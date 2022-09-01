Union City boys finish 3rd at Concord XC Invite, girls take 4th

CONCORD, MI. — The grounds of Concord High School was the scene for Wednesday’s 8th annual Concord Cross Country Invitational, with 11 teams making the trip to compete on the tough 3.1 mile course.Two of those teams, the Union City Chargers and the Tekonsha Indians, hail from right here in the Branch County area and put together solid outings in a tough invitational.In the boys portion of the meet it was Union City taking third place overall as a team with a solid score of 89 points. Eaton Rapids won the team championship with a score of 52 points, followed by Leslie in second with 75 points and Union City in third. Onsted finished in fourth place, followed by Concord, Reading, Jackson Prep, Northwest, Mendon, Athens and Tekonsha.Union City’s third place effort was bolstered by four individual medalists, led by freshman Ben Gautsche who finished in ninth place overall in a personal best time of 18 minutes, 38.18 seconds.Also earning a top 20 finish for the Chargers was a trio of sophomores, led by Jason Shoop who finished in fourteenth place in a time of 19 minutes, 41.26 seconds; Malachi Payne in fifteenth place in a season best time of 19 minutes, 49.44 seconds; and Aidan Taylor in seventeenth place in a time of 20 minutes, 2.40 seconds. Rounding out the Union City scoring was another sophomore as Mason Hawthorne finished in thirty-fifth place in a time of 21 minutes, 49.13 seconds.Also running well for the Chargers was Cohen Burdick in forty-fourth place; Maddox Miller in fifty-fourth place; Brendan Wood in fifty-seventh place; Montana Connell in fifty-eighth place; and Jonas Burdick in seventy-first place.The Tekonsha Indians sent one runner to the Concord course as sophomore Bo VeenKant finished in fifty-third place in a time of 24 minutes, 0.89 seconds.The boys individual champion was Reading senior Tyler Bays who finished in first place with a blistering time of 16 minutes, 55.38 seconds.In the women’s portion of the invitational it was Union City leading the local contingent of teams, earning a hard fought fourth place finish with a score of 99 points. It was the team from Leslie taking home the first place hardware, winning the championship with a minuscule score of 45 points. Onsted finished in second place with 70 points, followed by Eaton Rapids in third place with 80 points and Union City in fourth. Mendon finished in fifth place, followed by Concord, Northwest, Jackson Prep, Tekonsha (220 points), Reading and Athens.Union City’s fourth place team finish was paced by two medalists, led by sophomore Skyler Fraley who traversed the 3.1 mile course in a time of 22 minutes, 38 seconds, good enough for eleventh place. Also bringing home a medal for the Lady Chargers was sophomore Alissa Skirka who finished in twentieth place in a time of 23 minutes, 41 seconds. Just missing out on a medal with her twenty-first place finish was senior Kyla Burdick who finished the race in a time of 23 minutes, 57 seconds.Also adding to the Union City effort was freshman Elizabeth Arlt in twenty-third place in a time of 24 minutes, 10 seconds and freshman Murcie Wallen who finished in twenty-fourth place in a time of 24 minutes, 10.20 seconds.Leading the Tekonsha effort was state finals qualifying senior Dani VanLente, a Marshall Academy student, who finished in fourteenth place overall in a time of 23 minutes, 00 seconds. Also running well for the Lady Indians was Carissa Shedd who finished in forty-first place in a time of 27 minutes, 38 seconds and Leah Newbre who crossed the line in sixty-second place in a time of 33 minutes, 31 seconds.

Taking the overall individual win was Onsted sophomore Emmry Ross who finished in first place with a time of 18 minutes, 42.13 seconds while her teammate Kara Terakedis finished in second place with a time of 19 minutes, 25 seconds.Union City will see action on the course again next Wednesday when they travel to Springport while Tekonsha will next see action Sept. 9 when they travel to the Homer Invite.