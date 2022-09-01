Read full article on original website
Highway 1 closures for construction
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction will be causing a section of Highway 1 to close starting Tuesday. An information release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation says that on Tuesday, Sept. 6, crews will close single lanes as needed to perform asphalt patching and placement on Highway 1 from Caraway Road to the Craighead/Poinsett County line.
City watch issued for 3-year-old boy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A city watch has been issued for 3-year-old Ketas Mebane by the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said that Mebane was last seen with his aunt, Antwanett "Shantai" Thompson, after leaving a family members house in the 1500 block of Cella Street. Mebane was last seen...
New safety measures following gun scare at school
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Following a recent scare, a Mississippi County school system is taking steps to keep your kids safe. The Blytheville School District announced Wednesday everyone entering the high school must go through a metal detector after a student was caught on campus with a gun. Superintendent Dr....
Record high enrollment at Black River Technical College
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Black River Technical College announced one of the largest enrollment increases in its history. BRTC said it increased by 13.9% during Fall 2022. The college said the numbers are significant due to a decline in enrollment at institutions over the past few years. “I believe that...
Sept. 5th: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Happy Labor Day Region 8. Things look mostly dry for the day, but I cannot rule out a spotty shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon, but that chance is only around 20%. Rain chances do...
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.
1 dead, 1 arrested following early morning homicide
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An early morning homicide is under investigation. The Jonesboro Police Department public information officer, Sally Smith, confirmed with Region 8 News there was a recent homicide in North Jonesboro. According to Smith, a JPD officer was patrolling near Spruce and Warren when the officer saw a...
ASU System Trustees approve resolution to allow property sale
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State University System trustees approved a resolution to allow the sale of property in Jonesboro Friday. A news release said the 30 acre property is located between Browns Lane and Race Street. The property is one the Jonesboro Advertising & Promotions Commission has...
MPD searching for 3 month pregnant missing girl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department issued a Mid-South Alert for missing Camiria Mitchell who went missing Monday September 5. Mitchell is 4 feet 10 inches tall, and she was last seen wearing a lavender t-shirt, rainbow pajama pants and rainbow crocs. Mitchell went missing from the 4800 block...
One dead in Butler County crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) -One man died in a Saturday morning crash outside of Broseley. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 7 a.m. on September 3, 75-year-old Melvin L. Lewis of Fisk Missouri died after his vehicle ran off MO 51. Lewis was driving...
Kitchen fire leaves one burned
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A kitchen fire at a Jonesboro home burned one person. The Jonesboro Fire Department told us the fire happened around 6 p.m. at a home in the 5000 block of Summer Place. We’re told the person burned would be okay, and the family would be able...
Jonesboro murder suspect trial pushed back
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The trial for a murder suspect in a 2021 Jonesboro murder was pushed back. Online court records said a trial for Dangelo Lewis would take place on Nov. 28. Lewis was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Devonte Wesson in Nov. 2021. Jonesboro...
10 Memphis and Mid-South names you might be mispronouncing
Tchulahoma Road: This is a fairly major road that crosses the state line from Memphis into Mississippi, but how do you pronounce a road name that begins with “Tch”? A clue is in the slightly different spelling of another road in Fayette County, and a town in Mississippi: Chulahoma, which leaves off the silent T […]
Southaven PD finds missing woman
UPDATE: Southaven Police have confirmed the woman was located safely around 6:40 pm on Sunday. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Police need your help finding a missing woman who was last seen Tuesday morning. Tameka Means, 46, is described as being bipolar schizophrenic. Police said she could possibly in Memphis or Fayette, TN. If you […]
Pedestrian dies after wreck in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after being struck by a car Friday night in Whitehaven. Police responded to a crash that happened around 8 PM on East Shelby Drive near Tulane Road. A woman, 49, was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital where she did not survive her injuries. MPD said […]
‘Wild Tales’ for developing minds
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Looking for a Saturday morning activity to spend with your kids? The Nature Center in Jonesboro has you covered. Wild Tales is hosted by the Jonesboro Public Library and features readings targeted toward younger kids. They get to learn about the wild while being surrounded by the wild.
Overton Park search connected to missing jogger
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Volunteers with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spent a couple of hours searching a wooded area of Overton Park Friday night in connection to the disappearance of St Mary’s teacher Eliza Fletcher. The sheriff’s office isn’t saying what they were looking for, just that they were assisting the Memphis Police Department with […]
M 2.3 earthquake recorded near state line
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Wednesday evening just south of the Arkansas-Missouri and Arkansas-Tennessee borders. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 8:04 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31. According to the USGS, it was located 2 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Dell in Mississippi County.
Tree falls on vehicle injuring driver
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff man was injured in a crash involving a tree early Saturday morning, September 3 in Butler County. The crash happened at 5:20 a.m. on County Road 533, about seven miles north of Poplar Bluff. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Neal...
Marshallese softball tournament attracts hundreds
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Over a thousand people from one particular community gathered in Paragould Friday to celebrate culture, family, and softball. The Marshallese community has grown in Paragould, and now they are making their mark by bringing the National Marshallese Softball tournament to the city. Around 22 softball teams...
