being removed
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Officials say the Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association test project to control the largest infestation of aquatic invasive weeds in the Tahoe Basin through the use of herbicides is proving successful. A foul odor with extensive algae and widespread discoloration in the Tahoe Keys...
2news.com
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada to hold 3rd annual 'Raise the Roof' to end poverty
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada’s annual Raise the Roof to End Poverty event will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from noon to 2 pm at 500 E. Fourth Street. KBUL on-air personality JJ Christy will sit on top of the Catholic Charities building starting at sunrise and will stay there until $150,000 is raised for the organization.
FOX Reno
Celebrating World Samosa Day with India Kabab and Curry
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sep. 5 is World Samosa Day. To celebrate, India Kabab and Curry stopped by Mornings on Fox 11 to share how to make the tasty treat.
Visitors escape the heat as Lake Tahoe embraces Labor Day weekend
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — As the heatwave grips California, many people are looking for ways to cool down. A popular spot is Lake Tahoe as South Lake Tahoe looks to embrace Labor Day weekend again fully. As the valley continues to hit consecutive days of triple-digit heat. Some people like Dylan Eterovich of […]
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: who put up Biden-Sisolak campaign signs?
Reno, Nev — Viewer Joanna Daily wrote in asking who is behind some new campaign signs that feature President Biden and Governor Sisolak?. The signs are up in quite a few places including South Mccarran and Longley in Reno. The tagline states: "the democrat dream team for Nevada." If...
Caution urged around Reno's Virginia Lake due to algae bloom
People and pets recreating around Virginia Lake are being urged to avoid all contact with the water for at least the next two months due to an algae bloom. Algae blooms are common at the lake during the warm summer months, according to a press release from the city of Reno. ...
Burning Man 2022: Welcome back to the Default World, Burners. Here are RGJ's photos from the playa
Welcome back, Burners -- here's hoping for a gentle re-entry to the Default World and safe travels to wherever you are returning to. While you were on the playa, you might've missed these photos from RGJ journalists Andy Barron and Ed Komenda. Take a look, and remember those Waking Dreams. Things started hot and...
Record-Courier
The Labor Day 2022 R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Around 400 people turned out for Tark in the Park at Minden Park on Saturday, according to Commissioner Danny Tarkanian, who organized the Labor Day weekend event. The Labor Day weekend opened with three wrecks on Friday before 5 p.m. The most severe saw one person...
FOX Reno
The Great Reno Balloon Race is back
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Great Reno Balloon Race is right around the corner. Board President, Chris Dondero, joined Fox 11 to talk about what spectators can expect at this year’s 3-day event at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.
KOLO TV Reno
Record September heat for Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The National Weather Service reported Reno reached 104 degrees Sunday afternoon, the hottest September day ever recorded in the Biggest Little City. It’s not the official high yet, though. It reached that temperature at 2:45 p.m. Another 104-degree day is forecast for Tuesday with Monday and...
Legends Bay Casino, the first new Reno-Sparks casino in decades, holds grand opening
Trays of wine and hors d'oeuvres moved across the gaming floor of Legends Bay Casino late Tuesday, the edibles quickly making their way into the hands of various guests eager to experience the first new casino to open in Reno-Sparks in more than two decades. For Olympia Gaming CEO Gary Goett, it’s a...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
TRPA final word on Kingsbury synagogue
STATELINE, Nev. — Douglas County’s first synagogue won’t be entirely approved by Chanukah, but it could be by January 2023. On Thursday, Douglas County commissioners approved an ordinance change that removed a requirement religious organizations seek a permit in the Kingsbury mixed use zoning district. Chabad at...
