ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 1

Related
2news.com

Reno, Sparks, Washoe County announce office closures for Labor Day

City of Reno administrative offices will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022, in observance of Labor Day. All City of Reno recreation facilities, including Idlewild Pool, will also be closed on September 5. Visit Reno.gov/ParksandRec for more information. The Reno Police Department (RPD) would like to advise the public...
RENO, NV
kunr.org

A look at the newly-opened Legends Bay Casino in Sparks

Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, Nev., during its grand opening day on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. In front of an enthusiastic crowd, Garry Goett, CEO and chairman of Olympia Companies, spoke at the casino’s opening ceremony. “We carefully tried to get the right design and fit into this whole...
SPARKS, NV
nnbw.com

Inside look: $300 million Sierra Medical Center hospital project halfway finished

You can’t see it yet, but you can it. “This is the hallway down to the emergency room, as well as imaging services, and we’ve got some nice cutout areas for seating along the way,” says Alan Olive, CEO of Northern Nevada Medical Center, wearing a hardhat and mask. “You can see that the locations matter. Imaging is right next to the ER, so if you had a stroke, or potential stroke, and were coming to the ER, you’d want to get into CAT scanning immediately.”
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Education
Local
Nevada Business
State
Nevada State
Reno, NV
Business
City
Reno, NV
Reno, NV
Education
2news.com

Accomplished Carson Tahoe Resident Celebrates Turning 100 With a Bike Show

Carson Tahoe partnered with Battle Born Harley and the local HOG group to host a motorcycle show to celebrate a big birthday for one of Carson Tahoe Care Center’s residents. Rolland “Ron” Carter turned 100 years old on Saturday and during the celebration, a member of the HOG group brought a motorcycle to give Ron a ride around the block with his original helmet, provided by his family.
CARSON CITY, NV
Sierra Sun

Tahoe Forest Health adds new doctor in Tahoe City

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Tahoe Forest Health System is pleased to announce that Michelle Soraya Pourtabib, MD, has joined their team at the Tahoe Forest MultiSpecialty Clinics-Primary Care in Tahoe City. As a family medicine physician, Dr. Pourtabib provides comprehensive health care, including preventive care and chronic disease management,...
TAHOE CITY, CA
2news.com

Sierra Flats affordable housing project breaks ground in Carson City

PalaSeek LLP, Oikos Development Corporation, and CM Development, which make up Sierra Flats Senior GP, broke ground on a 160-unit Housing and Urban and Development (HUD) affordable housing project in Carson City this week. Phase one of the Sierra Flats project will include 40 senior housing units and 40 family...
CARSON CITY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Unr#College#University Of Nevada#Msa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: who put up Biden-Sisolak campaign signs?

Reno, Nev — Viewer Joanna Daily wrote in asking who is behind some new campaign signs that feature President Biden and Governor Sisolak?. The signs are up in quite a few places including South Mccarran and Longley in Reno. The tagline states: "the democrat dream team for Nevada." If...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Labor Day 2022 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Around 400 people turned out for Tark in the Park at Minden Park on Saturday, according to Commissioner Danny Tarkanian, who organized the Labor Day weekend event. The Labor Day weekend opened with three wrecks on Friday before 5 p.m. The most severe saw one person...
MINDEN, NV
FOX Reno

The Great Reno Balloon Race is back

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Great Reno Balloon Race is right around the corner. Board President, Chris Dondero, joined Fox 11 to talk about what spectators can expect at this year’s 3-day event at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Record September heat for Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The National Weather Service reported Reno reached 104 degrees Sunday afternoon, the hottest September day ever recorded in the Biggest Little City. It’s not the official high yet, though. It reached that temperature at 2:45 p.m. Another 104-degree day is forecast for Tuesday with Monday and...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

TRPA final word on Kingsbury synagogue

STATELINE, Nev. — Douglas County’s first synagogue won’t be entirely approved by Chanukah, but it could be by January 2023. On Thursday, Douglas County commissioners approved an ordinance change that removed a requirement religious organizations seek a permit in the Kingsbury mixed use zoning district. Chabad at...
STATELINE, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy