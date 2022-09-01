ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Roundup for Aug. 30, 2022

By OA Sports
Odessa American
Odessa American
 4 days ago

Lady Panthers with quick victory

The Permian volleyball team was in control from the start, defeating Monahans 25-18, 25-16, 26-12, in nondistrict play Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Jade Workman finished with a match-high 13 kills, with Anahi Quiroz adding 11 and Sarahi Orona 10 to the victory.

Workman also led the Lady Panthers with 18 assists, 11 digs and three aces.

Permian travels to face Fort Stockton at 6 p.m. Friday.

Lady Bronchos sweep

LUBBOCK The Odessa High volleyball team went on the road and swept the host Lady Westerners, 25-19, 25-21, 25-20, in nondistrict play Tuesday at Lubbock High.

Clarissa Rodriguez led the Lady Bronchos with 13 kills, with Paige Buford and Aubrey Villa adding five and four, respectively, to the victory.

Isabel Ordaz finished with 14 digs to lead the Odessa High defense.

The Lady Bronchos return to the court on Sept. 6 when they travel to face Fort Stockton at 6 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
City
Monahans, TX
Odessa, TX
Sports
City
Paige, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Fort Stockton, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
4K+
Followers
376
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy