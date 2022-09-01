HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Roundup for Aug. 30, 2022

Lady Panthers with quick victory

The Permian volleyball team was in control from the start, defeating Monahans 25-18, 25-16, 26-12, in nondistrict play Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Jade Workman finished with a match-high 13 kills, with Anahi Quiroz adding 11 and Sarahi Orona 10 to the victory.

Workman also led the Lady Panthers with 18 assists, 11 digs and three aces.

Permian travels to face Fort Stockton at 6 p.m. Friday.

Lady Bronchos sweep

LUBBOCK The Odessa High volleyball team went on the road and swept the host Lady Westerners, 25-19, 25-21, 25-20, in nondistrict play Tuesday at Lubbock High.

Clarissa Rodriguez led the Lady Bronchos with 13 kills, with Paige Buford and Aubrey Villa adding five and four, respectively, to the victory.

Isabel Ordaz finished with 14 digs to lead the Odessa High defense.

The Lady Bronchos return to the court on Sept. 6 when they travel to face Fort Stockton at 6 p.m.