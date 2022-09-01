ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Biscuit Belly opening its fourth Louisville restaurant

MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A growing breakfast chain is opening a fourth Louisville restaurant in Middletown,according to Louisville Business First. Biscuit Belly is opening its a new location at 13301 Shelbyville Road, according to a construction plan filed with Louisville Metro Government. The more than 2,800-square-foot space...
wdrb.com

40 bus routes set to be delayed across JCPS this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The bus driver shortage in Jefferson County Public Schools continues with more delays expected this week. The JCPS bus delay dashboard shows there will be 40 bus runs that will be delayed this week. The delays are between 20 minutes and two-and-a-half hours for Male High School and TAAP.
wdrb.com

Biscuit Belly to open 4th Louisville location in Middletown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular brunch restaurant is opening its fourth location in Louisville. Biscuit Belly, which opened in 2019, is opening in the former Yang Kee Noodle off Shelbyville Road in Middletown. An opening date has not been set yet for the Middletown location. Biscuit Belly is also...
wdrb.com

Belterra Casino Resort reopens Monday morning after water main break

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Belterra Casino reopened at 8:30 a.m. Monday after a water main break forced the southern Indiana facility to close early Sunday night. The southern Indiana casino posted on Facebook at 9 p.m. that the casino was temporarily closed. David Strow, the vice president of corporate communications...
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: How did Wolf Pen Branch Road get its name?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wolf Pen Branch Road in Jefferson County is a scenic drive: large houses, tall trees and expansive yards give way to the popular Norton Commons neighborhood. However, the street name itself invokes an idea less idyllic, suggesting dangerous wild animals might once have roamed the area.
wdrb.com

Police: Louisville man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man drowned in the Lake of Ozarks on Saturday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Missouri troopers were called to investigate a drowning on Saturday near the 4-mile marker on Grand Glaize Arm at Lake of the Ozarks. The state highway patrol said...
wdrb.com

Louisville wraps up eventful Labor Day weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Labor Day weekend in Louisville was full of activities and events for the entire family. The Clark County Indiana Museum hosted "All Shook Up" an Elvis themed fundraiser to help raise money for the restoration of the historic Howard House, which is the second-oldest home in Jeffersonville.
wdrb.com

'We're home' l Black Bourbon Society hosts first event in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A group of whiskey enthusiasts brought their annual celebration to Louisville's Bourbon District. As part of its weekend-long Bourbon Boule, the organization hosted an open house at Michter's Distillery in downtown Louisville as one of their final events. The Black Bourbon Society, which has more...
wdrb.com

Hack shuts down internet for thousands across Bardstown

BARDSTWON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hacked heading into a holiday weekend. The digital network went down in the Bourbon Capital of the World on Friday. Thousands of people across Bardstown lost internet access, crippling servers at city and county agencies. Around 8 p.m. Friday night, Bardstown Connect's Facebook page posted an...
wdrb.com

KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022. The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a. * Flash Flood Warning for... Boyle County in central Kentucky... Northwestern Garrard County in central Kentucky... Southeastern Mercer County in central Kentucky... * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 431...
