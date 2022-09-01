Read full article on original website
Why Axie Infinity (AXS) Could Rally After Hide And Seek, Eyes $20
Axie Infinity (AXS) has recently shown significant strength against tether (USDT) as the price prepares for a rally to the $20 mark. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price continues to fluctuate, despite occasional surges. The price of Axie Infinity (AXS) has been difficult to break above $15, but it could be set to make the difference.(Data from Binance)
Are Stakenomics, Vechain, and Ethereum Set For 10x Gains?
The bear market isn’t the most enjoyable time in the bear market. Many traders dread its occurrence and often flee the market when it happens. It doesn’t help that 2022’s bear market is the most difficult in crypto history; it’s turned the market upside down and made weak-kneed investors vanish.
Old Bitcoin Supply Moves Into Derivatives, Whales Setting Up Long Positions?
On-chain data shows Bitcoin supply older than two years has moved into derivative exchanges recently, suggesting whales may be positioning themselves on the futures market. Derivative Exchange Inflow Of Bitcoin Supply Older Than 2 Years Has Spiked Up. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the recent...
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Witnesses Biggest Increase Since January
For the world’s leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, 2022 has been filled with many crests and troughs. Bitcoin has passed through different dilemmas that created a twist for performance and sentiment in the industry. The chronic crypto winter of the year halved the value of most crypto assets, of which BTC got a severe blow.
Bitcoin Whales Sold August Rally, Will BTC Price Trend Lower?
Bitcoin is trending sideways into the long U.S. weekend with the price of BTC compressing around $19,500 and $20,500. The support around the lower zone of this range might be tested as the number one cryptocurrency struggles to preserve its current levels. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades...
Chainlink (LINK) Price Struggles Underwater, Can Price Go To $10?
In past weeks, the Chainlink (LINK) price showed so much strength against tether (USDT) as the price of Chainlink broke out of a range as price rallied to a high of $10. The price of LINK has recently faced resistance to trend higher as the price eyes weekly support. (Data from Binance)
Ethereum (ETH) Struggles Ahead Of the Merge, Can Price Retest $1,900?
The price of Ethereum (ETH) looks strong and shows more strength against tether (USDT), holding up compared to Bitcoin (BTC). The price of ETH is anticipated to move with more bullish sentiment circulating as we edge closer to “The Merge.” (Data from Binance) Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis On...
Ethereum Nears Another Milestone Ahead Of Merge, Rally Incoming?
Ethereum has been hitting different milestones in the last year. However, with the announcement of a set date for the move to proof of stake, aka the ‘Merge,’ there has been a flurry of activity on the network, pushing it towards even more impressive records. This time around, the milestone has come in the form of the total number of unique active addresses on the network.
$500 Million In Bitcoin Shorts Pile In As BTC Price Sits Below $20,000, Will They Get Squeeze?
Bitcoin has experienced a trading session with low volatility as the cryptocurrency moves in a tight range. The cryptocurrency is flirting with a critical support zone at around $19,500 which has been able to hold despite last week’s spike in selling pressure. At the time of writing, the price...
Searching For The Best Cryptocurrencies To Increase Your ROI? Look No Further Than Big Eyes Coin, Chainlink, And Ethereum
The cryptocurrency space is ever evolving with new features bound to interest diverse persons. To cater to various people and their needs, there are a lot of crypto tokens in existence. This, however, makes it difficult to decide which token to add to your wallet. Also, many have been searching...
TA: Bitcoin Price Stuck In Range, Why BTC Is Still At Major Risk of Breakdown
Bitcoin is struggling to settle above $20,500 against the US Dollar. BTC could decline heavily if there is a clear move below the $19,500 support zone. Bitcoin is stuck near the $20,000 zone and trading below the $20,500 resistance. The price is now trading below the $20,000 level and the...
One-inch Price Returns Bullish From The Dead, Can It Go An Inch Higher?
The price of One-inch (1INCH) has shown some great strength in recent times against tether (USDT) as the price gears up for a rally to the $1.3 mark. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has shown a little strength bouncing off from key support, leading to most crypto assets popping out from their shell, with the price of One-inch (1INCH), not an exception. (Data from Binance)
Bitcoin Struggles To Cement Its $20K Price Mark While Chainlink Outperforms
The crypto market hasn’t been propitious since the Fed’s interest rate hikes. As the fight against inflation becomes more aggressive, the financial markets bleed. Many coins are trading in the reds instead of recovering as investors expected. Bitcoin and other altcoins have lost their last week’s gains and...
BudBlockz provides the opportunity to invest Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and BNB into the cannabis industry
As cryptocurrencies see a return to growth and cannabis legalization continues worldwide, investors are seeking exposure to both markets. Of course, this could be achieved in numerous ways, such as individual ETFs, buying blockchain tokens, or backing respective companies. But there is an alternative. BudBlockz is an ecosystem that is...
A Date For The Mt. Gox Repayment Is Set, How Will This Affect Bitcoin?
The Mt. Gox Bitcoin payments have been long anticipated. The process has lasted several years, and finally, in 2021, there is now recourse in sight for all who were affected. Attorney-at-law Nobuaki Kobayashi has been appointed as the Rehabilitation Trustee and will be in charge of the repayment process. This is expected to happen over a number of months, and a concrete date has now been set for when repayments may commence.
Which One Is the Better Option in This Bear Market: Metamortals, Ethereum, or Cardano?
Cryptocurrency markets have entered a period of depreciation with the effect of data from US stock exchanges. It is emphasized that the markets are under great pressure due to the expected recession on a global scale, fear of war, and disruptions in supply chains. In particular, this contraction, triggered by...
How Vertochain, Near Protocol, and Avalanche are Dominating the Crypto Space
The Crypto Space has been abuzz with the launch of a new cryptocurrency known as Vertochain (VERT). Although it has not been launched yet, this new cryptocurrency boasts several features to offer crypto users and enthusiasts who purchase it. In addition, it also intends to provide several benefits common to older cryptocurrencies like Near Protocol (NEAR) and Avalanche (AVAX).
Chainlink, NEAR Protocol and Privatixy – 3 Cryptocurrencies That Could Grow Exponentially In 2022
If you want an impression of how volatile the cryptocurrency market can be, you need to look at the last six months. In November 2021, the valuation of cryptocurrency (3 trillion dollars) and Bitcoin (68,000 dollars) was at an all-time high. Experts were bullish and boldly predicted that both figures...
Analysis of Unique Characteristics of HUH VS Binance Coin
HUH is a unique project that leverages blockchain technology to create an interconnected metaverse for its users. The HUH interconnected metaverse will allow users to create quality content and monetize it. HUH is a great innovation that can be seen as a social media network where users or influencers can...
Can Stakenomics Overtake Algorand and Bitcoin in 2022?
New to the crypto market, Stakenomics (STAK) is a cryptocurrency that intends to use the benefits of blockchain technology to change the way transactions are conducted, managed, and operated in the world’s financial market today. Older cryptocurrencies like Algorand (ALGO) and Bitcoin (BTC) have transformed the financial market but...
