The Mt. Gox Bitcoin payments have been long anticipated. The process has lasted several years, and finally, in 2021, there is now recourse in sight for all who were affected. Attorney-at-law Nobuaki Kobayashi has been appointed as the Rehabilitation Trustee and will be in charge of the repayment process. This is expected to happen over a number of months, and a concrete date has now been set for when repayments may commence.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO