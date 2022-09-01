Read full article on original website
High School Hot Shot - Madison Haugen
She began breaking school records on the links as a freshman while helping Brookfield East girls golf get noticed. Now as a junior, she's trying to do even more, and she is this week's High School Hot Shot.
Junior golfer trying to put Brookfield East on the map
High School Blitz 2022: Week 3 kicks off conference contests
MILWAUKEE - The dust is starting to settle and familiarity is forming. This is the week when the stakes get higher as conference play officially begins on the FOX6 High School Blitz. The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured Tosa West visiting New Berlin Eisenhower. Also in...
Milwaukee sisters missing; may be in the Chicago area
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate three critically missing girls. They are 11-year-old Jakareia Maclin, who was last seen on Sept. 2 at 10 p.m. near 48th and Vliet Street in Milwaukee. Jakareia is described as a female, Black, 5' tall, weighing 125 pounds, with a thin build, brown eyes, and medium length braided black hair. It is not known what she is wearing.
Gary D'Amato remembers Herb Kohler, ‘a huge friend of golf’
KOHLER, Wis. - Herb Kohler revolutionized the Kohler Company, transforming the way bathrooms and homes looked since the 1970s, but his greatest legacy may be his efforts to introduce Wisconsin to a greater audience. He did so through golf. Kohler passed away on Sept. 3 at the age of 83.
State and MLK Drive shooting; 2 from Chicago wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened Monday, Sept. 5 near State Street and MLK Drive. It happened at approximatley 1:25 a.m. Police say a 30-year-old man from Chicago suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene. A 25-year-old woman also from Chicago was taken to a local hospital. Both are expected to survive.
At least 4 Milwaukee shootings Sunday, 2 shot downtown Monday
Milwaukee shootings left four people hurt on Sunday (a road rage shooting at 48th and Villard, a shooting at 12th and Atkinson, a shooting at 5th and Hadley and a shooting at an unknown location). Another two people were hurt in a shooting downtown early Monday near MLK and State.
Kids pulled from water at Grant Park
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Kids were pulled from the water at Grant Park Beach in South Milwaukee Monday, Sept. 5, sheriff's officials said. Around 3 p.m., a caller said they heard children yelling for help, and at least one adult jumped into the water to rescue the kids. The kids...
Milwaukee pursuit, rollover crash, 4 teens under 16 arrested
A Milwaukee police chase over the weekend ended in a crash. Police say the people in the car were not even 16 years old – and neighbors who watched it unfold say they are surprised everyone made it out alive.
St. James Catholic Church Rummage Sale
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Brian Kramp is in Franklin getting a preview of the St. James Rummage Sale, taking place September 8-11. Everything is priced to sell!
Labor Day in Milwaukee: History behind the holiday
MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee had Labor Day celebrations on Monday, Sept. 5. But do you know the history behind the holiday?. Downtown Milwaukee was full of workers on Monday celebrating the holiday. "We have families to feed, so this is an important day to me," said Kanisha Thomas...
Milwaukee shootings; 3 wounded in separate incidents
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three shooting incidents on Sunday, Sept. 4 that wounded three persons in various parts of the city. The first shooting happened near 5th and Hadley around 3:40 a.m. Sunday. A 43-year-old Milwaukee man suffered serious injuries – and was hospitalized. Police are seeking an unknown gunman.
Milwaukee man shot near 12th and Atkinson
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 30, was shot near 12th and Atkinson Sunday evening, Sept. 4. It happened around 5:30 p.m. The victim was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital for treatment. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information...
Masks optional, MPS elementary students return to class
Milwaukee Public Schools students on the traditional calendar start school Tuesday. This includes most MPS elementary school students. Masks will be optional for MPS students upon their return to class.
Indoor and outdoor sale: St. James Catholic Church
Summer is wrapping up which means that rummage sale season is also coming to a close, but not before one last big sale in Franklin. Brian Kramp is at St. James Catholic Church checking out one of the biggest indoor and outdoor sales of the summer.
Man shot in Milwaukee near 69th and Sheridan
MILWAUKEE - A man, 25, was shot in Milwaukee near 69th and Sheridan Sunday night, Sept. 4. Police said the shots were fired just after 7 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests...
Milwaukee shooting: 19-year-old wounded near 47th and Hampton
MILWAUKEE - A 19-year-old man was shot and wounded near 47th and Hampton in Milwaukee on Friday evening, Sept. 2. Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 9 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. Officers are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any...
Milwaukee pursuit, rollover crash; neighbors upset by what they saw
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police chase over the weekend ended in a crash. Police say the people in the car were not even 16 years old – and neighbors who watched it unfold say they are surprised everyone made it out alive. Officials say officers were chasing a stolen...
School supply giveaway at Milwaukee's Bruce Elementary
MILWAUKEE - The start of the school year is underway, but some families still need supplies. To help, a backpack and school supply giveaway was held at Bruce Elementary School in Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 3. The nonprofit organization Loaf, Inc. organized the event, which had enough backpacks and supplies...
Milwaukee road rage shooting victim summoned help near 63rd and Thurston
MILWAUKEE - FOX6's cameras captured a police response near 63rd and Thurston Sunday evening, Sept. 4. Milwaukee police said this was where a man hurt in a road rage shooting stopped to summon help. The road rage shooting happened near 48th and Villard. A man, 24, was hurt. Police said...
