Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
3 displaced after Fayetteville fire, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people are displaced after a residential fire early Sunday morning, according to fire officials. Shortly after midnight on Sunday, the Fayetteville Fire Department and the Cumberland Road Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 3800 block of East Shephard Street. The...
Up and Coming Weekly
Fayetteville police investigating after man found dead behind dumpster
Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was found dead behind a dumpster on Raeford Road Saturday morning, Sept. 3. Officers were dispatched to the 7700 block of Raeford Road at 9 a.m. in reference to a deceased man behind a dumpster, the department said in a release. Officers and...
I-95 south near St. Pauls in Robeson County back open after vehicle fire
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A section of Interstate 95 south near St. Pauls in Robeson County has reopened after being shut down Saturday morning because of a vehicle fire, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The fire closed part of the highway at mile-marker 33 near Highway 301, NCDOT said. The fire […]
Body found inside burned out mobile home in Johnston County
After putting out a mobile home fire in Johnston County, firefighters found a human body.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Serious crash closes both lanes of I-95 in Cumberland County
A serious crash closed both lanes of Interstate 95 in Cumberland County near Hope Mills Sunday morning. The interstate shutdown at Exit 46, or the exit to North Carolina Highway 87, around 12 a.m. Sunday and re-opened around 6:30 a.m. Drivers passing through the area were being directed around the...
1 dead, 1 injured in multiple car crash in Fayetteville
One person is dead and another injured after a crash involving three vehicles in Fayetteville.
Body found in early morning fire at Four Oaks home
One person is dead after a fire burned through a mobile home in Four Oaks Sunday morning.
Luxury cars destroyed by fire after crash on I-95 in North Carolina
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash. WRAL-TV reports that the highway was closed between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night after the crash. The driver told WRAL that he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully-enclosed truck contained a Porsche, Ferrari, a BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body of man found behind dumpster in Fayetteville identified
Fayetteville police have identified the body of a man found behind a dumpster Saturday morning.
Apex man stabbed to death at Atlantic Beach: police
Atlantic Beach Police and the State Bureau of Investigation are continuing to investigate the death of an Apex man killed on a trip to Atlantic Beach.
WITN
Man shot outside of Goldsboro restaurant
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired that sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning. They say it happened at Heroes Sports, Oyster Bar and Grill in Goldsboro just before 2 a.m. Officers found Kewon Swinson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
1 killed in I-95 crash where trailer came loose, collided with minivan
A fatal crash on Interstate 95 in Fayetteville shut down several lanes of traffic for several hours in the early morning hours of Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMBF
Police seeking information after man found dead in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Monday morning in Lumberton. Police said 46-year-old Tony Jacobs was found just before 1 a.m. on Seneca Street. Authorities said a preliminary investigation did not reveal any visible traumatic injuries. They said they...
One person shot outside Dillon County nightclub
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot Sunday morning outside of a nightclub in Dillon County, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened outside of a nightclub on Willis Street, Hamilton said. One person was injured. Hamilton said no other information is available to be […]
Homeless family in Fayetteville lives in fear after minivan they use for shelter vandalized
"I'm a forgiving person and I forgive him."
‘A lot of wrong has been done’: Family of fallen North Carolina deputy blasts sheriff, seeks transparency
The family of fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd is calling on Sheriff Gerald Baker to answer some of their questions after they say the family was lied to, and other deputies were retaliated against.
cbs17
Cumberland County Fair underway: What you need to know
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Fair is in full swing at the Crown Complex in Fayetteville. Gates opened at 5 p.m. Friday. There are a couple of new rides added this year. The Rip Tide swings you 60 feet in the air and the Beach Buggies is a kiddie car ride.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh Thursday afternoon.
Up and Coming Weekly
Man fires weapon inside home while wife, adult son inside, police say
A Fayetteville man was taken into custody Saturday afternoon, Sept. 3, after firing a weapon inside his home while his wife and adult son were inside, the Police Department said in a release. At approximately 1:12 p.m., officers responded to the 6900 block of Woodmark Drive in reference to a...
Person fatally shot by Fayetteville police officer, police to hold news conference
Fayetteville, N.C. — One person is dead after a Friday night shooting involving a Fayetteville police officer. Police said an officer shot a person after a call went out at 7:39 p.m. Friday at Hickory View Court near Cross Pointe Drive. Fayetteville police are planning to hold a news...
Comments / 1