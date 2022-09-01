ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

cbs17

3 displaced after Fayetteville fire, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people are displaced after a residential fire early Sunday morning, according to fire officials. Shortly after midnight on Sunday, the Fayetteville Fire Department and the Cumberland Road Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 3800 block of East Shephard Street. The...
WSOC Charlotte

Luxury cars destroyed by fire after crash on I-95 in North Carolina

FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash. WRAL-TV reports that the highway was closed between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night after the crash. The driver told WRAL that he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully-enclosed truck contained a Porsche, Ferrari, a BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon.
WITN

Man shot outside of Goldsboro restaurant

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired that sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning. They say it happened at Heroes Sports, Oyster Bar and Grill in Goldsboro just before 2 a.m. Officers found Kewon Swinson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
WMBF

Police seeking information after man found dead in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Monday morning in Lumberton. Police said 46-year-old Tony Jacobs was found just before 1 a.m. on Seneca Street. Authorities said a preliminary investigation did not reveal any visible traumatic injuries. They said they...
WBTW News13

One person shot outside Dillon County nightclub

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot Sunday morning outside of a nightclub in Dillon County, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened outside of a nightclub on Willis Street, Hamilton said. One person was injured. Hamilton said no other information is available to be […]
cbs17

Cumberland County Fair underway: What you need to know

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Fair is in full swing at the Crown Complex in Fayetteville. Gates opened at 5 p.m. Friday. There are a couple of new rides added this year. The Rip Tide swings you 60 feet in the air and the Beach Buggies is a kiddie car ride.
