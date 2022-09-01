You can’t see it yet, but you can it. “This is the hallway down to the emergency room, as well as imaging services, and we’ve got some nice cutout areas for seating along the way,” says Alan Olive, CEO of Northern Nevada Medical Center, wearing a hardhat and mask. “You can see that the locations matter. Imaging is right next to the ER, so if you had a stroke, or potential stroke, and were coming to the ER, you’d want to get into CAT scanning immediately.”

RENO, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO