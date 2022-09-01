ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

wpde.com

3 shot at birthday party in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Three people were shot at a birthday party in Robeson County Saturday night, and are recovering. Officers with multiple other law enforcement agencies responded just after 11 p.m. to the birthday party at a home on Old Lumberton Road in Maxton, according to Investigator Darrian Hudson with the Maxton Police Department.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Woman dead in Moore County mobile home shooting, sheriff says

ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead following a shooting in a neighborhood Saturday night, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday at approximately 10 p.m., deputies responded to a report of someone going door to door in the area of Sunset mobile home park in Robbins.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Hamlet Police seek break-in suspects

HAMLET — Police are asking the public’s help in identifying three suspects. The Hamlet Police Department on Sunday posted photos of three people on its Facebook page. The photos appear to be of a woman and two men. Investigators say the trio was involved in a breaking and...
HAMLET, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Standoff ends with one in custody

A man is in custody after a barricading himself inside a home on Sandy Pines Lanes in Southern Pines on Friday evening. Video/Sandhills Sentinel. Just before 4:30 p.m., officers from the Southern Pines Police Department responded to a residence in the Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park located off Camp Easter Road for a welfare check on a subject who was threatening to harm himself, said Southern Pines Police Department in a news release. Officers responded to the same residence earlier in the day for a disturbance complaint concerning a person attempting to retrieve their property.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WMBF

Police seeking information after man found dead in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Monday morning in Lumberton. Police said 46-year-old Tony Jacobs was found just before 1 a.m. on Seneca Street. Authorities said a preliminary investigation did not reveal any visible traumatic injuries. They said they...
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

Woman, 41, reported missing in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 41-year-old woman who has been missing since Aug. 28. Jennifer Lowery of St. Pauls was last seen on Saturday night, Aug. 28, at 234 Decker Road, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. She is 5-foot-8, […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Fatal Fire Under Investigation

FOUR OAKS – An investigation is underway into a fatal fire near Four Oaks. Sunday morning, fire crews were dispatched to a doublewide home fire in the 200 block of Spring Lake Road, off US Highway 701 South. Fire officials confirmed one person was found dead inside the home...
FOUR OAKS, NC
WITN

Goldsboro man found with gunshot wound to the head

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - At around 2:52 A.M. Sunday morning officers with the Goldsboro Police Department heard multiple shots fired near North Center Street. Officers responded and found a vehicle near the intersection of North Center Street and Raynor Street. They found that the driver, Daniel Atkinson, was suffering from...
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Officials ID suspect killed in Fayetteville police shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said officers were involved in a deadly shooting Friday night with a “suicidal” person who had two knives. The incident was reported along Hickory View Court, which is in a mobile home community just off Pritchett Road south of Cliffdale Road, according to a Fayetteville police officer.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 1 injured in 3-car Fayetteville wreck, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died and another was injured in a three-car crash in Fayetteville Saturday afternoon, police said. The wreck happened just before 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Cliffdale at Bunce roads, which is just east of Interstate 295, Fayetteville police said. The driver of...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WECT

Columbus County man arrested after investigators locate drug paraphernalia

NAKINA, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators arrested Tamol Sophion Washington, 32, of Tabor City after finding drug paraphernalia in his home on Tuesday, August 30. According to a press release, detectives searched Washington’s residence on Josh Lane, locating over 36 grams of cocaine and marijuana....
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raeford man on probation had high-capacity ammo mags, fentanyl, 100+ grams of pot, deputies say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raeford man on probation is facing new charges after a search at his home turned up items he was not allowed to have, deputies said. The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said members of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Joint Task Force and Special Operations Unit assisted Hoke County Probation and Parole with a warrantless search at home in the 1000 Block of John Russel Road in Raeford.
RAEFORD, NC
cbs17

3 displaced after Fayetteville fire, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people are displaced after a residential fire early Sunday morning, according to fire officials. Shortly after midnight on Sunday, the Fayetteville Fire Department and the Cumberland Road Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 3800 block of East Shephard Street. The...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

