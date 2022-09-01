High School Roundup: Sydni Prysi's ace highlights Garaway golf win

Sydni Prysi of Garway scored a hole-in-one on her way to shooting a 39 as the Pirates defeated Indian Valley 160-208 in IVC girls golf on Wednesday.

CROSS COUNTRY

EAST CANTON LEE STERNBERG INVITATIONAL

BOYS LARGE SCHOOL

Team scores: 1. Green 25, 2. Minerva 40, 3. Louisville 78, 4. Akron Springfield 101, 5. Jackson 144, 6. Massillon 160.

Race winner: Spiro Papas (Green) 16:23.1

BOYS SMALL SCHOOL

Team scores: 1. East Canton 27, 2. Mogadore 49, 3. Tuslaw 101, 4. Dalton 104, 5. Garaway 114, 6. Harrison Central 135, 7. Malvern 175, 8. Mogadore B 178

Race winner: Brylan Holland (East Canton) 16:08.9

Garaway: 9. Nathan Money 18:50.9, 13. Nic Palmer 18:57.1, 19. Seth Zimmerman 19:49.3, 35. Jase Miller 21:18.4, 46. Travis Carter 22:58.8. Malvern: 16. Seth Kandel 19:13.9, 37. Ben Moser 21:38.0, 41. Jake Kirby 22:24.4, 48. Dalton Pennington 23:21.5, 51. Ethan Grossi 24:35.5. Strasburg: 40. Hunter McKenzie 21:50.0.

GIRLS LARGE SCHOOL

Team scores: 1. Minerva 24, 2. Green 44, 3. Louisville 85, 4. Jackson 99

Race winner: Hera Hoffee (Minerva) 19:39.9

GIRLS SMALL SCHOOL

Team scores: 1. Mogadore 34, 2. Garaway 66, 3. Lake Center Christian 95, 4. Dalton 101, 5. East Canton 110, 6. Tuslaw 131, 7. Mogadore B 167, 8. Harrison Central 198

Race winner: Katie Lane (Mogadore) 20:02.5.

Garaway: 5. Meghan Schwartz 21:28.0, 8. Mya Wengard 21:51.5, 9. Kenadi Yoder 21:53.8, 11. Jessie Johnson 22:00.8, 35. Emily Rider 26:11.5. Malvern: 44. Rayne Theiss 27:40.1, 47. Alexis Felter 28:10.7, 52. Aubrey Spitale 29:00.7, 56. Ashleigh Piatt 30:56.1. Strasburg: 12. Kylie McKenzie 22:27.2, 36. Amelia Spidell 26:23.2, 53. Rylee Becker 29:15.6, 58, Olivia Spidell 31:31.9.

BOYS GOLF

STRASBURG 177, BUCKEYE TRAIL 184

Five Waters

Strasburg: Bitikofer 40, Bonifant 44, Grywalsky 45, Edwards 48. Records: Strasburg 5-3, 3-3 IVC.

SANDY VALLEY 160, NEWCOMERSTOWN 259

Hickory Flats, par 36

Sandy Valley: Connor Ritter 35, John Wood 36, Dantae Faiello 44, Thorn Stenger 45. Newcomerstown: Jordan Miller 66, Kristen Gibson 65, Carter Frosman 63, Jaden Simmons 66. Records: Sandy Valley 7-2, 4-1 IVC.

GARAWAY 157, MALVERN 196

Black Gold

Garaway: Trace Gibson 38, Keshawn Miller 39, Carter Miller 40, Kaleb Miller 40. Malvern: Daniel Untch 42, Lauren Brown 54, Kami Brown 56, Cameron Good 53.

GIRLS GOLF

WEST BRANCH 171, CARROLLTON 174

Westville Lake, par 36

West Branch: Shaylee Muckleroy 39, Lachlan Cameron 42, Katie Santee 44, Lulu Smith 46. Carrollton: Ashlee Garner 39, Claire Hostetler 40, Paige Davis 50, Savannah Gallo 45.

GARAWAY 160, INDIAN VALLEY 208

River Greens

Garaway: Brooklyn Numbers 38, Sydni Prysi 39, Sami Miller 40, Hannah Steiner 43. Indian Valley: Riley Positano 51, Natalie Holbrook 51, Abrielle Jones 53, Aubrey Elliott 53. Records: Garaway 6-0 IVC; Indian Valley 5-3.

NEW PHILADELPHIA 196, CANTON SOUTH 216

New Philadelphia: Emma Menapace 40, Madison Wright 42. Canton South: Delaney Kruger 46. Records: New Philadelphia 5-3.

CLAYMONT 186, BUCKEYE TRAIL 218

Big Bend

Claymont: Alivia Edwards 42, Meadow Duvall 46, Alexa brick 49, Mimi Bausch 49. Sandy Valley: Ava Schoeppner 48, Ashlyn Glasser 61.

GIRLS TENNIS

CLAYMONT 3, ZANESVILLE 2

Singles: Arianna Terakedis (Cla) def. Emperia Johnson 6-0, 6-0; Jersey Draughn (Zan) def. Brooke Davis 6-2, 1-6, 6-2; Kamerie Simon (Zan) def. Makayla Kendall (Cla) 6-3, 6-3. Doubles: Emily Luyster-Maddie Houston (Cla) def. Rosie Toombs-Chloe Buchmen 6-2, 6-1; Malaika Douglas-Maegan Douglas (Cla) def. Katherine Taylor-Kila Soller 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.

VOLLEYBALL

NEW PHILADELPHIA 26-18-25-25, WEST HOLMES 24-25-22-18

Tuesday

New Philadelphia leaders: Kallyn Perks 30 assists, 13 points, 7 aces; Ali Voll 20 digs; Brooklyn Crowell 13 kills, 11 digs, 7 points; Ava Riesen 7 kills, 10 points; Sidney Vandall 11 kills, 6 points. West Holmes leaders: Ella McMillen 8 kills, Casey Norman 10 digs; Daphne Alexander 10 blocks; Zaylie Shultz 2 aces. JV: New Philadelphia 25-10, 25-10. Freshmen: West Holmes 13-25, 25-16, 28-26.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Volleyball

Indian Valley 8th 25-25, Buckeye Trail 13-15 – Lily Lewis had 10 points and two aces, and McKenna Rausch had 10 points and 2 aces for Indian Valley (5-0).

Indian Valley 7th 25-26, Buckeye Trail 15-24 – Ava Cummings had 9 points, 5 aces and 2 kills; Aubrie Rummell had 6 points and 2 assists, and Arazelia Ajanel had 2 points, 1 ace and 10 digs for Indian Valley (3-2).

Strasburg 8th 27-25, Sandy Valley 25-17 – Strasburg is 2-2.

Golf

Strasburg 176, Central Catholic 182 – Gavin Weaver led Strasburg (3-4) with a 39.

SCHEDULE

THURSDAY

Boys Golf

Claymont at Hiland (Fire Ridge), 4 p.m.

Tusky Valley, Newcomerstown at Indian Valley (River Greens), 4 p.m.

Central Catholic at Malvern (Great Trail), 4:30 p.m.

Garaway at Buckeye Trail (Salt Fork), 4 p.m.

Strasburg at East Canton (Clearview), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Claymont at Garaway (Black Gold), 4 p.m.

Indian Valley at East Canton (Clearview), 4 p.m.

Ridgewood at Strasburg (Five Waters), 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Canton South at Tusky Valley, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Minerva at Dover, 7 p.m.

New Philadelphia at West Holmes, 7 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Ashland at Dover, 4:30 p.m.

Lake at New Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.

Beaver Local at Claymont, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Indian Valley at Dover, 6:45 p.m.

New Philadelphia at Wooster, 7 p.m.

Claymont at Garaway, 7 p.m.

Sandy Valley at Tusky Valley, 7 p.m.

East Canton at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Buckeye Trail at Newcomerstown, 6 p.m.

Malvern at Strasburg, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football

Indian Valley at Dover, 7 p.m.

New Philadelphia at Wooster, 7 p.m.

Claymont at Fairless, 7 p.m.

Tuslaw at Tusky Valley, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Wheeling (W.Va.) Central Catholic (Bishop Schmitt Field), 7:30 p.m.

Dalton at Garaway, 7 p.m.

Conotton Valley at Newcomerstown, 7 p.m.

Caldwell at Strasburg, 7 p.m.

Boys Golf

Ridgewood at Tusky Valley (Wilkshire), 4 p.m.

Girls Golf

Strasburg, Tusky Valley at Sandy Valley (Wilkshire), 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Cross Country

Dover, New Philadelphia at Ashland Invitational, 9 a.m.

Newcomerstown hosts Newcomerstown Invitational, with Claymont, Central Catholic, Strasburg, 8:30 a.m.

Tusky Valley at Northwest Invitational, 9 a.m.

Indian Valley at Marlington Ashley White Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Boys Golf

Dover hosts Dover Invitational, with Garaway, Indian Valley, New Philadelphia, Tusky Valley (Oak Shadows), 10:30 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Green at Dover, 2 p.m.

New Philadelphia at Cambridge, 1 p.m.

Tusky Valley at Fairless, 1 p.m.

Girls Soccer

East Liverpool at New Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

John Glenn at New Philadelphia, 11:30 a.m.

Claymont at Beaver Local, 1 p.m.

Coshocton at Indian Valley, 1 p.m.

Garaway at Minerva, noon