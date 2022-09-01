ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mequon, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

High School Hot Shot - Madison Haugen

She began breaking school records on the links as a freshman while helping Brookfield East girls golf get noticed. Now as a junior, she's trying to do even more, and she is this week's High School Hot Shot.
SPARTA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Junior golfer trying to put Brookfield East on the map

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - She began breaking school records on the links as a freshman while helping Brookfield East girls golf get noticed. Now as a junior, she's trying to do even more, and she is this week's High School Hot Shot. "Everyone in my family, all of my siblings have...
SPARTA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

High School Blitz 2022: Week 3 kicks off conference contests

MILWAUKEE - The dust is starting to settle and familiarity is forming. This is the week when the stakes get higher as conference play officially begins on the FOX6 High School Blitz. The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured Tosa West visiting New Berlin Eisenhower. Also in...
NEW BERLIN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee sisters missing; may be in the Chicago area

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate three critically missing girls. They are 11-year-old Jakareia Maclin, who was last seen on Sept. 2 at 10 p.m. near 48th and Vliet Street in Milwaukee. Jakareia is described as a female, Black, 5' tall, weighing 125 pounds, with a thin build, brown eyes, and medium length braided black hair. It is not known what she is wearing.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gary D'Amato remembers Herb Kohler, ‘a huge friend of golf’

KOHLER, Wis. - Herb Kohler revolutionized the Kohler Company, transforming the way bathrooms and homes looked since the 1970s, but his greatest legacy may be his efforts to introduce Wisconsin to a greater audience. He did so through golf. Kohler passed away on Sept. 3 at the age of 83.
KOHLER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

State and MLK Drive shooting; 2 from Chicago wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened Monday, Sept. 5 near State Street and MLK Drive. It happened at approximatley 1:25 a.m. Police say a 30-year-old man from Chicago suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene. A 25-year-old woman also from Chicago was taken to a local hospital. Both are expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

At least 4 Milwaukee shootings Sunday, 2 shot downtown Monday

Milwaukee shootings left four people hurt on Sunday (a road rage shooting at 48th and Villard, a shooting at 12th and Atkinson, a shooting at 5th and Hadley and a shooting at an unknown location). Another two people were hurt in a shooting downtown early Monday near MLK and State.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kids pulled from water at Grant Park

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Kids were pulled from the water at Grant Park Beach in South Milwaukee Monday, Sept. 5, sheriff's officials said. Around 3 p.m., a caller said they heard children yelling for help, and at least one adult jumped into the water to rescue the kids. The kids...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

St. James Catholic Church Rummage Sale

FRANKLIN, Wis. - Brian Kramp is in Franklin getting a preview of the St. James Rummage Sale, taking place September 8-11. Everything is priced to sell!
FRANKLIN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Labor Day in Milwaukee: History behind the holiday

MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee had Labor Day celebrations on Monday, Sept. 5. But do you know the history behind the holiday?. Downtown Milwaukee was full of workers on Monday celebrating the holiday. "We have families to feed, so this is an important day to me," said Kanisha Thomas...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings; 3 wounded in separate incidents

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three shooting incidents on Sunday, Sept. 4 that wounded three persons in various parts of the city. The first shooting happened near 5th and Hadley around 3:40 a.m. Sunday. A 43-year-old Milwaukee man suffered serious injuries – and was hospitalized. Police are seeking an unknown gunman.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot near 12th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 30, was shot near 12th and Atkinson Sunday evening, Sept. 4. It happened around 5:30 p.m. The victim was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital for treatment. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Indoor and outdoor sale: St. James Catholic Church

Summer is wrapping up which means that rummage sale season is also coming to a close, but not before one last big sale in Franklin. Brian Kramp is at St. James Catholic Church checking out one of the biggest indoor and outdoor sales of the summer.
FRANKLIN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man shot in Milwaukee near 69th and Sheridan

MILWAUKEE - A man, 25, was shot in Milwaukee near 69th and Sheridan Sunday night, Sept. 4. Police said the shots were fired just after 7 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: 19-year-old wounded near 47th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE - A 19-year-old man was shot and wounded near 47th and Hampton in Milwaukee on Friday evening, Sept. 2. Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 9 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. Officers are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

School supply giveaway at Milwaukee's Bruce Elementary

MILWAUKEE - The start of the school year is underway, but some families still need supplies. To help, a backpack and school supply giveaway was held at Bruce Elementary School in Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 3. The nonprofit organization Loaf, Inc. organized the event, which had enough backpacks and supplies...
MILWAUKEE, WI

