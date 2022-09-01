ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

mprnews.org

A State Fair classic: 125 years later, Hamline Church Dining Hall still cooking

The Minnesota State Fair had plenty to eat during its earliest years — just not for humans. While the livestock stayed fed, people were something of an afterthought. That changed in 1897 when a group of women from Hamline Methodist Episcopal Church decided fairgoers would enjoy sandwiches and cold drinks — something they could make and serve while representing their church at the fair and fundraising.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Twin Cities labor leaders celebrate resurgence 'This is a historic moment'

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Twin Cities union leaders gathered Saturday in Minneapolis to honor progress made in Minnesota for workers' rights, just as the labor movement is seeing a resurgence locally and nationally. The annual barbeque, hosted by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, had several union speakers in attendance, including...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Here are The Best Places to Get Waffles in Minnesota

Today is National Waffle Day and in celebration, I am naming the best places to get waffles in the state of Minnesota! I’m pulling from different sources, and unfortunately, while a majority of them are in Minneapolis (I was hoping for more variety than the cities) these are the best places for more extravagant and delicious waffles.
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Bass Lake Road Property in Plymouth Rezoned for Possible Apartments

The Plymouth City Council voted recently to rezone property near Bass Lake Road and Highway 169 to possibly allow for a development project that could include apartments and office space. The 19-acre site is currently for commercial space and has a Speedway gas station on the property. A representative from...
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Labor Day weekend brings Minnesotans double dose of #Top10WxDays

MINNEAPOLIS – Beautiful weather came just in time for Labor Day weekend this year as people headed outdoors to embrace the final days of summer. From the lakes to the parks, many families spent the afternoon outside with family and friends.At Linden Hills Farmers Market, produce from vendors like Racing Heart Farm was plentiful."This is the height of the tomato season for us, but we're also having big harvest like onions and winter squash coming up," said Racing Heart's Les Macare.The small farm, from Colfax, Wisconsin, has traveled to the Linden Hills market for nine seasons. "We've had a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Community support pours in for injured Bloomington teen

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Bloomington sports community is rallying around a young athlete who suffered a devastating injury during a high school football game Friday. A CaringBridge site set up for Ethan Durkin Glynn says the 9th grader suffered a severe neck and spinal cord injury while playing for his Bloomington Jefferson 9th grade football team. The impact from a tackle left him paralyzed from the shoulders down.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man shot inside north Minneapolis apartment

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was shot inside a north Minneapolis apartment early Sunday morning.Police responded to a reported shooting around 1:15 a.m. The man who had been shot approached officers when they arrived. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive.Police said the victim knew the shooter, who left the scene before police got there and remains at large.The shooting is under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota State Fair foods: Where to find them year-round

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair may only come once per year, but some food and drink vendors are available outside the fairgrounds, so you can get your fair fix year-round. The popular root beer has been available in grocery stores, convenience stores and other retail outlets in the Upper Midwest since 2020. Some restaurants and bars in the Twin Cities metro also offer 1919 Root Beer from the keg. You can also order pony kegs of the root beer online.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Four shot outside north Minneapolis liquor store

MINNEAPOLIS — Four people were transported to hospitals with "potentially life-threatening" injuries after a shooting Friday night outside a north Minneapolis liquor store. Minneapolis Police say they believe the shooting happened after a fight broke out inside Merwin Liquors Minneapolis on West Broadway. The fight continued into the parking lot, where two men and two women were shot.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Fisherman finds body in Shakopee lake

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Deputies are working to determine the cause of death for a man whose body was found in a Shakopee, Minnesota lake over the weekend. The Scott County Sheriff's Office reports the body was discovered on the north end of the lake Sunday morning shortly after 7:30 a.m. by a fisherman on a pier at Lake O'Dowd.
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Viking Mississippi" to set sail from St. Paul Saturday: What does its $12,999 ticket get you?

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Viking's 'Mississippi' is ready for its maiden voyage of the mighty river.The ship and its 386 passengers depart St. Paul Saturday, beginning a 15-day trek of the river, passing through more than one dozen cities before ending in New Orleans.On Friday evening, the ship sat docked in Red Wing while crew members made last-minute preparations."I think it enhances what Red Wing is all about. It brings a lot of people [here]," said Dick Back of Red Wing."It fascinates me that they're able to do this – something this big," said Kirby Berg of Hastings, who admired...
SAINT PAUL, MN
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Minneapolis to Nashville

If you're looking for a culture rich adventure through some of the most iconic cities in the US, as well as beautiful parks, then the road trip from Minneapolis to Nashville is perfect. Discover great museums, stunning lakes and quaint towns before arriving at the famous Music City!. The 910-mile...
NASHVILLE, TN
extension.org

What is this nasty thing in our lawn?? #809390

We discovered this mass in our lawn and would like to know what it is?? It appears to be some kind of pre-birth animal sac, however one of the sac appears to have hardened. It has a slimy substance around the sacs. I did not get close enough to detect any odor. No flies or maggots on it. Please help me solve this mystery.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Bloomington football player paralyzed after being hurt during game

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Bloomington high school football player suffered serious injuries, that left him reportedly paralyzed, after a game on Friday, according to web pages set up to support him. According to a GoFundMe, which has been shared by the Jefferson Jaguars Twitter account, Ethan Glynn was...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
mprnews.org

Making a more accessible fair experience

On Wednesday Jillian Nelson and Ellie Wilson of the Autism Society of Minnesota met MPR News’ digital producer Sam Stroozas and photojournalist Ben Hovland at the MPR booth at the Minnesota State Fair. The plan was simple — set out to record a video from the point of a view of an autistic person at the fair.
MINNESOTA STATE

